 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep girls wrestling: Mount Horeb's Hanna Errthum, Stoughton's Rose Ann Marshall earn national rankings

Prep girls wrestling: Mount Horeb's Hanna Errthum, Stoughton's Rose Ann Marshall earn national rankings

Six competitors from the area and region have earned spots in USA Wrestling’s monthly national high school girls wrestling rankings.

Mount Horeb sophomore Hanna Errthum earned the No. 7 national ranking at 132 pounds.

Also, Stoughton senior Rose Ann Marshall was ranked 17th at 112 pounds.

Whitewater High School senior Brianna Staebler earned the No. 1 ranking among 180-pound wrestlers; Wisconsin Dells senior Jade Herzer was ranked sixth at 144 pounds; and at 127 pounds, Jefferson junior Sofia Brynman-Metcalf was ranked 14th and Mineral Point sophomore Kylie Rule was ranked 21st.

The WIAA recently approved creation of a separate state girls wrestling tournament in Wisconsin, debuting in the 2021-2022 school year.

GIRLS WRESTLING

NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

(Note: The top-ranked wrestler is listed, along with any additional ranked wrestlers from Wisconsin)

100 pounds: 1, Sage Mortimer, sr., Mapleton, Utah, American Leadership Academy.

106: 1, Mia Palumbo, sr., Oak Lawn, Ill., Richards High School; 19, Caitlyn Kelley, so., Florence.

112: 1, Samara Chavez, sr., Arlington, Texas, Arlington Martin High School; 17, Rose Ann Marshall, sr., Stoughton.

117: 1, Adriana Dorado-Marin, sr., Colorado Springs, Colo., Falcon High School.

122: 1, Jennifer Soto, jr., Red Bluff, Calif., Orland High School.

127: 1, Korina Blades, jr., Broadview, Ill., Wyoming Seminary (Pa.); 14, Sofia Brynman-Metcalf, jr., Jefferson; 21, Kylie Rule, so., Mineral Point.

132: 1, Skylar Hattendorf, jr., Hookset, N.H., Bow High School; 7, Hanna Errthum, so., Mount Horeb.

138: 1, Amor Tuttle, sr., St, Paul, Minn., Stillwater Area High School; 22, Paige Peterson, jr., Wabeno/Laona.

144: 1, Kylie Welker, jr., Waterford, Wis., Springs Studio (Colo.); 6, Jade Herzer, sr., Wisconsin Dells; 14, Kaylie Upson, jr., Philips.

152: 1, Amit Elor, Concord, Calif., jr., College Park High School; 6, Katelyn Lewis, jr., Peshtigo.

164: 1, Kennedy Blades, jr., Broadview, Ill., Wyoming Seminary.

180: 1, Brianna Staebler, sr., Whitewater.

200: 1, Olivia Brown, sr., Tulsa, Okla., Broken Arrow High School; 5, Asia Rave, sr., Black River Falls; 11, Leah Mindiola, so., Oconomowoc.

225: 1, Julia Richey, sr., Newbury Park, Calif., Newbury Park High School.

Rose Ann Marshall mug

Marshall

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics