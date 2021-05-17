All-state football: Lake Mills senior QB Adam Moen named small schools player of the year by state coaches

Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen was named the Wisconsin small schools offensive player of the year on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 2020-2021 All-State Team, announced Monday.
The team includes both players who competed in the traditional fall 2020 season and players from the alternate spring season of 2021.
Playing in the fall, Moen completed 176 of 250 passes for 2,326 yards and 24 touchdowns, helping Lake Mills go 7-2. Moen also ran for 616 yards and 12 touchdowns for the L-Cats.
Moen finished his career with 8,117 career passing yards, ranking fourth all-time in the state record books. He threw 89 career touchdowns, ranking third in state history. Combined with his 2,114 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, Moen’s career total offensive production is 10,231 yards, ranking second in the Wisconsin record books, with 132 touchdowns.
As a junior, Moen produced a state single-season record 4,477 yards, including 3,517 yards passing and 960 yards rushing. His totals of 39 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing touchdowns gave him 60 overall, second all-time.
Also making the WFCA small-schools first team was River Valley defensive back Tyler Nachreiner, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior. Lomira’s Avery Johnson, a 6-3, 265-pound defensive end, was named state defensive player of the year.
On the large-schools team, Verona running back Jackson Acker, a University of Wisconsin recruit, was named a first-team running back. The 6-2, 200-pound Acker played in six games, racking up 534 yards rushing and eight touchdowns for the 3-3 Wildcats, who played in the spring.
Waunakee tight end Andrew Keller, a 6-5, 185-pound junior, earned first-team honors He caught 19 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch for the 6-0 Warriors, who played during the alternate spring season.
Also making the first-team offense from Waunakee was Jack Dotzler, a 6-6, 250-pound junior offensive lineman. He anchored a Waunakee line that helped the Warriors rack up 355.4 yards per game and outscore their opposition, 284-64.
Sun Prairie junior Evan Malcore, a 6-7, 275-pound junior offensive lineman, represented the 6-0 Cardinals on the offensive first team. Malcore manned a line that helped the Cardinals’ offense produce 249.4 yards per game, outscoring oppponents by a total of 177-66.
Sun Prairie also placed three first-team player on defense after holding opponents to 48.7 yards passing and 91.8 yards rushing per game and gave up two first-half touchdowns all season. Isaac Hamm, a 6-5, 270-pound junior interior lineman, totaled 29 tackles, nine for loss, and five sacks with five forced fumbles. Inside linebacker Mekhi Gullens, a 6-foot, 215-pound senior, matched Hamm’s team-leading total of 29 tackles, including three for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Baraboo inside linebacker Luna Larson, the only area first-team honoree whose team played in the fall, led the Thunderbirds to a 7-2 record and their best season victory total since 2003. Larson, who also played quarterback, led the defense with 77 tackles, four for loss, with three sacks and three forced fumbles. The Thunderbirds allowed 15 points per game, on 162.6 yards of offense per game.
Stoughton outside linebacker Brooks Empey, a 6-2, 220-pound senior, made the first team after producing 66 tackles, 19 for loss, with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Vikings went 5-2 and held opponents to 90 total points and 148.1 yards of offense per game. Empey also played running back.
DeForest defensive back Deven Magli, a 6-1, 190-pound junior, made the first team after helping DeForest go 6-1 and hold opponents to 140 total points and 153.1 yards of offense per game. Magli also played receiver.
Watertown punter Branden Fischer, a 5-11, 170-pound senior, was the first-team pick. Fischer averaged 45 yards per punt, with three covering more than 50 yards and a long kick of 55 yards.
On the large-schools honorable mention list, Waunakee claimed four spots on offense and two on defense; Sun Prairie earned two spots on offense and two spots on defense, and DeForest and Watertown each had one offensive honoree.
On the small-schools honorable mention list, Lodi placed two offensive players and one on defense and Edgerton placed two offensive players. Cambridge, Lake Mills, Monroe and New Glarus/Monticello each had one offensive back and Columbus, Madison Edgewood and Marshall each had one defensive honoree.
WISCONSIN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2020-2021 ALL-STATE TEAM
LARGE SCHOOLS
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Myles Burkett, 6-1, 195, jr., Franklin; Kyle Walljasper, 6-1, 225, sr., Fond du Lac.
Running backs: Jackson Acker, 6-2, 220, sr., Verona; Braelon Allen, 6-2, 240, sr., Fond du Lac; Alex Current, 5-11, 185, sr., Muskego; Cam Devine, 6-4, 224, sr., Brookfield Central; Caleb Frazer, 6-1, 215, sr., Kimberly.
