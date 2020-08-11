DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs prepared to make a run at singles state title

Last year, Cecile and Samantha Fuchs won the first-ever state championship in the history of DeForest girls tennis program.
Now, with Cecile having moved on to play at Edgewood College, senior Samantha Fuchs is ready to go it alone this season.
Fuchs plans to play singles for the Norskies when they play their girls tennis season, possibly in the spring. The Badger Conference fall season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are some really strong players out there in singles,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “When they see their name next to hers in the draw, they won’t be happy. She’s a tough player. … She can do what she sets her mind to.”
Finishing last season with an 39-0 record, the sisters demolished their competition en route to the WIAA Division 1 crown. Not only did they win every set they played all year (minus one default victory), they won 78 total sets, with 49 being decided by a 6-0 score.
“I definitely have more confidence in the sport (after last season),” Samantha Fuchs said. “It’s going to be different going back to singles this year. … But I feel like I can get back into the groove of it.”
Pachal and teammate Lauren Armstrong, having seen Fuchs’ tools for the game and time put in, are fully convinced she’s ready to take another step forward in 2020 or 2021, depending on the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t know any other kids that work as hard as Samantha does,” Pachal said. “She sets goals and then she works to achieve them. … Her life pretty much revolves around tennis.”
“She has amazing consistency,” Armstrong added. “During tryouts last year I played a match against her and she would just get every single ball back over the net, no matter what.”
Samantha Fuchs knows much of the credit for her growth goes to Cecile. Their relationship, and playing alongside one another in 2019, did nothing but improve her game.
“We definitely grew closer playing doubles,” DeForest’s No. 1 player said. “It’s going to be tough not having her there. Practicing is going to be way different, and before matches we would always talk to each other. If I was nervous, she was always there.”
“They complemented each other really well,” Pachal added. “They pushed each other and always had someone to hit with. … Even when they were playing doubles, they didn’t communicate like other teams I’ve seen. Because they’ve played together for so long, they anticipated where the other was going to be and what they were going to do. They knew each other's strengths.”
While Fuchs relents she does miss playing with her sister, she’s also ecstatic at the idea of competing for herself one last time before her high school tennis days come to a close.
“I don’t know if I’m playing tennis in college or not,” she said. “I want to work on myself and the skills I have. … My goals are to play the best I can. And getting on the podium (at state) would be a great feeling, too.”
