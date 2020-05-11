Prep notes: Madison Edgewood golfer Anaka Leske to join UW-Whitewater program in the fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two-time WIAA Division 2 state champion golfer Anaka Leske of Madison Edgewood will attend UW-Whitewater and plans to join the golf program.

The Whitewater golf team announced the commitment over Twitter on Friday.

Leske’s Crusaders won the Division 2 state championship by 71 strokes last fall, as Leske tied for 11th place with a 91-91-182.

In 2019, Edgewood won the championship by a 60-stroke margin, and Leske finished 15th at 89-95-184.

Leske also was named to the All-Badger South Conference team last fall and tied for the individual title in the Prairie du Chien regional.

Ganiyu staying home

Beloit Memorial senior basketball player Azeez Ganiyu announced via Twitter on Friday that he plans to attend Beloit College and will join the basketball program.

“This has been an interesting short recruiting process for me, getting interest from various schools late in my high school career,” Ganiyu tweeted. “I can’t thank those coaches enough for putting in time to recruit me.”

Ganiyu, a 6-foot, 5-inch forward, averaged 10.2 points last season as the Purple Knights went 4-18 overall and 4-14 in the Big Eight Conference.

