He met every major challenge during his senior season — especially the late ones, the ones that counted most.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld senior cross country runner Christian Patzka passed his final three tests of the 2019 season with A-plus marks. He won the Capitol South Conference meet, covering 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 31 seconds. He won the WIAA Division 3 Boscobel sectional in 16:17.
And he saved the best for last, winning the Division 3 state individual championship with a time of 16:09 at The Ridges Goilf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
As a result, Patzka emerged from a strong field to earn the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award.
“It means everything,” Patzka said after the state meet, where he built on his fifth-place finish in Division 2 from 2018. “My first year coming with my team, I was (96th overall). Sophomore year, I didn’t even qualify. I just worked so hard.”
During the regular season, Patzka broke the 16-minute mark during the Riverdale Invitational in Muscoda before sweeping conference, sectional and state titles.
Vanguards coach Sara Boutelle said Patzka has developed a “warrior mode” that he shifts into for big meets.
“You can just see a fire light up in his eyes,” Boutelle said. “There is no beating him when he gets to that point.”
Also considered for the award were:
Madison Edgewood junior Leo Richardson, who finished second in the Division 2 state meet (16:12) after winning the Badger South Conference race (16:05) and the River Valley sectional (16:09).
Madison West senior Julian Gary, who led area runners in the Division 1 state meet with a ninth-place time of 16:04 after winning the Big Eight Conference meet (16:00) and taking second in his sectional (16:07).
Coach of the Year: Brian Finnel focused on depth as he led the Middleton boys team through its season. Developing a deep group of varsity-level athletes always ready to step into the individual spotlight when needed, his Cardinals won Big Eight Conference and Madison West sectional titles before edging Stevens Point for the Division 1 state team title.
As a result, Finnel has been named the All-Area Coach of the Year for 2019.
“What a tenacious, resilient group,” Finnel said of his team, which had six different No. 1 runners over the course of the season and overcame injuries to Ryan Schollmeyer and Roman Ystenes to win at Wisconsin Rapids. “We didn’t feel like we had that upfront firepower like we’ve had (in past years). … So, we had to be a pack and we had to own it.”
It was Middleton’s second championship in three years and followed last year’s runner-up finish and sixth-, fourth- and third-place finishes from 2014 to 2016.