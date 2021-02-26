WIAA state girls basketball: Second-half surge propels Lake Mills into state final for first time

Oshkosh — A momentum-flipping, 11-point explosion in the second half sent the Lake Mills girls basketball team to a brand new destination on Friday afternoon:

The WIAA Division 3 girls basketball championship game.

The L-Cats (24-2) used an 11-0 scoring run to spin a one-point deficit into a 70-60 victory over Howards Grove (24-2) in a state semifinal at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Lake Mills, which earned its first state berth last year but lost in a semifinal, will play for what would be its first-ever state championship tonight at 8:15 p.m. against top-ranked and top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas, champion of the last two state tournaments that ran to conclusion (2018 and 2019).

The L-Cats took a 40-28 halftime lead on a layup at the first-half buzzer by senior point guard Julianna Wagner, and held a 44-32 lead with 15 minutes to play.

But Howards Grove turned the tide, going on an 18-5 scoring run and taking a 50-49 lead on a layup by senior Leah Parnitzke with 8:20 to play.