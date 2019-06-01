{{featured_button_text}}
The defending WIAA Division 1 champion Sun Prairie softball team has earned the No. 2 seeding in the eight-team field for this year's state tournament, and will begin play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Goodman Diamond.

The Cardinals will take on seventh-seeded Waukesha North in a Division 1 quarterfinal, with the winner advancing to a semifinal set for about 9 p.m. Friday against third-seeded Pulaski or sixth-seeded Wilmot.

The Division 1 championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

In Division 2, Monroe earned the No. 1 seeding and will take on fourth-seeded New Berlin West at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game. The winner will advance to the final at 4 p.m. Saturday against either Seymour or Ellsworth.

Poynette, the defending Division 3 state champion, earned the No. 1 seeding and will meet fourth-seeded Prescott in a semifinal at about noon on Friday. The winner will take on either Campbellsport or Southern Door at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Horicon earned the No. 1 seeding in Division 4 and plays Thorp at 8 a.m. Friday, hoping for a spot in Saturday's 10:30 a.m. final.

In Division 5, Blair-Taylor earned the top seeding over second-seeded Belmont. Blair-Taylor will meet Gilman at about 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner playing in the final at 8 a.m. Saturday.

WIAA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday-Saturday

At Goodman Diamond

(Seedings in parentheses)

Thursday’s schedule

Division 1 quarterfinals

8 a.m.: (4) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther vs. (5) Chippewa Falls

10 a.m.: (1) Oshkosh North vs. (8) Glendale Nicolet

12:30 p.m.: (2) Sun Prairie vs. (7) Waukesha North

2:30 p.m.: (3) Pulaski vs. (6) Wilmot

Division 5 semifinals

5 p.m.: (2) Belmont vs. (3) Plainfield Tri-County

7 p.m.: (1) Blair-Taylor vs. (4) Gilman

Division 4 semifinal

9 p.m.: (2) Mishicot vs. (3) Stevens Point Pacelli

Friday’s schedule

Division 4 semifinals

8 a.m.: (1) Horicon vs. (4) Thorp

Division 3 semifinals

10 a.m.: (2) Campbellsport vs. (3) Southern Door

Noon: (1) Poynette vs. (4) Prescott

Division 2 semifinals

2:30 p.m.: (2) Seymour vs. (3) Ellsworth

4:30 p.m.: (1) Monroe vs. (4) New Berlin West

Division 1 semifinals

7 p.m.: Thursday morning winners meet

9 p.m.: Thursday evening winners meet

Saturday’s schedule

8 a.m.: Division 5 championship

10:30 a.m.: Division 4 championship

1 p.m.: Division 3 championship

4 p.m.: Division 2 championship

6:30 p.m.: Division 1 championship

