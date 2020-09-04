Leo Richardson places first, Edgewood girls win team title

Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, dominated Thursday’s Cam-Rock Invitational at Cambridge with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 41 seconds.
However, host Deerfield/Cambridge earned the next three places and held off the Crusaders to win the eight-team meet, scoring 28 points to the Crusaders’ 32. Marshall was third with 92 points.
Deerfield/Cambridge junior Zach Huffman finished second in 17:18.
Madison Edgewood won the girls team title, led by the first-place effort of senior Grace Nemeth (23:32). Team runner-up Deerfield/Cambridge was led by freshman Mara Brown, second overall (23:54).
Dodge County Invitational
The Waterloo boys finished third in a five-team field, scoring 46 points to winner Horicon’s 33 at River Bend Park in Horicon.
Jonathan Aguero led the Pirates, taking fourth in 19:33.
Dodgeland swept the top three places and won the girls meet, scoring 26 points. Waterloo was third with 93 points, led by Reina Degler, 13th overall in 27:29.
Baraboo Triangular
The Boscobel boys took four of the top 10 spots to win with 34 points. Baraboo won the tie over Beaver dam, as the Thunderbirds’ sixth runner placed 17th to the Golden Beavers’ 20th.
Gavin Czarnecki won the race in 17:14.
Beaver Dam scored a perfect 15 on the girls’ side, earning all top five spots. Kylie Hackbarth won the race in 21:37.
Boys Cross Country
Portage 23, Reedsburg 33
The visiting Beavers were unable to leave Warrior territory with a victory, as Portage’s top three runners finished in second, third and fourth.
Girls Tennis
Watertown 7, Baraboo 0
The Goslings took every match in two sets against the Thunderbirds, resulting in their fifth win of the season. Addison Kuenzi won at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-4, and Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann took home the victory at No. 2 doubles.
Lodi 6, Portage 1
The Blue Devils travelled to the Portage and won all three doubles matches en route to their victory over the Warriors. Dorothy Deans won No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-3. Lexy Karls and Olivia Lange partnered to win No. 2 singles, 6-2, 7-5.
Beaver Dam 4, Sauk Prairie 3
The Golden Beavers defended their home courts against the Eagles, winning three of the four singles matches and stealing a doubles match. Taylor Haas sealed a comeback victory for Sauk Prairie at No. 1 singles, 1-6, 6-2, 10-4. Abby Okon and Madelyn Connaughty paired to win the No. 1 doubles match, 6-4, 7-6.
Reedsburg 5, Sparta 2
The visiting Beavers took home three singles and two doubles victories against Sparta. Singles No. 4 Emma Rochwieler won 6-3, 6-2. Sophia Tourdot and Emily Wood won No.1 doubles in comeback fashion, 8-10, 6-2, 6-4.
Girls Golf
Portage 205, Beaver Dam 228
Sophie Denure, a member of the Wisconsin State journal honorable mention all-area team in 2019, took first place overall with a final tally of 47 for the hosting Warriors. Ella Denure placed second by just one stroke, finishing with a 48. Bri Distefano was the top golfer on the night for the Golden Beavers, finishing with a 55.
Girls Swimming
Baraboo 127, River Valley 41
The host Thunderbirds won all 11 events against the Blackhawks. Freshmen Bailey Sersland won the 200 yard freestyle and 500 freestyle as an individual and swam in the winning 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle relays.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday’s results
Non-conference
CAM-ROCK INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 28; Madison Edgewood 32; Marshall 92; Pardeeville 137; Rio/Fall River 155; Walworth Big Foot 165; Johnson Creek 171; Hartland University Lake 180.
Top five individuals: 1, Richardson, ME, 16:41; 2, Huffman, DC, 17:18; 3, Kimmel, DC, 18:46; 4, Nikolay, DC, 18:51; 5, Linderoth, ME, 187:55.
Deerfield/Cambridge: 2, Huffman 17:18; 3, Kimmel 18:46; 4, Nikolay 18:51; 8, Jones 18:25; 11, Brown 19:48. Madison Edgewood: 1, Richardson 16:41; 5, Linderoth 18:55; 7, Schleck 19:09; 9, Rosemurgy 19:28; 10, Kuhn 19:32. Marshall: 13, Grady 20:07; Grossman 20:17; 22, Jennings 20:59; 23, Collins 21:01; 27, Haberkorn 21:21. At Cam-Rock Park, Cambridge, 5,000 meters.
DODGE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1, Horicon 33; 2, Lomira 41; 3, Waterloo 46; Dodgeland, Mayville incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, Finger, D, 17:28. 2, Pickart, D, 19:10. 3, Zamorano, H, 19:15. 4, Jon. Aguero, W, 19:33. 5, Helm, L, 19:40.
