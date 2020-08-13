You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Milton elects to postpone fall sports until spring

Prep sports: Milton elects to postpone fall sports until spring

Prep football photo: Milton's Rodney Wedig, Jerry Jones

First-year Milton football coach Rodney Wedig, a veteran of past stints at Walworth Big Foot and Beloit Memorial, gives running back Jerry Jones some encouragement between plays during a 2019 game. The Red Hawks started the season 6-0 and are still tied for first place in the Badger South Conference after last week's loss to Monroe.

 MICHAEL GOUVION

The Milton School Board voted on Monday to delay all fall sports until the spring of 2021, joining fellow Badger South Conference competitors Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon and Stoughton.

Milton activities director Jeff Spiwak said that while the Badger Conference has called off all conference competition for the fall, Milton would have been allowed to organize a non-conference fall schedule on its own. But the number of potential nearby competitors shrinking — eight of the Big Eight Conference schools, most of the other Badger South schools (including Stoughton, Oregon, Monroe Grove and Monroe) and some Rock Valley Conference schools already have called off fall sports.

So the board approved a plan to push fall sports to spring, with traditional spring sports to follow in June and go into the summer.

“The goal is to get to Phase 3 (of the Rock County Public Health Department guidelines) so we can return to normalcy,” Spiwak told the Milton Courier. Under Phase 2, activities and athletics are severely limited — and the county is expected to remain in Phase 2 for the rest of the calendar year.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics