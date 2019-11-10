BOYS CROSS COUNTRY | 2019 ALL-AREA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Christian Patzka, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: Ran to the WIAA Division 3 individual state championship in 16:09. Won the Capitol South Conference meet (16:31) and the Boscobel sectional (16:17).

Jack Brolin, sr., Madison Edgewood: Took fifth in WIAA Division 2 state meet in 16:34. Runner-up in Badger South Conference meet (16:41). Took third in his sectional (16:58).

Gavin Czarnecki, jr., Beaver Dam: Took 15th at WIAA Division 1 state meet in 16:15. Second in the Badger North Conference meet (16:20).

Julian Gary, sr., Madison West: Led area runners in the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finishing ninth in 16:04. Won the Big 8 Conference meet (16:00) and the Madison City meet (16:20) and was second in his sectional (16:07).

Leo Richardson, jr., Madison Edgewood: Ran to runner-up finish in WIAA Division 2 state meet, finishing in 16:12. Also won the Badger South Conference meet (16:05) and River Valley sectional (16:09).

Braedon Gilles, sr., Middleton: Top finisher for the WIAA Division 1 state team champion Cardinals, taking 22nd (16:20). Took ninth in his sectional (16:43).

John Roth, sr., DeForest: Took 43rd in WIAA Division 1 state meet (16:38). Won the Badger North Conference meet (16:11) and the Madison West sectional (16:06).

SECOND TEAM

Bryan Bloomquist, jr., Janesville Craig: Rinished 25th in WIAA Division 1 state meet (16:21). Fifth in the Big Eight Conference meet (16:29).

Luka Dimaggio, sr., Verona: Finished 33rd in WIAA Division 1 state meet (16:29). Took 13th in the Big Eight Conference meet (16:51).

Peter Hoferle, sr., Middleton: 39th D1, 16:34. Took third in the Big Eight Conference meet (16:18) and 10th in his sectional (16:47).

Egan Johnson, sr., Middleton: Finished 35th in WIAA Division 1 state meet (16:30) for team champion Cardinals. Took ninth in the Big Eight meet (16:45) and third in his sectional (16:17).

Karl Olson, jr., Madison La Follette: Took 23rd in WIAA Division 1 state meet (16:20). Finished fourth in the Big Eight Conference meet (16:21) and third in his sectional (16:25).

Elias Ritzke, sr., Poynette: Ran to 13th in WIAA Division 3 state meet (16:55). Won the Capitol North Conference meet (17:09) and took third in his sectional (16:53).

Chris Wolfe, sr., Madison La Follette: Finished 34th in WIAA Division 1 state meet (16:30). Earned Big Eight Conference runner-up honors (16:12) and was fourth in his sectional (16:41).

HONORABLE MENTION

Ben Bode, so., Watertown Luther Prep; Camden Desroches, sr., Sauk Prairie; Joseph Freng, so., Sun Prairie; Beau Gloudeman, sr., River Valley; Eli Gore, sr., Madison West; Hudson Haas, sr., Sauk Prairie; Ryen Hazzard, sr., Edgerton; Zach Huffman, so., Deerfield/Cambridge; Christian Jaeger, jr., Madison La Follette; A.J. Ketarkus, fr., Madison Memorial; Matthew Klumpyan, sr., McFarland; John Lee, jr., Madison West; Zach Leffel, sr., Middleton.

Aidan Manning, so., Verona; Jack Nikolay, jr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Noah Ollendick, sr., Mount Horeb; Eli Traeder, jr., Monona Grove; Austin Trewyn-Colvin, jr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Ryan Reed, sr., Madison West; Camden Sulzle, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Evan Voge, sr., Waunakee; Griffin Ward, so., Middleton; Nathan Williams, jr., Watertown; Yordanos Zelinski, so., Oregon; Jayden Zywicki, so., Stoughton.