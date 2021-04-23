 Skip to main content
Prep football: Jackson Acker provides two late punches as Verona knocks out Middleton
Jackson Acker wrapped up the package, and N.J. Elias provided the bow, as the Verona football team rallied late to beat host Middleton 28-21 in a battle of Big Eight Conference teams.

Acker, a University of Wisconsin recruit, ran for a pair of 2-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter to turn around a 21-14 halftime deficit for the Wildcats (2-3). Then, Elias made a diving interception on a third-down play with less than a minute to play to lock up the victory over the Cardinals (3-2).

Acker totaled 125 yards on 21 carries, including a 25-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

Middleton‘s Elijah Gray rushed for 99 yards and quarterback Sawyer Pertzborn passed for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sun Prairie 42,

Beloit Memorial 22

The undefeated Cardinals (5-0) beat the Purple Knights (0-5) at home after opening a 35-0 halftime lead. The first-half barrage included a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jerry Kaminski to Addison Ostrenga and a 26-yard touchdown pass from Brady Stevens to Kamron Gothard. Stevens went 9-for-13 for 129 yards.

Beloit Memorial scored two third-quarter touchdowns, including a 54-yard pass from Sloan Kilgore to Jacob Raisbeck. Raisbeck ran for 148 yards on 25 carries.

West Madison Club 64, Milwaukee Pius XI 7

The West Madison Club, made up of players from Madison’s four public high schools, improved to 3-0 with a runaway victory over the Popes (1-4) at Wisconsin Lutheran College. West’s Danny Karofsky threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and Nazier Jones ran for three scores.

DeForest 28,

Monona Grove 13

The Norskies (5-0) rallied from an early 13-0 deficit to score 28 unanswered points and beat the Silver Eagles (1-4). DeForest sophomore quarterback Mason Keyes completed 16 of 27 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns, including one to junior receiver Deven Magli 6 seconds before halftime to spark the comeback. Senior running back Gabe Finley ran for95 yards and two touchdowns.

Monona Grove junior receiver Tyler Dahlhauser had 130 receiving yards on six catches, two for touchdowns, and defensively added a sack, an interception and a forced fumble, all in the first half.

Waunakee 56,

Janesville Parker 0

The Warriors dominated from the start, jumping out to a 43-0 lead at the half. Senior Caden Nelson accounted for 113 of Waunakee’s 320 yards on the ground, scoring two rushing touchdowns and catching an 8-yard pass from Quentin Keene for another score. Keene completed 13 of 14 passes for 147 yards and two TDs.

Isaac Schaaf also scored twice for Waunakee, and the defense held Craig to 90 total yards. Waunakee, which closes its season at unbeaten DeForest next Friday, has outscored its first five opponents by an average of 47.2 to 6.8.

Milton 46,

Janesville Craig 13

The visiting Red Hawks (4-1) opened a 33-7 halftime lead and coasted past the Cougars (0-4) at Monterey Stadium. Milton senior running back Kyle Dehnert rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Stoughton 47,

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8

Host Stoughton (3-2) opened a 33-0 halftime lead, scoring three touchdowns after two blocked punts and an onside kick, to beat Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1-3). Darrick Hill ran for first-half touchdowns of 5 and 55 yards, Luke Mechler had one of the blocked punts and added a TD run, and quarterback Jonah O’Connor ran for an 11-yard score to spot Stoughton its early lead.

Fort Atkinson 28,

Beaver Dam 21

In Fort Atkinson’s first game back from a two-week pause for COVID-19 protocols, Antonio Torres returned a kickoff 82 yards for a tie-breaking touchdown with 4:02 to play as the visiting Blackhawks (2-1) beat the Golden Beavers (1-4). The return came after Evan Sharkey took a screen pass from Carter Riesen 93 yards for a game-tying score with 4:15 to play. Alec Courtier scored Fort’s other three touchdowns, on runs of 1, 1 and 11 yards. Riesen ran for a score and threw a 7-yard TD pass to Nate Abel for Beaver Dam. Riesen threw for 213 yards and ran for 48 more.

Monroe 40, East Troy 13

The host Cheesemakers (5-0) rushed for 405 total yards and opened a 33-7 lead after three quarters to beat the Trojans (2-3). Tyler Matley rushed for 156 yards and one touchdown, Trevor Rodebaugh ran for 133 yards and two scores, and Keatin Sweeney ran for 92 yards and two scores to lead Monroe.

Sweeney also caught a 28-yard scoring pass that was quarterback Max Golembiewski’s only throw of the game. East Troy quarterback Brady Dessart ran for both East Troy scores and totaled 125 yards rushing.

