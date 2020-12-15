PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op, Baraboo/Portage win big

PRAIRIE DU SAC — After a delayed start to the season, the Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team has come out flying.

The Eagles backed up last week's 8-2 season-opening win at Baraboo/Portage with Tuesday's 6-1 home win over Beaver Dam.

"We're going to give up a few more chances just because of how we play," Sauk Prairie co-op head coach David Lohrei said of what he's learned from his team through two games. "We're playing a lot less conservative. I think we're going to end up giving a lot more shots this year. but if you're getting 60-some shots, you're doing something right."

That's been the case so far, as the Eagles outshot Baraboo/Portage 51-18 on Friday and Beaver Dam 62-23 on Tuesday.

The fast start wasn't a given after the graduation of a talented nine-player class of 2020 that played a big part in turning the program around. The run culminated in a 2019-20 season that saw the Eagles go 21-5-1 and reach the WIAA sectional semifinals before losing to eventual state-qualifier Verona.

The Eagles (2-0) carried that momentum through a long offseason that had them itching to play by the time they took the ice last week.