Prep roundup: Cody Menzel's hat trick goes for naught as University School downs Edgewood

Madison Edgewood’s Cody Menzel needed only 17 minutes and 13 seconds to score a hat trick Friday night, but then the University School of Milwaukee boys hockey team flipped a switch and spun the season opener around.

Host University School scored six consecutive goals in the second and third periods to build a 7-4 victory over Edgewood in the first round of the Paul Meyer Classic.

Menzel, a junior forward, tied the game with his first goal at 14:53 of the first, added another goal 10 seconds later and got his third just 13 seconds into the second period. The first and third goals came on power plays.

University School’s six-goal spurt, fueled by three goals from Noah Eghbali and three assists from Jack McGregor, put the game firmly in the Wildcats’ control. Edgewood got a late goal from Cooper Fink, with Menzel and J.J. Wiebusch assisting.

Madison Edgewood*2*1*1*—*4

University School*1*4*2*—*7

First period — USM: Mann (Woods, Moe), 0:28; ME: Menzel (Wiebusch), 14:53 (pp); Menzel (Fink), 15:03.