Jefferson 49, Evansville 21

Nate McKenzie scored a touchdown and rushed 128 yards to help the Eagles (4-1) take down the visiting Blue Devils (3-2). Cole Witucki added another two touchdowns in the third quarter for Jefferson and totaled 81 rushing yards. Evansville quarterback Tyr Severson scored a touchdown, and recorded 182 passing yards. Kane Howlett scored in the final minutes with a pass from Severson, and helped secure a two-point conversion with a run from Mason Young.

McFarland 34, Whitewater 6

The host Spartans (1-4) opened the game with a successful onside kick, scored two plays later and rolled to a victory over the Whippets (0-5). The Spartans scored 28 unanswered points to open the game, and running back Aric Anderson found the end zone twice. Whitewater quarterback Jacob Heritage threw for 122 yards, but was picked off twice. Spartan running back Chase Quelle rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Edgerton 41,

Walworth Big Foot 22

The Crimson Tide (3-2) took a 34-6 halftime lead and rode that to a victory over the Chiefs (2-3). Edgerton senior quarterback Drew Hanson completed 20 of 26 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Konner Knauf caught nine of those passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Ethan Krause added 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Cuba City 28,

New Glarus/Monticello 12

The visiting Glarner Knights (3-2) short-circuited their own cause, giving up six interceptions and four lost fumbles, to lose to the Cubans (4-1). Beau Kopp threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Cuba City, and Chayse Barth ran for 183 yards. Darris Schuett threw for 160 yards and ran for 113 for New Glarus/Monticello.

Belleville 35,

Black River Falls 7

The visiting Wildcats (4-1) gave up the first score of the game, but scored the next five touchdowns to roll past the Tigers (1-4). Carson Syse completed 17 of 24 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown, and he ran for another score. Anthony Nolden returned a fumble 45 yards for another score.

Wisconsin Heights 63, North Crawford 8

Senior quarterback Hunter Walz threw six touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown to lead the Vanguards (4-0) to dominate the Trojans (0-4) in an eight-player game. Walz ran for 50 yards to score the first touchdown for Wisconsin Heights to lead in rushing yards, and threw three touchdown passes each half. Everett Buol scored two touchdowns and led with 106 receiving yards. Quarterback Satchel McClurg threw a touchdown pass to score in the final 1:12 for North Crawford. Raiden Steele led with 109 receiving yards.

Badger Conference

DeFOREST 28, MONONA GROVE 13

DeForest*0*7*7*14*—*28

Monona Grove*6*7*0*0*—*13

MG: Dahlhauser 38 pass from Marron (kick failed), 4:08

MG: Dahlhauser 56 pass from Marron (Huston kick), 2:18

D: Magli 5 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick), 0:06.

D: Finley 1 run (Lokken kick), 3:23.

D: Hawk 16 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick), 6:40

D: Finley 6 run (Lokken kick), 4:59

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — D 22, MG 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — D 40-92, MG 13-10. Passing yards — D 223, MG 230. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — D 16-27-1, MG 21-39-2. Penalties-yards — D 5-40, MG 5-40. Fumbles-lost — D 1-0, MG 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — D: Finley 25-95; MG: Behnke 5-14. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — D: 16-27-1-223; MG: Marron 21-38-2-230. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — D: Weisbrod 4-92; MG: Dahlhauser 6-130.

WAUNAKEE 56, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Janesville Parker*0*0*0*0*—*0

Waunakee*29*14*0*13*—*56

W: Schaaf 20 run (Driscoll kick), 5:58.

W: Schaaf 40 pass from Keene (Vojtisek pass from Co. Nelson), 4:01.

W: Ca. Nelson 7 run (Driscoll kick), 1:43.

W: Ca. Nelson 3 run (Driscoll kick), 0:27.

W: Ca. Nelson 8 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick), 5:45.

W: Gnorski 8 run (Driscoll kick), 0:29.

W: Co. Nelson 1 run (kick blocked), 9:25.

W: Ellis run (Driscoll kick), 1:27.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — JP 7, W 26. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — JP 26-61, W 48-320. Passing yards — JP 29, W 155. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — JP 4-16-1, W 15-18-1. Penalties-yards — JP 2-20, W 7-67. Fumbles-lost — JP 0-0, W 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — JP: Pritchard 8-45; W: Ca. Nelson 14-113. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — JP: O’Leary 13-4-1-29; W: Keene 13-14-0-147. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — JP: Brandenburg 1-14, W: Schaaf 2-48..

