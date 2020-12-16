Sauk Prairie co-op, Baraboo/Portage win big in prep boys hockey

PRAIRIE DU SAC — After a delayed start to the season, the Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team has come out flying.
The Eagles backed up last week's 8-2 season-opening win at Baraboo/Portage with Tuesday's 6-1 home win over Beaver Dam.
"We're going to give up a few more chances just because of how we play," Sauk Prairie co-op head coach David Lohrei said of what he's learned from his team through two games. "We're playing a lot less conservative. I think we're going to end up giving a lot more shots this year. but if you're getting 60-some shots, you're doing something right."
That's been the case so far, as the Eagles outshot Baraboo/Portage 51-18 on Friday and Beaver Dam 62-23 on Tuesday.
The fast start wasn't a given after the graduation of a talented nine-player class of 2020 that played a big part in turning the program around. The run culminated in a 2019-20 season that saw the Eagles go 21-5-1 and reach the WIAA sectional semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Verona.
The Eagles (2-0) carried that momentum through a long offseason that had them itching to play by the time they took the ice last week.
"We lost eight really good players from last year," Lohrei said. "But this team is their own group with a lot of common things from last year and the years before. And they're been around, there's a lot of juniors on this team.
"And they were excited to play at home. They'd be excited to play anywhere right now, but they were excited to be back home."
Nick Mast got them started Tuesday. The junior captain scored 4 minutes, 24 seconds into the game to stake the Eagles to a 1-0 lead.
Mast, who had 69 points in last year's honorable mention all-Badger North conference campaign, is the Sauk Prairie co-op's lone returning all-conference honoree after the departure of Riley Jelinek and Cam Desroches. That high-scoring duo graduated with 451 career points between them, leaving the current crop of Eagles with plenty of production to make up.
They produced consistently against Beaver Dam (1-4), scoring two goals in each period. Erik Peterson assisted Caeben Schomber with 4:49 remaining in the first period to give the Sauk Prairie co-op a 2-0 advantage at the break.
Beaver Dam cut the deficit in half when Ian Conlin assisted Wesley Biel for a goal 6:35 into the second. Biel worked around Sauk Prairie goalie Kaden Stracke, who made 22 saves in his second appearance after the graduation of Jordan O'Connor.
"He's played very well," Lohrei said of Stracke. "He played well on the road the other night, and his quickness and energy are true attributes. Tonight he needed that quickness and energy. I thought three of four of his saves were goals if he hadn't made those plays."
Stracke kept a clean net the rest of the way, while the Eagles steadily pulled away. Hakon Peterson and Nam Ganch scored second-period goals before Micah Hanson and Peterson added insurance in the third.
Peterson's second goal, which came on a Thor Peterson assist, capped the scoring with 1:55 remaining.
"Nick Mast and Hakon Peterson, for sure," Lohrei said of Eagles who have taken on leadership roles. "Those are certainly two pretty good hockey players on our team. You can tell, they're just bigger and stronger this year. Hakon and Erik Peterson are both bigger and stronger, and you can tell it on the ice. Nick and Luke Mast obviously are good players... and Schoember and Micah Hanson have done a really good job."
Kirk Davis made 56 saves for Beaver Dam, which has dropped two straight since a 4-1 home win over Mequon Homestead on Dec. 8.
The Golden Beavers will visit Appleton North on Thursday, while the Sauk Prairie co-op will host Waunakee on Friday.
Baraboo/Portage 6, Viroqua 2
Oliver Scanlan scored two goals to lead Baraboo/Portage (2-3) to a 6-2 win over Viroqua on Senior Night at Pierce Park Pavilion in Baraboo.
"We’re a little banged up and going into a stretch of hard games," Baraboo/Portage head coach Dave Clark said, noting Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston, Waupun, Hartland Arrowhead, Marquette and Brookfield could all be on the schedule in coming weeks. "But we’re improving game by game and if the group can continue to attack that process, I have no doubt we’re going to find success."
Scanlan scored the Thunderbirds' first two goals of the night. The senior took an assist from Gabe Fitzwilliams and scored 7:36 into the first, then answered a Viroqua goal with a shorthanded tally at the 12:54 mark.
Viroqua responded again, as Odin Snowdeal found the mark to tie the game at 2 going into the first intermission.
"Really shot ourselves in the foot with penalties in the first and that’s been a problem in a few of our losses and something we need to address as a group," Clark said. "Good teams don’t live in the penalty box. Once we played disciplined in the second and third, we started to piece together good shifts."
Baraboo/Portage controlled play the rest of the way, as Fitzwilliams, Peyton Sloan, Luna Larson and Campbell Koseor each scored to give the T-Birds their second straight win.
Andrew Schaetzl made 12 saves for the T-Birds.
