Friday's Capitol North Conference championship showdown between the Blue Devils and Lakeside Lutheran has been relocated from Lodi to the artificial turf field at Waunakee High School.
Game time will remain set for 7 p.m.
The move was made due to anticipated unplayable field conditions at Lodi.
The Blue Devils (7-1, 3-1 Capitol North) and Warriors (7-1, 4-0) already have clinched WIAA playoff berths. Lodi is the defending Division 4 state champion.
But the Blue Devils, who had been ranked No. 1 among state medium-sized schools by The Associated Press for the last few weeks, had a 20-game winning streak snapped last week at home against Lake Mills.
As a result, Lodi needs to beat Lakeside to earn a share of the Capitol North crown. If that happens, Lake Mills could make it a three-way tie for the title with a victory over visiting Watertown Luther Prep on Friday.
The Warriors, whose only loss came in Week 3 against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 33-14, clinched at least a share of the Capitol North title last week with a 49-7 victory over Poynette.