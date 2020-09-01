Lodi boys, Lake Mills girls narrowly miss out on perfect score in cross country dual meets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lodi and Lake Mills girls and boys cross country teams came together to duke it out in dual fashion on Tuesday night, and both nearly had the perfect score of 15 within their grasp.

On the boys side, the host Blue Devils came home victorious, placing five of their runners in the top six.

Parker Heintz won the five-kilometer race in a time of 20:02.

His teammate, Connor Pecard, came in just behind him for second place at 20:03.

The L-Cats' top boys runner was Quentin Saylor, placing fifth in 21:25. Lodi won with 16 points.

For the girls, Ava Vesperman of Lake Mills won the second race of her high school career, finishing in a time of 22:37. She would have placed ninth in the boys’ race.

Lodi’s Lauryn Mine finished with a clocking of 23:40 to place fourth.

Lake Mills finished with 17 points.

Girls Tennis

Lake Mills 6, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 1

The host L-Cats made quick work of Milwaukee St. Thomas More, winning all of their matches in two sets.