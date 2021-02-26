WIAA state girls basketball: Second-half surge propels Lake Mills into state final for first time

Oshkosh — A momentum-flipping, 11-point explosion in the second half sent the Lake Mills girls basketball team to a brand new destination on Friday afternoon:
The WIAA Division 3 girls basketball championship game.
The L-Cats (24-2) used an 11-0 scoring run to spin a one-point deficit into a 70-60 victory over Howards Grove (24-2) in a state semifinal at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Lake Mills, which earned its first state berth last year but lost in a semifinal, will play for what would be its first-ever state championship tonight at 8:15 p.m. against top-ranked and top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas, champion of the last two state tournaments that ran to conclusion (2018 and 2019).
The L-Cats took a 40-28 halftime lead on a layup at the first-half buzzer by senior point guard Julianna Wagner, and held a 44-32 lead with 15 minutes to play.
But Howards Grove turned the tide, going on an 18-5 scoring run and taking a 50-49 lead on a layup by senior Leah Parnitzke with 8:20 to play.
From there, however, Lake Mills regained control. Wagner and senior wing Jade Pitta scored inside baskets, senior guard Taylor Roughen hit a 3-point shot and senior forward Vivian Guerrero and Pitta made layups to open a 60-50 lead with 5:41 to play.
From there, the L-Cats held their lead, making nine of 12 second-half free throws, and picked up the victory.
Pitta came off the bench to lead the L-Cats with 19 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She added eight rebounds and scored 13 of her points in the first half. Wagner added 18 points and Guerrero had 15 points and seven boards.
Howards Grove got an outstanding final game from senior point guard MacKenzie Holzwart, who totaled 30 points to become the all-time leading scorer in the Tigers program. Senior forward Maddy Near added 15 points.