Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Lodi's Auston Soehle
Buy Now

Lodi senior Austin Soehle looks to shed a blocker on a rush during a defensive drill during the team's practice on Aug. 2. Soehle is the Blue Devils' to returning tackler and earned All-Capitol North Conference first team honors last season.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Friday's Capitol North Conference championship showdown between the Blue Devils and Lakeside Lutheran has been relocated from Lodi to the artificial turf field at Waunakee High School.

Game time will remain set for 7 p.m.

The move was made due to anticipated unplayable field conditions at Lodi.

The Blue Devils (7-1, 3-1 Capitol North) and Warriors (7-1, 4-0) already have clinched WIAA playoff berths. Lodi is the defending Division 4 state champion.

But the Blue Devils, who had been ranked No. 1 among state medium-sized schools by The Associated Press for the last few weeks, had a 20-game winning streak snapped last week at home against Lake Mills.

As a result, Lodi needs to beat Lakeside to earn a share of the Capitol North crown. If that happens, Lake Mills could make it a three-way tie for the title with a victory over visiting Watertown Luther Prep on Friday.

The Warriors, whose only loss came in Week 3 against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 33-14, clinched at least a share of the Capitol North title last week with a 49-7 victory over Poynette.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.