WIAA state volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie meets top-seeded Sussex Hamilton in D1 semifinal

THE LOWDOWN

Division 1 girls

Fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie is at state for the first time since 2009. Coach Amy Schlimgen’s Eagles, an honorable mention pick in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association mid-season rankings, beat both teams that made last year’s state final, third-ranked Oconomowoc and second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead, in regional play. They then beat Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 3-1, in a sectional final. The Eagles overcame a two-week COVID-19 quarantine for much of its coaching staff that ran through the regional. The Eagles have won 14 of their last 15 matches, and during the regular season they dropped two matches each to Madison Edgewood and Hartford and one to Waterloo. Aida Shadewald, a 6-foot senior, leads Sauk with 358 kills and has 305 digs, and junior Alia Schlimgen has 412 digs. Senior Olivia Breunig has 356 assists and sophomore Jenna Pistono has 293.