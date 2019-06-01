The defending WIAA Division 1 champion Sun Prairie softball team has earned the No. 2 seeding in the eight-team field for this year's state tournament, and will begin play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Goodman Diamond.
The Cardinals will take on seventh-seeded Waukesha North in a Division 1 quarterfinal, with the winner advancing to a semifinal set for about 9 p.m. Friday against third-seeded Pulaski or sixth-seeded Wilmot.
The Division 1 championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
In Division 2, Monroe earned the No. 1 seeding and will take on fourth-seeded New Berlin West at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game. The winner will advance to the final at 4 p.m. Saturday against either Seymour or Ellsworth.
Poynette, the defending Division 3 state champion, earned the No. 1 seeding and will meet fourth-seeded Prescott in a semifinal at about noon on Friday. The winner will take on either Campbellsport or Southern Door at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Horicon earned the No. 1 seeding in Division 4 and plays Thorp at 8 a.m. Friday, hoping for a spot in Saturday's 10:30 a.m. final.
In Division 5, Blair-Taylor earned the top seeding over second-seeded Belmont. Blair-Taylor will meet Gilman at about 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner playing in the final at 8 a.m. Saturday.
WIAA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
Thursday-Saturday
At Goodman Diamond
(Seedings in parentheses)
Thursday’s schedule
Division 1 quarterfinals
8 a.m.: (4) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther vs. (5) Chippewa Falls
10 a.m.: (1) Oshkosh North vs. (8) Glendale Nicolet
12:30 p.m.: (2) Sun Prairie vs. (7) Waukesha North
2:30 p.m.: (3) Pulaski vs. (6) Wilmot
Division 5 semifinals
5 p.m.: (2) Belmont vs. (3) Plainfield Tri-County
7 p.m.: (1) Blair-Taylor vs. (4) Gilman
Division 4 semifinal
9 p.m.: (2) Mishicot vs. (3) Stevens Point Pacelli
Friday’s schedule
Division 4 semifinals
8 a.m.: (1) Horicon vs. (4) Thorp
Division 3 semifinals
10 a.m.: (2) Campbellsport vs. (3) Southern Door
Noon: (1) Poynette vs. (4) Prescott
Division 2 semifinals
2:30 p.m.: (2) Seymour vs. (3) Ellsworth
4:30 p.m.: (1) Monroe vs. (4) New Berlin West
Division 1 semifinals
7 p.m.: Thursday morning winners meet
9 p.m.: Thursday evening winners meet
Saturday’s schedule
8 a.m.: Division 5 championship
10:30 a.m.: Division 4 championship
1 p.m.: Division 3 championship
4 p.m.: Division 2 championship
6:30 p.m.: Division 1 championship