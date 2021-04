Prep football: Sun Prairie thwarts Verona's comeback by stopping late 2-point conversion

Sawyer Pertzborn completed nine of 10 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, both caught by Michael Gustafson, as the visiting Cardinals (3-1) opened a 42-0 halftime lead and downed the Purple Knights (0-4). Elijah Gray ran for 77 yards and a pair of scores for Middleton, and Cole Toennies returned a punt 56 yards for a score. Beloit was held to 126 yards and five first downs.

West Madison 30, Manitowoc 6

Quarterback Will Gutknecht ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and Danny Karofsky threw one scoring pass and ran for another TD, as the West Madison club team (2-0) made quick work of the host Ships (0-4). Gutknecht sliced through the Manitowoc defense for TD runs of 65 and 25 yards in the first three minutes of the game. In the third quarter, Karofsky threw a 31-yard scoring pass to Jaydon Bott; in the fourth, he ran 22 yards up the middle for another score. However, Karofsky had a pass intercepted by Manitowoc’s Matt Maser and returned for a 45-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 26, Beaver Dam 19