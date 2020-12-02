Prep girls basketball: High-scoring Anna Lutz is part of Marshall's formidable dynamic duo

Lutz has been a leader not only vocally, but by backing up her words, setting an example through her own action.

“I put them in a category that I call the ’10-percenters,” Pickarts said of Nickel and Lutz. “They will do everything they can to get the best out of their abilities, and when other kids see that it’s motivational.

“(Teammates) may not shoot or work out as much, but when they practice they put in 110 percent because they know how much it means for Anna and Laura.”

“I’ve been fortunate to coach other kids who have played at the Division I level and (Lutz) fits right in with them, in terms of their mentality,” Pickarts added. “Not just her talent, but she’ll come in and shoot. Everyone plays AAU now, but she also has people who run her through skill stuff.”

“She doesn’t just rely on her talent. She’s trying to develop that talent.”

At 6-foot-1, Lutz has the natural frame to be a star, but it’s her extra effort and skills work that has transformed her into a nightmare for opposing defenses.