MILTON 46, JANESVILLE CRAIG 13

Milton*19*14*13*0*—*46

Janesville Craig*0*7*0*6*—*13

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — M 14, JC 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 42-194, JC 29-61. Passing yards — M 58, JC 99. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 4-14-2, JC 5-20-1. Penalties-yards — M 2-2, JC 4-44. Fumbles-lost — M 1-1, JC 3-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — M: Dehnert 9-59; JC: Shucha 12-65. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — M: Leader x-x-x-xx; JC: Klietz 5-20-1-99. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — M: Larson 2-27; JC: Harriel 2-72.

STOUGHTON 47, MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD 8

Mount Horeb/Barneveld*0*0*0*8*—*8

Stoughton*7*26*6*8*—*47

FORT ATKINSON 28, BEAVER DAM 21

Fort Atkinson*0*14*7*7*—*28

Beaver Dam*0*0*14*7*—*21

FA: Courtier 6 run (Cosson kick), 11:08.

FA: Courtier 1 run (Cosson kick), 0:42.

BD: Riesen 2 run (Walters kick), 9:52.

FA: Courtier 11 run (Cosson kick), 6:09.

BD: Abel 7 pass from Riesen (Walters kick), 1:59.

BD: Sharkey 93 pass from Riesen (Walters kick), 4:15.

FA: Torres 82 kickoff return (Cosson kick), 4:02.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — FA 13, BD 9. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — FA 38-222, BD 25-61. Passing yards — FA 42, BD 213. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — FA 5-12-0, BD 12-21-2. Penalties-yards — FA 2-10, BD 8-64. Fumbles-lost — FA 2-1, BD 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — FA: Courtier 18-96; BD: Riesen 17-48. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — FA: Baker 5-12-0-42; BD: Riesen 12-21-2-213. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — FA: Cosson 2-12; BD: Abel 6-90, Sharkey 5-115.

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 28, MIDDLETON 21

Verona*0*14*0*14*—28

Middleton*7*14*0*0*—*21

M: Mendez 14 pass from Pertzborn (Halverson kick), 0:51.

M: Gustafson 9 pass from Pertzborn (Halverson kick), 9:11.

V: Acker 25 run (Armstrong kick), 3:35.

V: Zoromski 26 pass from Fink (Armstrong kick), 3:17

M:.Toennies 15 pass from Pertzborn (Halverson kick), 0:46.

V: Acker 2 run (Armstrong kick) 9:13.

V: Acker 2 run (Armstrong kick), 1:51.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — V 10, M 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — V 37-145, M 32-199. Passing yards — V 97, M 109. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — V 10-14-0, M 14-25-2. Fumbles-lost — V 0-0, M 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — V: Acker 21-125; Stier 5-21; M: Gray 15-99; Calvin 14-86. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — V: Fink 10-14-0-97; M: Pertzborn 14-25-2-109. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — V: Zoromski 4-64; M: Toennies 2-25; Gustafson 6-40.

SUN PRAIRIE 42, BELOIT MEMORIAL 22

Sun Prairie*20*15*7*0*—*42

Beloit Memorial*0*0*16*6*—*22

SP: Gothard 26 pass from Stevns (kick failed)

SP: VandeWalle 8 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick)

SP: Houtakker 1 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick)

SP: Ostrenga 41 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick)

SP: Curry 23 run (Stevens run)

BM: Raisbeck 54 pass from Kilgore (run good)

BM: Raisbeck 10 run (run good)

SP: Jenkins 29 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick)

BM: Powell 1 run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — SP 17, BM 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 25-134, BM 40-144. Passing yards — SP 225, BM 83. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 16-28-1, BM 5-9-1. Penalties-yards — SP 5-24, BM 4-45. Fumbles-lost — SP 0-0, BM 2-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — SP: Curry 5-52, Stoner 4-43; BM: Raisbeck 25-148. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — SP: Stevens 13-9-0-129; BM: Kilgore 9-5-1-83. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — SP Ostrenga 4-62; McMillan 4-36; BM: Raisbeck 3-56; Powell 2-27.

Rock Valley Large Conference

MONROE 40, EAST TROY 13

East Troy*0*7*0*6*—*13

Monroe*6*12*15*7*—*40

M: Sweeney 1 run (run failed), 2:54.

M: Matley 67 run (run failed), 9:41.

M: Sweeney 28 pass from Golembiewski (run failed), 2:50.

ET: Dessart 52 run (Wojciechowski kick), 1:02.

M: Rodebaugh 2 run (Rodebaugh run), 8:46.

M: Rodebaugh 50 run (Matley kick), 4:18.

M: Sweeney 13 run (Matley kick), 4:14.

