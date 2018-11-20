In a season of firsts for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team, senior forward Kyle Hagerman was first on the list.
The left-footed Hagerman fell in love with soccer at a very young age, thanks to a father who played the game in high school and college.
And the game has loved him back. He led the area in scoring and was the state’s top large-school scorer for this, his senior season. What’s more, he led the Cardinals to a 14-6-3 record and the first WIAA state tournament berth in school history.
As a result, Hagerman has been named the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2018.
Hagerman, a Butler University recruit, was named Player of the Year and a first-team pick in the Big Eight Conference, and made the “First 11” list of the 11 best players in the state, as chosen by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
He scored his 100th career goal in September and finished his career with 123 goals. On the season, he totaled 52 goals and 13 assists for 117 points, ranking third-best in the state and tops among Division 1 players.
He opened WIAA regional play by scoring five goals in a 9-2 win over Lake Geneva Badger and was held scoreless only twice during the regular season.
“Kyle is a confident striker equipped with many skill sets to succeed at a DI college-level soccer program,” first-year Cardinals coach Tok Kim said. “Kyle’s powerful left-footed shot, excellent breakaway speed/strength, and outstanding field/tactical awareness makes him a dangerous goal scorer.”
Coach of the Year: Chris Mitchell taught his Oregon Panthers how to be stingy, and how to win. The Panthers’ 15th-year head coach led his team to a state-record total of 16 shutouts, including a string of 11 consecutive shutouts.
Oregon headed to the Division 2 state tournament having allowed two goals in its last 16 games. At state, the Panthers took a 3-2 win over Holmen and a 3-1 win over New Berlin Eisenhower to earn their first championship since 2013.
As a result, Mitchell has been named the 2018 All-Area Coach of the Year for boys soccer.
2018 ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER
First team
Forwards
Kyle Hagerman, sr., Sun Prairie: Named to the state coaches’ “First 11” team and named Big Eight Conference Player of the Year. Hagerman led the Cardinals to their first-ever WIAA Division 1 state tournament berth, scoring 52 goals and 13 assists for 117 points, third-best in the state this season and best among Division 1 players.
Jack Knight, sr., Verona: A first-team all-Big Eight player and coaches’ all-state pick who scored 12 goals and added nine assists for 33 points as the Wildcats won the conference title and went 14-3-3 overall.
Ethan Nichols, jr., McFarland: A first-team All-Rock Valley Conference and coaches’ all-state pick, Nichols led the Spartans to a runner-up finish in the WIAA state tournament with 21 goals and seven assists for 49 points.
Evan Carlson, jr., Sauk Prairie: Made a unanimous pick to the all-Badger North first team after scoring 26 goals and 12 assists for 64 points, second-best in the area. The Eagles finished 14-7-0.
Midfielders
Collin Bjerke, jr., Oregon: A first-team all-state and unanimous first-team all-Badger South pick, Bjerke helped the Panthers win the WIAA Division 2 state title with 19 goals and a team-high 17 assists for 55 points. Scored a goal and had two assists in two state games.
Caleb Blair, sr., McFarland: Scored 18 goals and added nine assists for the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up Spartans, and lead the team with his steady, team-oriented play. A coaches’ all-state pick who tallied 19 goals and nine assists for 47 points.
Jack Gentilli, sr., Belleville/New Glarus: Named the Capitol Conference Player of the Year and a coaches’ all-state pick, Gentilli scored 17 goals and added 10 assists for 44 points to lead the Sugar River Raiders to a Division 3 sectional berth.
Will Taylor, sr., Madison West: Named to the state coaches’ “First 11” team and the all-Big Eight first team. Totaled five goals and nine assists as the Regents went 9-2-5 overall.
Defensemen
Sam Lynch, jr., Verona: A coaches’ all-state and first-team All-Big Eight pick, Lynch scored four goals and added an assist while leading a defense that produced 13 shutouts and allowed only 12 goals in 20 games.
Max Peeler, sr., Madison West: A first-team pick to the All-Big Eight and coaches’ all-state teams. Totaled two goals and three assists.
Nick Borden, sr., Oregon: A first-team all-Badger South pick who helped Oregon set a state record with 15 shutouts en route to the WIAA Division 2 state title. The Panthers allowed only seven goals over their final 21 games.
Goalkeeper
Alex Alvarado, sr., Madison West: A coaches’ all-state first-team pick. Had a .560 goals-against average with six shutouts, and allowed only one multi-goal game (the season opener against eventual state champion Milwaukee Marquette).
Second team
Forwards
Isaac Becker, jr., Monona Grove; Madison Conduah, sr., Oregon; Caleb Guenther, sr., Mount Horeb; Ian Shi, sr., F, Madison West.
Midfielders
Caleb Guenther, sr., Mount Horeb; Colin McCombs, sr., Oregon; Elliot Popkewitz, sr., Verona; Jackson Stencil, so., Evansville.
Defensemen
Brennen Miller, sr., Waunakee; Roberto Paredes, so., Madison East; Sam Robertson, sr., Madison Memorial.
Goalkeeper
Nolan Meyer, sr., Stoughton.
Honorable mention
Forwards: Carter Hendrickson, sr., Oregon; Jaden Kreklow, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Alex Lawrence, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Nathan Mais, sr., Waunakee; Connor Murphy, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Ben Straw, jr., River Valley; John Wilke, so., Lake Mills.
Midfielders: Karsten Bakken, sr., Dodgeville/Mineral Point; Jacob Chambers, sr., DeForest; Ross Harford, sr., Monona Grove; John Hatch, sr., DeForest; Josh Kerr, so., River Valley; Alfonso Lopez, sr., Milton; Justin Knoebl, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Lucas Martin, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Brady Mackinnon, sr., Baraboo; Hudson Miller, sr., Waunakee; Noah Mock, sr., Lake Mills; Dane Nesheim, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Bryan Reynosa, sr., Monona Grove; Zachary Zielke, jr., Monona Grove.
Defenders: Camden Brown, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Connor DeLorme, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Karsten Flogel, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Kobe Kravik, sr., Cambridge/Deerfield; Mitchell Schaaf, sr., Dodgeville/Mineral Point; Max Wilkinson, sr., Sauk Prairie; Noah Zumm, so., River Valley.
Goalkeepers: Johnny Coughlin, sr., Oregon; Trevor Dimpfl, so., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Ben Fish, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Quinn Meinholz, so., Columbus; Duncan Morgan, sr., Oregon; George Ohm, sr., Verona; Sullivan Schwitters, sr., Waunakee; Nicholas Stacey, jr., Madison Edgewood; Austin Westra, sr., DeForest; Tommy Winkler, sr., Mount Horeb.