Prep girls basketball: High-scoring Anna Lutz is part of Marshall's formidable dynamic duo

Senior Anna Lutz has done it all through her basketball career with the Marshall Cardinals.
As part of a young core, along with teammates Laura Nickel and (at the time) Mia Morel, she helped lead Marshall to a pair of Division 3 state championships as a freshman and sophomore. Individually, Lutz is the reigning Capitol South Conference Player of the Year, a first-team all-area and third-team all-state player, and a recent UW-Milwaukee signee.
“It's been unbelievable,” Lutz said of her time at Marshall. “I still can’t really fathom the amount of things that I’ve accomplished. I can’t thank my teammates and adults. Not even just my coaches, but my parents, my family, just everyone that has supported me throughout my entire career. I don’t know where I’d be without my coaches and everyone that supports me.”
She has achieved everything a high school player can accomplish, but there’s one thing that would provide the ultimate ending to her prep career.
“The personal accolades are cool to get, but the trophies and the picture that stays at your school for years and years, I think that’s the coolest thing ever,” she said. “I hope that we can go for another (state championship), because that would just be the best thing ever.”
Lutz, who averaged 23 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior, mentioned that she hopes some of her teammates score more this year — even if it comes at the expense of her own gaudy numbers.
“The kid just wants to win,” Marshall coach Doug Pickarts said about Lutz. “Everything she does is for the sake of the team. She puts winning over individual stuff any day of the week.”
Marshall aims to return to the summit of Wisconsin high school girls basketball following a crushing loss to Platteville in the sectional championship a season ago.
“We’re using that as motivation to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Lutz said.
The postseason challenge will be different this year. Marshall has been classified as a Division 4 team, one enrollment division down from previous years. So, instead of having teams like Platteville in the way between the Cardinals and a state trip, it’ll be a potential showdown with perennial state power La Crosse Aquinas.
Lutz and fellow senior Laura Nickel will again be at the forefront for Marshall.
“Laura and Anna are my captains (for a third year),” said Pickarts. “Anna’s my voice. If somebody is having a problem, Anna is usually the one to talk to her. If a kid is having a problem, whatever it may be — whether it’s basketball or off the court — she kind of tells me what’s going on.
“There are some times that the kids don’t understand what I'm asking for, and Anna is not afraid to speak up. She’ll turn around and tell them what I’m asking for. I think she genuinely cares for her teammates.”
Lutz has been a leader not only vocally, but by backing up her words, setting an example through her own action.
“I put them in a category that I call the ’10-percenters,” Pickarts said of Nickel and Lutz. “They will do everything they can to get the best out of their abilities, and when other kids see that it’s motivational.
“(Teammates) may not shoot or work out as much, but when they practice they put in 110 percent because they know how much it means for Anna and Laura.”
“I’ve been fortunate to coach other kids who have played at the Division I level and (Lutz) fits right in with them, in terms of their mentality,” Pickarts added. “Not just her talent, but she’ll come in and shoot. Everyone plays AAU now, but she also has people who run her through skill stuff.”
“She doesn’t just rely on her talent. She’s trying to develop that talent.”
At 6-foot-1, Lutz has the natural frame to be a star, but it’s her extra effort and skills work that has transformed her into a nightmare for opposing defenses.
“What makes Anna so tough is she is at 6-1 she can post you up inside, but then if you have a big kid you can put on there, her footwork is really good. She can also take you outside and hit a three," Pickarts said. “That’s why Anna scored 24 a game for us. If you want to do this to us, OK. Then we’ll do this. If you want to put a big kid on her, then we’ll take her outside.
“She wouldn’t be able to do that if it wasn’t for her work ethic. That kid is doing everything she can to get the most out of her ability, and I have a lot of respect for her for that.”
Lutz, Nickel and the rest of the Cardinals open their season on Thursday night against Columbus.