ET: Dessart 10 run (kick blocked), 3:41.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — ET 9, M 22. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — ET 32-182, M 47-405. Passing yards — ET 18, M 28. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — ET 4-16-2, M 1-1-0. Penalties-yards — ET 2-10, M 2-15. Fumbles-lost — ET 0-0, M 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — ET: Dessert 10-125; M: Matley 13-156, Rodebaugh 15-133, Sweeney 10-92. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — ET: Dessart 4-16-2-18; M: Golembiewski 1-1-0-28. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — ET Nelson 2-8; M: Sweeney 1-28.

JEFFERSON 49, EVANSVILLE 21

Evansville*6*6*0*8*—*21

Jefferson*21*14*14*0*—*49

J: Heller 13 run (Farfield kick), 10:35.

E: Young 27 run (run failed), 7:58.

J: McKenzie 43 run (Fairfield kick), 6:34.

J: Martin 20 run (Fairfield kick), 3:59.

J: Rogers 5 run (Fairfield kick), 0:01.

E: Severson 1 run (pass failed), 7:31.

J: Gotto 37 run (Fairfield kick), 6:29.

J: Witucki 37 run (Fairfield kick), 8:23.

J: Witucki 4 run (Fairfield kick), 2:05.

E: Howlett 8 run (Young run), 1:51.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — E 19, J 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 132, J 316. Passing yards — E 182, J 39. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 13-30-0, J 13-30-5. Penalties-yards — E 9-85, J 5-40. Fumbles-lost — E 1-1, J 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — E: Young 13-71; Scofield 9-47; J: McKenzie 7-128; Gotto 4-89. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — E: Severson 13-30-5-182 J: Nietzel 1-3-0-39. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — E: Bahrs 8-79; Johnson 5-48; J: Martin 2-39.

McFARLAND 34, WHITEWATER 6

Whitewater*0*6*0*0*—*6

McFarland*13*14*7*0*—*34

M: Dyer-Ysaguirre 41 pass from Kennedy (Folk kick), 11:13

M: Anderson 1 run (kick failed), 4:13

M: Gillen 34 pass from Kennedy (Folk kick), 9:24

M: Anderson 1 run (Folk kick), 0:23

W: Friend 1 run(kick failed), 5:00

M: Quelle 1 run (Folk kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — W 10, M 8. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 37-89, M 36-137. Passing yards — W 122, M 140. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 6-17-2, M 8-16-140. Penalties-yards — W 9-65, M 11-86. Fumbles-lost — W 0-0, M 3-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — W: Cushman 11-36, Friend 16-32; M: Quelle 23-89; Gillen 1-48. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — W: Heritage 17-6-2-122; M: Leader 11-6-0-115. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — W: Deporter 3-54; Conn 2-36; M: Gillen 3-59; Dyer-Ysaguirre 2-49.

Rock Valley Small Conference

LODI 17, COLUMBUS 14

Lodi*0*7*0*10*—*17

Columbus*0*0*0*14*—*14

L: Meier 8 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick), 5:24.

C: Hynes 28 field goal, 9:11.

L: Heyroth 78 run (Curtis kick), 7:23.

C: W. Cotter 5 run (Co. Brunel pass from W. Cotter), 4:06.

C: Hynes 28 field goal, 1:40.

L: Curtis 24 field goal, 0:06.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — L 16, C 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — L 37-314, C 28-70. Passing yards — L 68, C 122. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — L 13-20-1, C 12-29-0. Penalties-yards — L 7-55, C 4-35. Fumbles-lost — L 3-1, C 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — L: Heyroth 24-242; C: Cotter 9-40. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — L: Q. Faust 12-18-1-56; C: 12-29-0-122. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — L: Curtis 3-30; C: Kirchberg 3-45.

EDGERTON 41, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 22

Walworth Big Foot*0*6*8*8*—*22

Edgerton*14*20*7*0*—*41

E: Simmons 2 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 4:31

E: E. Krause 10 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 0:07

WBF: Hertel 7 run (two-point failed), 6:48

E: E. Krause 8 run (Diaz kick), 2:00

E: Kisting 5 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 1:45

E: Allison 15 pass from Hanson (kick failed), 0:32

WBF: Gerdes 25 pass from Greco (Greco pass from Demco), 4:49

E: Knauf 29 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 0:35

WBF: Wilson 44 pass from Demco (Schmitz pass from Demco), 5:39

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — WBF 17, E 20. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WBF 41-101, E 28-61. Passing yards — WBF 182, E 244. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WBF 14-29-3, E 20-26-1. Penalties-yards — WBF 11-100, E 5-35. Fumbles-lost — WBF 0-0, E 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — WBF: Hertel 15-97; E: Krause 16-65. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — WBF: Demco 28-13-3-157; E: Hanson 26-20-1-244. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — WBF: Greco 9-86; E: Knauf 9-147.

