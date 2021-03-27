Prep roundup: Waunakee looks solid on offense, defense in opening win over Stoughton

The Waunakee football team picked up right where it left off at the end of the 2019 season, getting four touchdowns from Caden Nelson and riding a solid defense to a 34-13 victory over visiting Stoughton on Friday night.

Nelson rushed for 124 yards on 23 carries and scored from 13 and 7 yards in the first half. In the second half, he caught scoring passes of 42 and 6 yards from Quentin Keene, who went 13-for-16 for 163 yards and three scores.

Nelson finished with four catches for 61 yards, and Isaac Schaaf caught four throws for 79 yards and a score.

Stoughton made it a 20-6 halftime score when quarterback Jonah O’Connor ran for a 29-yard touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter. O’Connor closed the scoring with an 80-yard scoring pass to Ayden Probst with 3:03 to play. He finished with 151 yards passing.

DeForest 56, Janesville Craig 7

Aaron Mack’s debut as the Norskies’ coach was a winning one, as DeForest opened a 56-7 halftime lead, scoring twice on defensive plays against the Cougars.

Mason Keyes threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Mason Kirchberg and a 15-yard TD pass to Max Weisbrod. Nolan Hawk caught a 34-yard TD pass from Kellen Grall for the Norskies.