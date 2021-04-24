Prep football: UW recruit Jackson Acker provides 2 late punches as Verona knocks out Middleton

Isaac Schaaf also scored twice for Waunakee, and the defense held Craig to 90 total yards. Waunakee, which closes its season at unbeaten DeForest next Friday, has outscored its first five opponents by an average of 47.2 to 6.8.

Milton 46,

Janesville Craig 13

The visiting Red Hawks (4-1) opened a 33-7 halftime lead and coasted past the Cougars (0-4) at Monterey Stadium. Milton senior running back Kyle Dehnert rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Stoughton 47,

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8

Host Stoughton (3-2) opened a 33-0 halftime lead, scoring three touchdowns after two blocked punts and an onside kick, to beat Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1-3). Darrick Hill ran for first-half touchdowns of 5 and 55 yards, Luke Mechler had one of the blocked punts and added a TD run, and quarterback Jonah O’Connor ran for an 11-yard score to spot Stoughton its early lead.

Fort Atkinson 28,

Beaver Dam 21