Non-conference

WEST MADISON CLUB 64, MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 7

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — WM: Jones 17-185. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Yds) — WM: Karofsky 10-14-238. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — WM: Bott 2-35, Dearlove 1-42.

BELLEVILLE 35, BLACK RIVER FALLS 7

Belleville*7*21*7*0*—*35

Black River Falls*7*0*0*0*—*7

BRF: Roou 16 pass from Voss (kick good)

Bel: Pier 17 pass from T. Syse (T. Syse kick)

Bel: S. Fahey 6 run (T. Syse kick)

Bel: Samon 1 run (T. Syse kick)

Bel: Nolden 45 fumble return (T. Syse kick)

Bel: T. Syse 26 run (T. Syse kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Bel 32-90. Passing yards — Bel 189. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Bel 17-24-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — Bel: S. Fahey 8-44, Posthuma 3-30. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — Bel: T. Syse 24-17-0-189. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — Bel: C. Syse 7-98; Pier 3-26.

BLACK HAWK/WARREN (Ill.) 36, DEERFIELD 0

Deerfield*0*0*0*0*—*0

Black Hawk/Warren*8*22*6*0*—*36

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — D: Lemke 5-12; BHW: Milz 14-91; Mahoney 12-104. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — D: Lees 22-7-1-66; BHW: Bohnsack 5-4-0-114. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — D: Klade 2-32; BHW: Molitor 3-106.

CUBA CITY 28, NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 13

New Glarus/Monticello*0*7*6*0*—*13

Cuba City*7*7*14*0*—*28

CC: Reese 25 pass from Kopp (Garcia kick), 6:43.

CC: Johnston 23 pass from Kopp (Garcia Kick), 10:02.

NGM: Femrite 2 run (Benson kick), 8:55.

NGM: Schuette 51 run (kick blocked), 6:01.

CC: Barth 33 pass from Kopp (Gracia Kick), 3:13.

CC: Kopp 1 run (Garcia kick), 2:09.

CC: Parman safety, 6:07.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — NGM 17, CC 19. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — NGM 26-160, CC 35-203. Passing yards — NGM 160, CC 246. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — NGM 20-34-6, CC 20-32-2. Penalties-yards — NGM 2-10, CC 6-50. Fumbles-lost — NGM 4-4, CC 2-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — NGM: Schuett 11-113; CC: Barth 19-183. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — NGM: Schuett 20-34-6-160; CC: Kopp 19-31-2-215. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — NGM: Streiff 10-95; Parman 7-43; CC: Reese 11-126; Barth 4-59.

SOUTHWESTERN 62, POYNETTE 28

Southern Conference (8-player)

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 63, NORTH CRAWFORD 8

Wisconsin Heights*35*14*14*0*—*63

North Crawford*0*0*8*0*—*8

WH: Walz 50 run (Dimpfl kick), 9:25.

WH: Parman 18 pass from Walz (Dimpfl kick), 6:47.

WH: Barsness 12 pass from Walz (Dimpfl kick) 5:51.

WH: Buol 5 pass from Walz (Wagner pass from Walz), 3:51.

WH: Russell 3 run (kick failed), 1:43.

WH: Russell 3 run (Dimpfl kick), 11:14.

WH: Herring 32 pass from Walz (Dimpfl kick), 9:54.

WH: Buol 60 pass from Walz (Dimpfl kick), 11;12.

WH: Parman 35 pass from Walz (Dimpfl kick), 5:42.

NC: Finnell 14 pass from McClurg (McClurg run), 1:12.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — WH 13, NC 7. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WH 28-158, NC 34-112. Passing yards — WH 278, NC 49. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WH 16-22-1, NC 8-13-2. Penalties-yards — WH 65, NC 20. Fumbles-lost — WH 0-0, NC 4-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — WH: Walz 2-144; NC: Steele 20-109. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — WH: Walz 13-17-1-254; NC: McClurg 4-4-0-24. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — WH: Buol 4-106; NC: Steele 3-13.

Friday’s region scores

Brodhead/Juda 48, Fennimore 7

Clinton 30, Beloit Turner 7

Benton co-op 55, Orfordville Parkview 20

Cashton 7, Royall 6

Necedah 48, Riverdale 8

Bangor 42, Brookwood 6

Wauzeka/Seneca 12, New Lisbon 6

 

