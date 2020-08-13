Prep sports: Milton elects to postpone fall sports until spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Milton School Board voted on Monday to delay all fall sports until the spring of 2021, joining fellow Badger South Conference competitors Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon and Stoughton.

Milton activities director Jeff Spiwak said that while the Badger Conference has called off all conference competition for the fall, Milton would have been allowed to organize a non-conference fall schedule on its own. But the number of potential nearby competitors shrinking — eight of the Big Eight Conference schools, most of the other Badger South schools (including Stoughton, Oregon, Monroe Grove and Monroe) and some Rock Valley Conference schools already have called off fall sports.

So the board approved a plan to push fall sports to spring, with traditional spring sports to follow in June and go into the summer.

“The goal is to get to Phase 3 (of the Rock County Public Health Department guidelines) so we can return to normalcy,” Spiwak told the Milton Courier. Under Phase 2, activities and athletics are severely limited — and the county is expected to remain in Phase 2 for the rest of the calendar year.