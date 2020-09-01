Lodi boys, Lake Mills girls narrowly miss out on perfect score in cross country dual meets

The Lodi and Lake Mills girls and boys cross country teams came together to duke it out in dual fashion on Tuesday night, and both nearly had the perfect score of 15 within their grasp.
On the boys side, the host Blue Devils came home victorious, placing five of their runners in the top six.
Parker Heintz won the five-kilometer race in a time of 20:02.
His teammate, Connor Pecard, came in just behind him for second place at 20:03.
The L-Cats' top boys runner was Quentin Saylor, placing fifth in 21:25. Lodi won with 16 points.
For the girls, Ava Vesperman of Lake Mills won the second race of her high school career, finishing in a time of 22:37. She would have placed ninth in the boys’ race.
Lodi’s Lauryn Mine finished with a clocking of 23:40 to place fourth.
Lake Mills finished with 17 points.
Girls Tennis
Lake Mills 6, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 1
The host L-Cats made quick work of Milwaukee St. Thomas More, winning all of their matches in two sets.
Hannah Alexander won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1.
At No.3 doubles, Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer paired for a 6-0, 6-2 win.
Watertown Luther Prep 6, Ripon 1
The Goslings defended their home court against Ripon, winning all but one match, including all the doubles matches.
Alethia Schmidt won No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1. Rachel and Katie Schoeneck fought back to win at No. 1 doubles, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8.
Waunakee 10, Portage 0
The Warriors handled their Badger North Conference rivals, winning every single match in two sets. Sara Sowinski took home the No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-1 and Gretchen Lee won the No. 2 match 6-0, 6-0. No doubles matches were played.
Sauk Prairie 5, Madison Edgewood 2
Defending state champion Baluck Deang won in dominant fashion at No. 1 singles, representing the visiting Crusaders. She came away with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Edgewood would pick up one more victory against the Eagles, who would take home wins in all of the doubles matches.
Watertown 4, Beaver Dam 3
The host Goslings edged out the Golden Beavers, splitting the four singles matches, and Watertown gaining the edge in doubles, two to one.
Watertown's Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann combined for the victory at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Riley Smith won at No. 2 singles for Beaver Dam, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5.
Girls Swimming
Sauk Prairie 131, Watertown 39
The Eagles traveled to the host Goslings and won all but one event. Savannah Acker brought home three victories for Sauk Prairie, winning the 200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Beaver Dam 107, Portage 49
The visiting Golden Beavers won seven of 10 events against the Warriors.
Dejana Seremet contributed four event wins, finishing first as an individual in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and competing in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Morgan McGauley also won four events, including the 50 freestyle and 400 freestyle as an individual and being part of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Elkhorn 133, Fort Atkinson 37
Visiting Elkhorn won every event against the host Blackhawks. Sierra Schultz placed second in the 100 breaststroke for Fort Atkinson in 1 minute, 24.37 seconds.
Girls Golf
Wisconsin Dells 196, Reedsburg 198
Ashleigh Johnson finished with the lowest score, tallying a 42, but the Beavers were narrowly defeated by visiting Wisconsin Dells.
Sienna Gronley had the second-lowest score for Reedsburg, finishing with a 51.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
LODI 16, LAKE MILLS 47
Individual Winner — 1, Heintz, LO, 20:02.
Lodi: 1, Heintz, 20:02; 2, Pecard, 20:03; 3, Lins, 21:02; 4, Collins, 21:07; 6, Beld, 21:45. Lake Mills: 5, Saylor, 21:25; 9, Clark, 22:41; 10, Laws, 22:55; 11, Hafenstein, 23:16; 12, Giombetti, 23:52. At Lodi.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
LAKE MILLS 17, LODI 45
Individual winner — 1,Vespermann, LM, 22:37.
Lodi: 4, Milne, 23:40; 8, Meek, 25:37; 10, Endres, 26:10; 11, Peterson, 27:16; 12, Clepper, 27:21.
Lake Mills: 1, Vesperman, 22:37; 2, Winslow, 23:12; 3, Fair, 23:24; 5, Housey, 24:50, 6, Klubertanz, 25:01. At Lodi.
GIRLS TENNIS
LAKE MILLS 6, MILWAUKEE ST. THOMAS MORE 1
Singles: Horzewski, STM, def. Curtis, LM, 6-3, 6-1; Retrum, LM, def. Raflik, STM, 6-2, 6-0; Alexander, LM, def. Calixto, STM, 6-0, 6-1; S. Williams, LM, def. Lanphear, STM, 6-0, 3-0.
Doubles: Mahr/Breaker, LM, def. Daun/Greenberg, STM, 6-0, 6-4; M. Williams/Sehmer, LM, def. Wolf-Nowakowski/Carella, STM, 6-0, 6-2; Kaufman/Lamke, LM, def. Rohrback/Volpe, STM, 6-0.
At Lake Mills.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 6, RIPON 1
Singles: A. Schmidt, WLP, def. Neper, R, 6-0, 6-1; Olson, WLP, def. Tebon, R, 6-0, 6-2; Hadel, R, def. Schewe, WLP, 7-5, 5-7, 10-5; K. Schmidt, WLP, def. Rudolph, R, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: R. Schoeneck/K. Schoeneck, WLP, def. Grewal/Mott, R, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8; Vance/Schroeder WLP, def. Elliott-Altnau, R, 6-0, 6-2; Crocker-Roethke, WLP, def. Edinger-Diedrick, R, 6-4, 6-3.
At Watertown Luther Prep.
WAUNAKEE 10, PORTAGE 0
Singles: Sowinski, W, def. McKinnon, P, 6-1, 6-1; Lee, W, def. Wood, P, 6-0, 6-0; Larsen, W, def. Bisch, P, 6-1, 6-2; Statz, W, def. Kruger, P, 6-0, 6-2; Jaeger, W, def. Voigt, P, 6-1, 6-2; Zabel, W, def. Owens, P, 6-1, 6-0; Rogers, W, def. A. Kallungi, P, 6-0, 6-0; Borgelt, W, def. Atkinion, P, 6-0, 6-0. Grommon, W, def. H. Kallungi, P, 6-0, 6-0; Schnaubelt, W, def. Default, P, 2-0, 2-0.
Doubles: None.
At Waunakee.
SAUK PRAIRIE 5, EDGEWOOD 2
Singles: Deang, E, def. Haas, SP, 6-0, 6-0; Ballweg, SP, def. Merckx, E, 6-3, 6-4; Jenson, E, def. Joyce, SP, 6-3, 6-3; O’Connor, SP, def. Kory, E, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Doubles: Helt/Kastelitz, SP, def. Dunn/Shanahan, E, 6-3, 6-3; Breunig/Ziegler, SP, def. Buckner/S. Olson, E, 6-4, 6-2; Holler/Andres, SP, def. Johnson/J. Olson, E, 6-3, 6-3.
At Sauk Prairie.
WATERTOWN 4, BEAVER DAM 3
Singles: Schmutzler, W, def. Propst, BD, 6-2, 6-0; Smith, BD, def. Krakow, W, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5; Klawitter, BD, def. Cortes, W, 6-1, 6-2; Kuenzi, W, def. Wendt, BD, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Budde/Connaughty, BD, def. Linskens/Marr, W, 6-2, 6-1; Werning/Wesemann, W, def. Gabel/Okon, BD, 6-2, 7-6 (2); Smith/Uecke, W, def. Bird/Torres, BD, 7-5, 7-5.
At Brandt-Quirk Park, Watertown.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SAUK PRAIRIE 131, WATERTOWN 39
200 medley relay — Watertown (Woerishofer, Braatz, Hernandez, Schwantes), 1:55.77. 200 freestyle – Acker, SP, 2:38.62. 200 individual medley — Miller, SP, 3:31.27. 50 freestyle — Hunter, SP, 26.53. 100 butterfly — Acker, SP, 1:03.69. 100 freestyle — Dunnum, SP, 57.96. 500 freestyle — Otto, W, 7:51.03. 200 freestyle relay — Sauk Prairie (Acker, Orr, Baker, Doerre), 1:54.40. 100 backstroke — Miller, SP, 1:10.26. 100 breaststroke — Doerre, SP, 1:17.29. 400 freestyle relay — Sauk Prairie (Hunter, Dunnum, Talmage, Drager), 3:59.65. At Watertown.
BEAVER DAM 107, PORTAGE 49
200 medley relay — Beaver Dam (Panzer, Seremet, Jaeckel, Grenon), 2:27.55. 200 freestyle — Seremet, BD, 2:56.13. 200 individual medley — Weidner, P, 3:09.30. 50 freestyle — McGauley, BD, 29.84. 100 butterfly — Kohn, P, 1:22.65. 100 freestyle — Grenon, BD, 1:14.71. 400 freestyle — McGauley, BD, 5:10.92. 200 freestyle relay — Beaver Dam (Riley, Asselin Klein, Jaeckel, McGauley), 2:15.04. 100 backstroke — Fahey, P, 1:29.41. 100 breaststroke — Seremet, BD, 1:28.12. 400 freestyle — Beaver Dam (Grenon, Riley, Seremet, McGauley), 5:26.59.
ELKHORN 133, FORT ATKINSON 37
200 medley relay — Elkhorn (Schopf, Moore, M. Weinstock, Turk), 2:05.66. 200 freestyle — Balboni, E, 2:14.62. 200 individual medley — M. Weinstock, E, 2:33.40. 50 freestyle — Turk, E, 27.8. 100 butterfly — M. Weinstock, E, 1:10.42. 100 freestyle — E. Weinstock, E, 1:03.02. 500 freestyle — Balboni, E, 6:08.70. 200 freestyle relay — Elkhorn (E. Weinstock, Moore, Turk, Balboni), 1:52.58. 100 backstroke — Schopf, E, 1:10.05. 100 breaststroke — Moore, E, 1:18.31. 400 freestyle — Elkhorn (Balboni, E. Weinstock, Schopf, M. Weinstock), 4:15.64. At Fort Atkinson.
GIRLS GOLF
WISCONSIN DELLS 196, REEDSBURG 198
Wisconsin Dells: G. Walker 43, Gray 45, L. Walker 54, Hernandez 54. Reedsburg: Johnson 42, Gronley 51, Benish 52, Monte 53. At Reedsburg CC, par 36.
