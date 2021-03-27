Prep roundup: Waunakee looks solid on offense, defense in opening win over Stoughton

The Waunakee football team picked up right where it left off at the end of the 2019 season, getting four touchdowns from Caden Nelson and riding a solid defense to a 34-13 victory over visiting Stoughton on Friday night.
Nelson rushed for 124 yards on 23 carries and scored from 13 and 7 yards in the first half. In the second half, he caught scoring passes of 42 and 6 yards from Quentin Keene, who went 13-for-16 for 163 yards and three scores.
Nelson finished with four catches for 61 yards, and Isaac Schaaf caught four throws for 79 yards and a score.
Stoughton made it a 20-6 halftime score when quarterback Jonah O’Connor ran for a 29-yard touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter. O’Connor closed the scoring with an 80-yard scoring pass to Ayden Probst with 3:03 to play. He finished with 151 yards passing.
DeForest 56, Janesville Craig 7
Aaron Mack’s debut as the Norskies’ coach was a winning one, as DeForest opened a 56-7 halftime lead, scoring twice on defensive plays against the Cougars.
Mason Keyes threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Mason Kirchberg and a 15-yard TD pass to Max Weisbrod. Nolan Hawk caught a 34-yard TD pass from Kellen Grall for the Norskies.
Also for DeForest, Deven Magli scored on a 40-yard interception return and Luke Castillo returned a fumble 54 yards for a score. Cale Drinka scored DeForest’s first touchdown on a 55-yard run.
Middleton 35, Beloit Memorial 0
The host Cardinals opened a 22-0 lead just 2 minutes, 47 seconds in against the Purple Knights. Elijah Gray ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown, and after a Beloit fumble, Gray ran for an 18-yard score 36 seconds into the game. Josh Stormer then returned a Beloit punt 62 yards for another score at the 9:13 mark.
The Middleton defense held Beloit Memorial to minus-7 yards rushing and two first downs. For Beloit, Griffin Oberneder threw for 70 yards.
Monroe 22, McFarland 6
Senior quarterback Max Golembiewski threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Matley to start the Cheesemakers' decisive victory over the visiting Spartans. Matley also led Monroe with 53 rushing, with Trevor Rodebaugh running for two scores. For McFarland, sophomore Cooper Kennedy completed 17 of 24 passes for 156 yards, including a 16-yard TD pass to Tegan O’Brien.
Lodi 32, Edgerton 11
A dominant night by junior running back Lucas Heyroth powered the host Blue Devils to a decisive victory over the Crimson Tide. Heyroth accounted for all four of Lodi’s touchdowns, three in the second half, and totaled 259 yards rushing.
Senior running back Ethan Krause led Edgerton with 93 scrimmage yards, gaining 32 on the ground in addition to his 61-yard touchdown catch. Senior receiver Connor Faust had 74 of Lodi’s 148 receiving yards to lead the team.
Evansville 43, Whitewater 6
The visiting Blue Devils took care of all their scoring in the first half and coasted the rest of the way past the Whippets, giving coach Garth Coats a win in his debut game.
Evansville quarterback Tyr Severson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, completing 12 of 16 passes for 234 yards, including scoring throws of 37, 11 and 21 yards to Kane Howlett. Severson also opened the scoring with an 11-yard run.
The Evansville defense held Whitewater to 108 total yards and four first downs. Mason Young ran for 88 yards and a score for Evansville.
Columbus 38, Beloit Turner 0
Caden Brunell ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the visiting Cardinals past the Trojans. Columbus held Turner to minus-22 yards rushing, 81 total yards and five first downs. Columbus quarterback Will Cotter ran for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes of 55 and 4 yards to James Mobry. Cotter went 10-for-14 for 122 yards. Turner’s Connor Hughes threw for 73 yards.
Poynette 34, Parkview/Albany 6
Jimmy Heath threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jaden McCormick and ran for a 1-yard score to help the host Pumas open a 25-6 halftime lead against the Vikings. Poynette opened the scoring with 50-yard TD runs by Conner Anker and Dylan Elsing. Hayden Taylor added a third-quarter score.
Parkview’s Sam Schwengels returned a fumble 82 yards late in the second quarter for his team’s only score.
Belleville 19, Benton co-op 12
Trevor Syse threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including TD throws of 89, 25 and 32 yards to Anthony Nolden, to lead the host Wildcats past the Knights. The final TD, which broke a 12-12 tie, covered 32 yards with 4 minutes, 14 seconds to play. Jaxson Pier intercepted three passes for Belleville.
Belleville managed only six first downs and rushed for only 51 yards, but held Benton to 139 yards and eight first downs. The Knights tied the score when Dominick Cummins returned an interception 27 yards for a score with 8:46 left to play.
Wis. Heights 28, Oakfield 22
Derek Adler completed 19 of 33 passes for 361 yards, including touchdown throws of 65 and 86 yards to Deshawn Barsness, and the Vanguards made a 28-14 halftime lead stand up against the Oaks. Heights also got 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Garrett Kerl.
Barsness finished with eight catches for 236 yards. Oakfield quarterback Grant Bass threw for 118 yards and rushed for 98 yards and two scores.
New Glarus/Monticello 47, Montello co-op 6
The visiting Glarner Knights opened the season with a runaway victory over the Hilltoppers.
Girls volleyball
Monroe 3, Stoughton 1
Zoee Pond totaled seven kills, four digs and nine aces to lead the Cheesemakers (1-6, 1-3 Badger South) to a 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26 victory over the visiting Vikings (1-6, 1-3). For Monroe, Taylor Jacobson totaled three kills, two blocks and added four aces. Ava Perkins led Stoughton with 30 assists and added three blocks and four aces.
Girls tennis
Verona Quad
Verona went 3-0 on the day, taking 6-1 victories over Sun Prairie and Stoughton and beating La Crosse Central, 5-2. Sweeping all three matches were Elsa Queoff at No. 2 singles, Zoe Qureshi at No. 3 singles, Hannah Bertrand at No. 4 singles and the No. 1 doubles pair of Morgan Kreuser and Julia Huseth.
Monona Grove 6, Milton 1
Mary Clark and Paige Hanson beat their opponents in straight sets to lead the Silver Eagles to a victory over the Red Hawks in a Badger Conference match. Natalie Niemeyer earned Milton’s only victory.
McFarland 4, Edgerton 3
Laura Maudlin won at No. 1 singles, Abigail Komro won at No. 4 and the doubles teams of Lauren Shields and Kimiya Pournick and Kylie Babcock and Hannah Johnson won to give McFarland a narrow victory over Edgerton. The Crimson Tide got wins from Kylee Houfe and Zoe Lein in singles and the No.1 doubles team of Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset.