Prep roundup: Waunakee looks solid on offense, defense in opening win over Stoughton
PREP FOOTBALL

The Waunakee football team picked up right where it left off at the end of the 2019 season, getting four touchdowns from Caden Nelson and riding a solid defense to a 34-13 victory over visiting Stoughton on Friday night.

Nelson rushed for 124 yards on 23 carries and scored from 13 and 7 yards in the first half. In the second half, he caught scoring passes of 42 and 6 yards from Quentin Keene, who went 13-for-16 for 163 yards and three scores.

Nelson finished with four catches for 61 yards, and Isaac Schaaf caught four throws for 79 yards and a score.

Stoughton made it a 20-6 halftime score when quarterback Jonah O’Connor ran for a 29-yard touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter. O’Connor closed the scoring with an 80-yard scoring pass to Ayden Probst with 3:03 to play. He finished with 151 yards passing.

DeForest 56, Janesville Craig 7

Aaron Mack’s debut as the Norskies’ coach was a winning one, as DeForest opened a 56-7 halftime lead, scoring twice on defensive plays against the Cougars.

Mason Keyes threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Mason Kirchberg and a 15-yard TD pass to Max Weisbrod. Nolan Hawk caught a 34-yard TD pass from Kellen Grall for the Norskies.

Also for DeForest, Deven Magli scored on a 40-yard interception return and Luke Castillo returned a fumble 54 yards for a score. Cale Drinka scored DeForest’s first touchdown on a 55-yard run.

Middleton 35, Beloit Memorial 0

The host Cardinals opened a 22-0 lead just 2 minutes, 47 seconds in against the Purple Knights. Elijah Gray ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown, and after a Beloit fumble, Gray ran for an 18-yard score 36 seconds into the game. Josh Stormer then returned a Beloit punt 62 yards for another score at the 9:13 mark.

The Middleton defense held Beloit Memorial to minus-7 yards rushing and two first downs. For Beloit, Griffin Oberneder threw for 70 yards.

Monroe 22, McFarland 6

Senior quarterback Max Golembiewski threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Matley to start the Cheesemakers' decisive victory over the visiting Spartans. Matley also led Monroe with  53 rushing, with Trevor Rodebaugh running for two scores. For McFarland, sophomore Cooper Kennedy completed 17 of 24 passes for 156 yards, including a 16-yard TD pass to Tegan O’Brien.

Lodi 32, Edgerton 11

A dominant night by junior running back Lucas Heyroth powered the host Blue Devils to a decisive victory over the Crimson Tide. Heyroth accounted for all four of Lodi’s touchdowns, three in the second half, and totaled 259 yards rushing.

Senior running back Ethan Krause led Edgerton with 93 scrimmage yards, gaining 32 on the ground in addition to his 61-yard touchdown catch. Senior receiver Connor Faust had 74 of Lodi’s 148 receiving yards to lead the team.

Evansville 43, Whitewater 6

The visiting Blue Devils took care of all their scoring in the first half and coasted the rest of the way past the Whippets, giving coach Garth Coats a win in his debut game.

Evansville quarterback Tyr Severson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, completing 12 of 16 passes for 234 yards, including scoring throws of 37, 11 and 21 yards to Kane Howlett. Severson also opened the scoring with an 11-yard run.

The Evansville defense held Whitewater to 108 total yards and four first downs. Mason Young ran for 88 yards and a score for Evansville.

Columbus 38, Beloit Turner 0

Caden Brunell ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the visiting Cardinals past the Trojans. Columbus held Turner to minus-22 yards rushing, 81 total yards and five first downs. Columbus quarterback Will Cotter ran for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes of 55 and 4 yards to James Mobry. Cotter went 10-for-14 for 122 yards. Turner’s Connor Hughes threw for 73 yards.

Poynette 34, Parkview/Albany 6

Jimmy Heath threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jaden McCormick and ran for a 1-yard score to help the host Pumas open a 25-6 halftime lead against the Vikings. Poynette opened the scoring with 50-yard TD runs by Conner Anker and Dylan Elsing. Hayden Taylor added a third-quarter score.

Parkview’s Sam Schwengels returned a fumble 82 yards late in the second quarter for his team’s only score.

Belleville 19, Benton co-op 12

Trevor Syse threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including TD throws of 89, 25 and 32 yards to Anthony Nolden, to lead the host Wildcats past the Knights. The final TD, which broke a 12-12 tie, covered 32 yards with 4 minutes, 14 seconds to play. Jaxson Pier intercepted three passes for Belleville.

Belleville managed only six first downs and rushed for only 51 yards, but held Benton to 139 yards and eight first downs. The Knights tied the score when Dominick Cummins returned an interception 27 yards for a score with 8:46 left to play.

Wis. Heights 28, Oakfield 22

Derek Adler completed 19 of 33 passes for 361 yards, including touchdown throws of 65 and 86 yards to Deshawn Barsness, and the Vanguards made a 28-14 halftime lead stand up against the Oaks. Heights also got 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Garrett Kerl.

Barsness finished with eight catches for 236 yards. Oakfield quarterback Grant Bass threw for 118 yards and rushed for 98 yards and two scores.

New Glarus/Monticello 47, Montello co-op 6

The visiting Glarner Knights opened the season with a runaway victory over the Hilltoppers.

Girls volleyball

Monroe 3, Stoughton 1

Zoee Pond totaled seven kills, four digs and nine aces to lead the Cheesemakers (1-6, 1-3 Badger South) to a 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26 victory over the visiting Vikings (1-6, 1-3). For Monroe, Taylor Jacobson totaled three kills, two blocks and added four aces. Ava Perkins led Stoughton with 30 assists and added three blocks and four aces.

Girls tennis

Verona Quad

Verona went 3-0 on the day, taking 6-1 victories over Sun Prairie and Stoughton and beating La Crosse Central, 5-2. Sweeping all three matches were Elsa Queoff at No. 2 singles, Zoe Qureshi at No. 3 singles, Hannah Bertrand at No. 4 singles and the No. 1 doubles pair of Morgan Kreuser and Julia Huseth.

Monona Grove 6, Milton 1

Mary Clark and Paige Hanson beat their opponents in straight sets to lead the Silver Eagles to a victory over the Red Hawks in a Badger Conference match. Natalie Niemeyer earned Milton’s only victory.

McFarland 4, Edgerton 3

Laura Maudlin won at No. 1 singles, Abigail Komro won at No. 4 and the doubles teams of Lauren Shields and Kimiya Pournick and Kylie Babcock and Hannah Johnson won to give McFarland a narrow victory over Edgerton. The Crimson Tide got wins from Kylee Houfe and Zoe Lein in singles and the No.1 doubles team of Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset.

FOOTBALL

Badger Conference

WAUNAKEE 34, STOUGHTON 13

Stoughton*0*6*0*7*—*13

Waunakee*6*14*7*7*—*34

W: Nelson 13 run (kick blocked), 1:42

W: Schaaf 33 pass from C. Nelson (Driscoll kick), 6:30

W: Nelson 7 run (Driscoll kick), 4:16

S: J. O’Connor 29 run (kick failed), 0:56

W: Nelson 42 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick), 6:11

W: Nelson 5 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick), 3:17

S: Probst 80 pass from O’Connor (Vale kick), 3:03

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — S 12, W 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — S 31-116, W 37-116. Passing yards — S 151, W 163. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — S 11-29-2, W 13-16-0. Penalties-yards — S 8-56, W 3-37. Fumbles-lost — S 1-1, W 2-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — S: Hill 14-44; W: Nelson 23-124. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — S: O’Connor 11-29-151-2; W: Keene 13-16-163-1. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — S: Probst 4-102; W: Nelson 4-61; Schaaf 4-79.

DeFOREST 56, JANESVILLE CRAIG 7

Janesville Craig*0*7*0*0*—*7

DeForest*28*28*0*0*—*56

D: Drinka 55 run (Lokken kick)

D: Finley 3 run (Lokken kick)

D: Castillo 54 fumble return (Lokken kick)

D: Kirchberg 78 pass from Keyes (Lokken kick)

C: Winn 4 run (Wescott kick)

D: Hawk 34 pass from Grall (Lokken kick)

D: Magli 40 interception return (Lokken kick)

D: Jacobsen 6 run (Lokken kick)

D: Weisbrod 15 pass from Keyes (Lokken kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — JC 12, D 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — JC 49-202, D 23-139. Passing yards — JC 34, D 131. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — JC 5-10-1, D 5-8-0. Penalties-yards — JC 0-0, D 2-8. Fumbles-lost — JC 3-3, D 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — JC: Winn 26-75; Harriel 20-50 ; D: Drinka 6-56; Finley 7-96. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — JC: Deltgen 3-9-1-39; D: Keyes 5-7-0-123. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — D: Kirchberg 1-78.

Big Eight Conference

SUN PRAIRIE 17, VERONA 0

Verona*0*0*0*0*—*0

Sun Prairie*0*14*3*0*—*17

SP: McMillan 2 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick), 3:55

SP: Gothard 21 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick), 3:11

SP: Konopacki 36 FG, 7:37.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — V 8, SP 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — V 26-10, SP 36-131. Passing yards — V 91, SP 113. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — V 12-25-0, SP 10-24-0. Penalties-yards — V 5-25, SP 5-30. Fumbles-lost — V 2-2, SP 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — V: Stier 8-40; SP: Walters 22-80; Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — V: Fink 12-25-0-91; SP: Kaminski 6-11-0-77.. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — V: Jannusch 4-38; SP: Gothard 4-81.

MIDDLETON 35, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Beloit Memorial*0*0*0*0*—*0

Middleton*22*13*0*0*—*35

M: Gray 95 kickoff return (Pertzborn kick), 11:45

M: Gray 18 run (Toennies run), 11:24

M: Stormer 62 punt return (Pertzborn kick) , 9:13

M: Winkler 1 run (kick failed), 7:17

M: Stormer 14 pass from Pertzborn (kick failed), 3:19

M: Pertzborn 30 field goal, 6:26.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — BM 5, Mid 2. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — BM 29-(-7), Mid 25-85. Passing yards — BM 70, Mid 68. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — BM 5-7-0, Mid 3-9-1. Penalties-yards — BM 8-46, M 4-40. Fumbles-lost — BM 1-1, M 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — BM: Reisbeck 11-18; Mid: Gray 5-28. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — BM: Oberneder 7-5-70; Mid: Pertzborn 8-3-68. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — BM: Kilgore 1-35; Mid: Stormer 1-42.

Rock Valley Conference

MONROE 22, McFARLAND 6

McFarland*0*0*0*6*—*6

Monroe*6*10*0*6*—*22

Mon: Matley 70 pass from Golembiewski (kick failed), 5:42

Mon: Rodebaugh 2 run (Matley run), 10:03

Mon: Safety, Seagreaves sack in end zone, 0:18

McF: O’Brien 16 pass from Kennedy (run failed), 10:42

Mon: Rodebaugh 5 run (kick failed), 3:44.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — McF 10, Mon 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — McF 16--11, Mon 50-248. Passing yards — McF 197, Mon 123. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — McF 17-24-0, Mon 5-7-0. Penalties-yards — McF 2-10, Mon 4-35. Fumbles-lost — McF 1-1, Mon 2-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — McF: Dyer-Ysaguirre 7--5, Kennedy 6--10; Mon: Matley 14-53. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — McF: Kennedy 16-23-1-156; Mon: Golembiewski 5-7-1-123. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — McF: Semmann 2-30; Irwin 2-25; Mon: Matley 1-70.

LODI 32, EDGERTON 11

Edgerton*3*0*8*0*—*11

Lodi*6*6*13*6*—*32

L: Heyroth 58 run (kick failed), 9:20

E: Diaz 40 FG, 4:13

L: Curtiss 31 FG, 2:22

L: Curtiss 38 FG, 0:02

L: Heyroth 5 run (Curtiss kick), 3:32

E: Krause 61 pass from Hanson (Krause pass from Hanson), 1:07

L: Heyroth 26 run (kick failed), 0:29

L: Heyroth 26 run (kick failed), 4:29

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — E 3, L 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 26-40, L 37-228. Passing yards — E 96, L 148. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 6-15-0, L 12-28-2. Penalties-yards — E 6-45, L 3-30. Fumbles-lost — E 3-3, L 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — E: Krause 8-32; L: Heyroth 28-259. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — E: Hanson 6-15-0-96; L: Q. Faust 12-28-2-148. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — E: Krause 1-61; L: C. Faust 5-74.

EVANSVILLE 43, WHITEWATER 6

Evansville*23*20*0*0*—*43

Whitewater*0*0*0*6*—*6

E: Severson 11 run (Severson run)

E: Howlett 37 pass from Severson (Maves pass from Severson)

E: Young 20 run (Severson kick)

E: Howlett 11 pass from Severson (kick failed)

E: Young 2 run (Howlett 2 run)

E: Howlett 21 pass from Severson (kick failed)

W: Grosinske 4 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — E 18, W 4. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 32-164, W 19-79. Passing yards — E 234, W 29. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 12-16-0, W 4-15-0. Penalties-yards — E 6-30, W 3-15. Fumbles-lost — E 1-1, W 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — E: Young 14-88; Scofield 7-56; W: DuClos 5-28; Grosinske 7-24. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — E: Severson 16-12-0-234; W: Grosinske 15-4-0-29. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — E: Maves 7-84; Howlett 4-78 W: Heritage 4-27; Tovar 4-2.

COLUMBUS 38, BELOIT TURNER 0

Columbus*12*13*13*0*—*38

Beloit Turner*0*0*0*0*—*0

C: Cotter 43 run (run failed), 10:55.

C: Brunell 2 run (run failed), 6:00.

C: Mobry 55 pass from Cotter (run failed), 11:51.

C: Brunell 7 run (Hynes kick good), 1:51.

C: Mobry 4 pass from Cotter (kick failed), 9:18.

C: Brunell 3 run (Hynes kick good), 4:06.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — C 20, B 5. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 38-254, B 21-(-22). Passing yards — C 122, B 103. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 10-14-1, B 11-22-2. Fumbles-lost — C 0-0, B 4-0. Penalties-yards — C 4-45, B 2-10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — C: Brunell 21-156, Cotter 9-80. BT: Crall 5-3. Passing — C: Cotter 10-14-1 122. BT: Hughes 7-18-2 73. Receiving: C: Mobry 2-59. BT: Revels 2-38.

Spring Large Conference

POYNETTE 34, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 6

Orfordville Parkview*0*6*0*0*—*6

Poynette*6*19*9*0*—*34

P: Anker 50 run (kick failed), 11:43

P: Elsing 50 run (McCormick kick), 9:31

P: Heath 1 run (kick failed), 6:43

P: McCormick 30 pass from Heath (kick failed), 3:56

OPA: Schwengels 82 fumble recovery (run failed), 1:49

P: Safety, tackle in end zone, 6:53

P: Taylor 4 run (McCormick kick), 2:30

BELLEVILLE 19, BENTON CO-OP 12

Belleville*6*0*6*7*—*19

Benton co-op*0*0*6*6*—*12

BEL: Nolden 89 pass from Syse (kick failed)

BEL: Nolden 25 pass from Syse (two point conversion failed)

BEN: Hoppman 4 rush (run failed)

BEN: Cummins 27 interception return (run failed), 8:46

BEL: Nolden 32 pass from Syse

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — Ben 8, Bel 6. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Ben 45-79, Bel 18-51. Passing yards — Ben 60, Bel 217. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Ben 2-8-3, Bel 12-21-2. Penalties-yards — Ben 2-25, Bel 8-60. Fumbles-lost — Ben 8-1, Bel 0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — Ben: Hoppman 11-50; Hamm 16-34 Bel: Fahey 13-57; Syse 5-(-6). Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — Ben: Kelly 2-8-3-60; Bel:Syse 12-21-2-217. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — Ben: Cummins 2-60; Bel: Nolden 4-152.

Non-conference

New Glarus/Monticello 47, Montello co-op 6

Southern Conference (8-player)

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 28, OAKFIELD 22

Oakfield*6*8*0*8*—*22

Wisconsin Heights*14*14*0*0*—*28

Oak: Bass 10 run (kick failed), 4:06

WH: Barsness 65 pass from Adler (Dimpfl kick), 3:12

WH: Kerl 36 run (Dimpfl kick), 0:23

Oak: Sabel 3 run (Fox run), 8:46

WH: Kerl 2 run (Dimpfl kick), 7:32.

WH: Barsness 86 pass from Adler (Dimpfly kick), 5:39

Oak: Bass 5 run (Bass run), 8:11.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — Oak 13, WH 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Oak 47-176, WH 20-91. Passing yards — Oak 126, WH 381. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Oak 13-33-1, WH 21-36-0. Penalties-yards — Oak 3-25, WH 5-40. Fumbles-lost — Oak 2-1, WH 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — Oak: Bass 22-98; WH: Kerl 15-107. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — Oak: Bass 12-30-1 118; WH: Adler 19-33-0-361. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — Oak: Bul 7-69; WH: Barsness 8-236.

Friday’s region scores

Fennimore 30, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 22

Walworth Big Foot 47, Clinton 26

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Friday’s area summary

Badger Conference

MONROE 3, STOUGHTON 1

Stoughton*23*25*21*26

Monroe*25*12*25*28

STOUGHTON (leaders) — Kills: Jemilo 13; Jensen 8. Assists: Perkins 30. Blocks: Tangeman 4; Perkins 3. Aces: Albers 6; Perkins 4. Digs: Albers 26; Jensen 13.

MONROE — Kills: Pond 7; Jacobson 3; Broge 3. Assists: Hayes 8. Blocks: Jacobson 2. Aces: Pond 9; Jacobson 4. Digs: Maurer 8; Pond 4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

OREGON 5, MONROE 2

Singles: Miller, M, def. Koopman, 6-1, 6-4; Behdad, Or, def. Burch, 6-2, 6-0; Martin, Or, def. Wunschel, 6-4, 6-2; Brunton, M, def. Urban, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Doubles: Streiff/Lo, Or, def. B. Brunton/M. Brunton, 6-4, 6-0; Wirtz/Yeakley, Or, def. Glasson/Conway, 6-2, 7-6 (5); Bennett/VanderWegen, Or, def. Weis/Johnson, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5. At Four Lakes Athletic Club, Elkhorn.

MONONA GROVE 6, MILTON 1

Singles: Niemeyer, M, def. Davis 6-3, 6-4; Clark, MG, def. McNett 6-0, 6-0; Hanson, MG, def. Ploszaj 6-0, 6-0; Zebell, MG won 2-0, 2-0.

Doubles: Walsh/Light, MG, def. Davis/Khoury 6-0, 6-1; Plourd/Bernards, MG, def. Grossman/Cudziovic 6-3, 7-6; Sperle/Nuon, MG, def. Urbik/Bucklin 6-3, 1-6, 1-0.

At Four Lakes Athletic Club, Elkhorn.

Rock Valley Conference

McFARLAND 4, EDGERTON 3

Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Rusch 6-2, 6-1; Houfe, E, def. Kopp 6-4, 6-1; Lein, E, def. Curtis 6-0, 6-0; Komro, M, def. Rojas-Ceron 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Ulset/Fox, E, def. Bartzen/Kohn 6-0, 6-2; Pournik/Shields, M, def. Gilmour/Smrecek 6-3, 6-2; Babcock/Johnson, M, def Doll/Laskowski 6-2. At Edgerton.

Non-conference

VERONA QUAD

Final records: Verona 3-0; La Crosse Central 2-1; Sun Prairie 1-2; Stoughton 0-3.

VERONA 6, SUN PRAIRIE 1

Singles: Breitbach, V, def. Katta, 6-1, 6-1; Queoff, V, def. Brower, 6-3, 6-0; Qureshi, V, def. Stein, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Bertrand, V, def. Kramschuster, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Kreuser/Huseth, V, def. Mott/Schwartzer, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8; Wilson/Shemanek, SP, def. Chavez-Lazaro/Cooper, 6-4, 6-3; E. Nick/A. Nick, V, def. Smith/Schroeder, 6-3, 6-1.

LA CROSSE CENTRAL 6, SUN PRAIRIE 1

Singles: Jones, LCC, def. Katta, 6-4, 6-2; Brower, SP, def. Barreyro, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; Schlicht, LCC def. Kramschuster, SP, 1-6, 6-2, 10-8; Torgerud, LCC, def. Kramschuster, SP, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Holman/Johnson, LCC, def. Mott/Schwartzer, 6-4, 6-2; M. Hannum/S. Hannum, LCC, def. Stein/Wilson, 6-0, 6-0; Masewicz/Lysne, LCC, won, 6-1, 6-0.

VERONA 5, LA CROSSE CENTRAL 2

Singles: Breitbach, V, def. Jones, 6-3, 6-2; Queoff, V, def. Barreyro, 6-1, 6-0; Qureshi, V, def. Schlicht, 6-0, 6-0; Bertrand, V, def. Torgerud, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Kreuser/Huseth, V, def. Holman/Johnson, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; M. Hannum/S. Hannum, LCC, def. Chavez-Lazaro/Cooper, 6-1, 6-0; Masewicz/Lysne, LCC, def. E. Nick/A. Nick, 6-3, 6-2.

VERONA 6, STOUGHTON 1

Singles: Goetz, S, def. Breitbach, 6-2, 6-3; Queoff, V, def. Hark, 6-1, 6-1; Qureshi, V, def. Gibbons, 6-3, 6-0; Bertrand, V, def. Rippe, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Kreuser/Huseth, V, def. Abing/Wheeler, 6-2, 7-6 (2); Chavez-Lazaro/Cooper, V, def. Jaskulke/Model, 7-5, 6-4; E. Nick/A. Nick, V, def. Bellisle/Sankbeil, 6-4, 6-2.

Sun Prairie 4, Stoughton 3

La Crosse Central 5, Stoughton 2