Waterloo: 4, Jon. Aguero, 19:33. 12, Battenberg, 21:31. 16, Tschanz, 21:59. 17, Jor. Aguero, 22:07. 19, Schneider, 22:33. At River Bend Park, Horicon, 5,000 meters.
PORTAGE 23, REEDSBURG 33
Individual winner — 1, Schneider, R, 18:37.
Portage: 2, Saloun 18:46; 3, Goldthorpe 19:35; 4, Pease 20:42, 6, Fimreite 21:08. Reedsburg: 1, Schneider 18:37, 5, Churchill 20:50; 7, Bruer 21:19; 9, Schreiner 22:09; 11, Stingley 22:37. At Portage, 5,000 meters.
BARABOO TRIANGULAR
Team Scores — Boscobel 34, Baraboo 43, Beaver Dam 43.
Top five individuals — 1, Czarneki, BD, 17:14; 2, Glasbrenner, BOS, 18:41; 3, Yesipovich, BAR, 18:51; 4, Dunnett, BAR, 18:53; 5, Bohringer, BOS, 19:08.
Boscobel: 2, Glassbrenner, 18:41; 5, Bohringer, 19:08; 7, Sander, 19:49; 8, Davis, 19:53; 12, Betz, 20:09.
Baraboo: 3, Yesipovich, 18:51; 4, Dunnett, 18:53; 9, Sefkar, 19:59; 13, Kleist, 20:14; 14, Grunewald, 20:15; 17, Exo, 20:28.
Beaver Dam: 1, Czarnecki, 17:14; 6, Uhrich, 19:23; 10, Kremsreiter, 20:06, 11, Eberle, 20:07; 15, Damon, 20:16; 20, Titus, 21:37.
DeForest Invitational, 6:15 p.m. (DeForest) CANCELED
Late Tuesday results
LODI 16, LAKE MILLS 47
Lodi: 1, Heintz 20:02; 2, Pecard 20:03; 3, Lins 21:02; 4, Collins 21:07; 6, Beld 21:45. Lake Mills: 5, Saylor 21:25; 9, Clark 22:41; 10, Laws 22:55; 11, Hafenstein 23:16; 12, Giombetti 23:52. At Lodi, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday’s results
Non-conference
CAM-ROCK INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 27; Deerfield/Cambridge 47; Westfield 60; Rio/Fall River 95; Johnson Creek 151.
Top five individuals: 1, Nemeth, ME, 23:32; 2, Brown, DC, 23:54; 3, Kind, W, 23:54; 4, Schmude, DC, 24:11.
Madison Edgewood: 1, Nemeth 23:32; 5, Cataldo 24:11; 6, Yager 24:23; 9, Gorman 25:01; 18, Crabb 27:12. Deerfield/Cambridge: 2, Brown 23:54; 4, Schmude 24:11; 12, Meskis 26:18; 22, Thompson 27:42; 23, Lund 27:52. At Cam-Rock Park, Cambridge, 5,000 meters.
DODGE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1, Dodgeland 26; 2, Lomira 39; 3, Waterloo 93; 4, Mayville 95; Horicon incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, Raasch, D, 21:12; 2, Blome, D, 22:54; 3, Firari, D, 23:13; 4, Doyle, L, 23:19; 5, King, L, 24:03.
Waterloo: 13, Degler 27:29; 18, Webster 28:16; 19, Asik 28:18; 23, Webber 31:08; 27, Sheshnina 33:52. At River Bend Park, Horicon, 5,000 meters.
BARABOO TRIANGULAR
Team Scores — Beaver Dam 15, Boscobel 56, Baraboo 72.
Top five individuals — 1, Hackbarth, BD, 21:37; 2, Hallman, BD, 22:04; 3, Griztmacher, BD, 22:38; 4, Vega, BD, 22:41; 5, Czarnecki, BD, 22:48.
Beaver Dam: 1, Hackbarth, 21:37; 2, Hallman, 22:04; 3, Griztmacher, 22:38; 4, Vega,, 22:41; 5, Czarnecki 22:48.
Boscobel: 8, Jillson, 23:07; 10, Avery Brown, 23:41; 11, Abri Brown, 23:50; 15, Carlin, 24:01; 17, Kliesner, 24:06.
Baraboo: — 6, Weyh, 22:51; 14, School, 23:55; 21, Exterovich, 24:41; 22, Hess, 24:48; 25, Krayer, 25:45.
