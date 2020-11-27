Prep roundup: Cody Menzel's hat trick goes for naught as University School downs Edgewood

Madison Edgewood’s Cody Menzel needed only 17 minutes and 13 seconds to score a hat trick Friday night, but then the University School of Milwaukee boys hockey team flipped a switch and spun the season opener around.
Host University School scored six consecutive goals in the second and third periods to build a 7-4 victory over Edgewood in the first round of the Paul Meyer Classic.
Menzel, a junior forward, tied the game with his first goal at 14:53 of the first, added another goal 10 seconds later and got his third just 13 seconds into the second period. The first and third goals came on power plays.
University School’s six-goal spurt, fueled by three goals from Noah Eghbali and three assists from Jack McGregor, put the game firmly in the Wildcats’ control. Edgewood got a late goal from Cooper Fink, with Menzel and J.J. Wiebusch assisting.
Madison Edgewood*2*1*1*—*4
University School*1*4*2*—*7
First period — USM: Mann (Woods, Moe), 0:28; ME: Menzel (Wiebusch), 14:53 (pp); Menzel (Fink), 15:03.
Second period — V: Menzel (Fink), 0:13 (pp); USM: Thundercloud (Ringgold, Ells), 1:57; Eghbali (McGregor, Mann), 9:38; Eghbali (McGregor, Cox), 14:17; Ford (Thundercloud, Vogel), 15:41.
Third period — USM: Thombs (McGregor, Mann), 7:38 (sh); Eghbali (McGregor, Mann), 10:18; ME: Fink (Menzel, Wiebusch), 11:43.
Shots on goal — ME 29, USM 38. Saves — ME (Walker) 31; USM (Polston) 25. Penalties-minutes — ME 2-4; USM 5-10.
Girls basketball
Randolph 55, Columbus 50
Sophomore Jorey Buwalda scored seven of her 12 points after halftime Friday night to lead the Randolph girls basketball team to a 55-50 victory over visiting Columbus in a season-opening, non-conference game.
Buwalda was the Rockets’ only double-digit scorer, though Presky Buwalda added nine points and Rylea Alvin eight.
For Columbus, Mikenna Boettcher scored 10 of her 16 points after halftime, Amy Thielen added 12 points and Jaiden Dornaus totaled 10 points.
Boettcher made one of her three 3-point baskets to cut Randolph’s lead to 45-44, but Randolph answered with a 5-0 scoring run for a 50-44 lead with 2 minutes, 41 seconds to play.
Columbus*22*28*—*50
Randolph*26*29*—*55
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 1 0-0 2, M. Kahl 2 0-0 4, Thielen 2 8-13 12, G. Kahl 2 0-0 4, Hayes 0 0-2 0, Boettcher 5 3-4 16, Paulson 0 2-2 2, Dornaus 2 4-4 10. Totals 14 17-25 50.
RANDOLPH — Katsma 1 0-0 3, Alvin 3 2-4 8, Duckett 0 1-4 1, Fuller 3 0-0 6, Baird 2 2-3 6, P. Buwalda 4 1-4 9, Moldenhauer 1 3-4 5, J. Buwalda 4 3-3 12, DeVries 2 1-4 5. Totals 20 13-26 55.
3-point goals: C 5 (Boettcher 3, Dornaus 2); R 2 (Buwalda, Katsma). Total fouls: C 20; R 19. Fouled out: J. Buwalda.
Tuesday’s late summary
Non-conference
NEW GLARUS 61, DARLINGTON 19
Darlington*5*14*—*19
New Glarus*30*31*—*61
DARLINGTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Gille 0 1-6 1, Sturtz 1 0-0 3, Volkening 1 0-2 3, Golackson 3 0-0 7, Wedig 2 0-0 5. Totals 7 1-8 19.
NEW GLARUS — Karls 1 0-0 2, Atwell 2 0-1 4, Nommensen 1 0-0 2, Eichelkraut 1 0-0 2, Schadewalt 4 1-2 10, Klosterman 5 0-0 13, Benson 5 0-0 12, Maclean 1 0-0 2, Marty 3 0-0 9, Trumble 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 1-3 61.
3-point goals: D 4 (Sturtz 1, Volkening 1, Golackson 1, Wedig 1); NG 10 (Klosterman 3, Marty 3, Benson 2, Schadewalt 1, Trumble 1). Total fouls: D 11; NB 13.