Late Tuesday results
LAKE MILLS 17, LODI 45
Lake Mills: 1, Vespermann 22:37; 2, Winslow 23:12; 3, Fair 23:24; 5, Housey 24:50; 6, Klubertanz 25:01. Lodi: 4, Milne 23:40; 8, Meek 25:37; 10, Endres 26:10; 11, Peterson 27:16; 12, Clepper 27:21. At Lodi, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS TENNIS
WATERTOWN 7, BARABOO 0
Singles: Schmutzler, W, def. Davies, B, 6-0, 6-2; Krakow, W, def. Carson-Edwards, B, 6-0, 6-2; Cortes, W, def. Willzorek, B, 6-0, 6-2; Kuenzi, W, def. Langkamp, B, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Linskens/Marr, W, def. Lewison/Koppie, B, 6-4, 6-3; Werning/Wesemann, W, def. Bildsten/Cleary, B, 6-4, 6-3; Smith/Uecke, W, def. Huffacker/Benson, B, 6-4, 6-4. At Baraboo.
LODI 6, PORTAGE 1
Singles: Deans, L, def. McKinnon, P, 6-2, 6-3; Winters, L, def. Wood, P, 6-4, 6-3. Owens, P, def. Paar, L, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4; Karls, L, def. H. Kallungi, P, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Sebert/Mayberry, L, def. Kruger/Bisch, P, 6-2, 6-4; Karls/Lange, L, def. A. Kallungi/Voigt, P, 6-2, 7-5; Schneider/Potter, def. A. Kallungi/Hein, 6-0, 6-0. At Portage.
BEAVER DAM 4, SAUK PRAIRTIE 3
Singles: Haas, SP, def. Budde, BD, 1-6, 6-2, 10-4; Propst, BD, def. Ballweg, Sp, 6-0, 6-0; Klawitter, BD, def. Joyce, Sp, 6-1, 7-5; C. Wendt, BD, def. O’Connor, SP, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Okon/Connaught, BD, def. Helt/Kasteltz, Sp, 6-4, 7-6 (1); Breunig/Ziegler, SP, def. Gabel/Torres, BD, 7-6, 6-2; Haller/Leight, SP, def. E. Wendt/Bird, BD, 6-4, 7-6.
REEDSBURG 5, SPARTA 2
Singles: Holcolm, S, def. Peyer, R, 6-0, 6-0; Reedsburg, def. Sparta by forfeit, Wilhelm, R, def. Isabella, S, 6-1, 6-3. Rochwieler, R, def. Tovar, S, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Tourdot/Wood, R, def. Green/Steinhoff, S, 8-10, 6-2, 6-4; Pitsenbarger/Muller, S, def. Carary/Hahn, R, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1; Campbell/Cummings, R, def. Roou/Pribbernow, S, 6-3, 6-1. At Meadowview Courts, Sparta.
Lake Mills at Mayville, CANCELED
GIRLS GOLF
PORTAGE 205, BEAVER DAM 228
Portage: S. Denure 47, E, Denure 48, Fick 53, Mumm 57, Mickelson 59.
Beaver Dam: DiStefano 55, Schaefer 56, Jens 58, Poels 59, Oestreicher 64.
At Portage CC, par 70
Wednesday’s late results
MADISON EDGEWOOD 177, WATERTOWN 221
Madison Edgewood: Hegenbarth 41, Jaeger 44, A. Thao 44, Nakada 48. Watertown: Suski 45, Szalanskia 56, Kaufmann 58, Fischer 62. At Yahara Golf Course, par 36.
BARABOO 201, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 204
Baraboo: Lewison 43, Turkington 49, Capener 52, Schlender 57. Lakeside Lutheran: M. Heckmann 44, A. Heckmann 48, Lostetter 54, Butzine 58. At Baraboo CC, par 36.
GIRLS SWIMMING
BARABOO 127, RIVER VALLEY 41
200 medley relay — Baraboo (Gneiser, Lohr, Letendre, Balfanz), 1:56.68. 200 freestyle — Sersland, B, 2:07.79. 200 individual medley — Gneiser, B, 2:21.34. 50 freestyle — Balfanz, B, 25.69. 100 butterfly — Letendre, B, 1:02.60. 100 freestyle — Pelland, B, 59.09. 500 freestyle — Sersland, B, 5:44.05. 200 freestyle relay — Baraboo (Lohr, Pelland, Sersland, Gneiser), 1:49.42. 100 backstroke — Balfanz, B, 1:02.71. 100 breaststroke — Stute, B, 1:13.86. 400 freestyle relay — Baraboo (Sersland, Kepple, Swallen, Brown), 4:54.71. At Jack Young Middle School, Baraboo.