Wide receivers: Aydan Dautermann, 6-2, 185, sr., Slinger; Drayton Lehman, 5-8, 165, sr., Mosinee; Quentin Redding, 5-8, 155, sr., Menomonee Falls.
Tight ends/fullbacks: Drew Biber, 6-5, 215, sr., Cedarburg; Garrett Gillette, 6-5, 225, sr., Mukwonago; Andrew Keller, 6-5, 210, jr., Waunakee.
Offensive linemen: JP Benzschawel, 6-7, 275, sr., Grafton; Joe Brunner, 6-6, 305, jr., Whitefish Bay; Jack Dotzler, 6-6, 250, jr., Waunakee; Ben Janowski, 6-1, 300, sr., Menomonee Falls; Brennan Kuske, 6-2, 275, jr., Kaukauna; Levi Liedke, 6-3, 245, sr., Fond du Lac; Evan Malcore, 6-7, 275, jr., Sun Prairie; Kyle Mason, 6-1, 225, sr., Muskego.
Kicker: AJ Arndt, 6-0, 186, sr., Hartford.
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Walljasper, 6-1, 225, sr., Fond du Lac.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Jared Beilfuss, 6-3, 215, sr., Muskego; Isaac Hamm, 6-5, 270, jr., Sun Prairie; Harrison Kielar, 6-4, 225, sr., Brookfield East.
Defensive ends: Ayo Adebogun, 6-2, 215, sr., Mequon Homestead; Nate Hess, 6-2, 255, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Brian Radish, 6-3, 225, sr., Muskego; Sammy Smith, 6-0, 245, sr., Sun Prairie.
Inside linebackers: Orion Boe, 6-0, 225, sr., Schofield D.C. Everest; Noah Galindo, 6-3, 235, sr., Germantown; Mekhi Gullens, 6-0, 215, sr., Sun Prairie; Brock Lampe, 6-2, 225, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Luna Larson, 6-2, 210, jr., Baraboo; Mac Strand, 6-1, 219, sr., Appleton Xavier; Anthony Tomczak, 6-0, 195, sr., Muskego.
Outside linebackers: Owen Arnett, 6-0, 210, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Carter Borchardt, 6-3, 200, sr., Stevens Point; Brooks Empey, 6-2, 220, sr., Stoughton.
Defensive backs: Braelon Allen, 6-2, 240, sr., Fond du Lac; Grover Bortolotti, 5-10, 175, sr., Whitefish Bay; Jackson Labs, 5-11, 165, sr., Rhinelander; Deven Magli, 6-1, 190, jr., DeForest; Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, sr., Muskego.
Punter: Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, sr., Watertown.
Defensive Player of the Year: Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, sr., Muskego.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Max Bredeson, 6-3, 220, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Michal Dul, 5-10, 175, sr., Mosinee; Quentin Keene, 6-3, 195, jr., Waunakee; Nate McLean, 6-2, 194, sr., Menomonee Falls.
Running backs: Matteo Bonnin, 6-3, 205, sr., Hudson; Aiden Gardner, 5-10, 185, jr., Medford; Caden Nelson, 6-2, 215, sr., Waunakee; Jake Rockweiler, 5-10, 185, sr., Elkhorn.
Wide receivers: Tyler Collien, 6-0, 185, sr., Fond du Lac; Kam Gothard, 6-0, 180, sr., Sun Prairie; Chase Hanselman, 6-0, 175, sr., Neenah; Luke Maurer, 6-1, 175, sr., Menasha; Owen Pawlikowski, 6-3, 190, jr., Kimberly; Isaac Schaaf, 5-10, 150, sr., Waunakee; Luke Schroeder, 6-4, 200, sr., Ashwaubenon; Dominic Voiland, 6-0, 170, sr., Grafton.
Tight ends/fullbacks: Peyton Kuhn, 6-1, 185, sr., Medford; Marko Rajkovic, 6-5, 215, sr., Franklin; Louis Wagner-Lang, 6-2, 195, sr., Fond du Lac.
Offensive linemen: Blake Anderson, 6-2, 270, sr., Hudson; Ashton Beers, 6-5, 295, jr., Slinger; Zach Hamilton, 6-4, 272, sr., Greendale; Braydon Harmon, 6-3, 310, sr., DeForest; Logan Kobus, 6-4, 245, sr., Pulaski; Marcus Mbow, 6-5, 310, sr., Wauwatosa East; Thomas Meffert, 6-0, 260, sr., Waunakee; Calvin Muraski, 6-8, 300, sr., Bay Port; Matt Petska, 6-8, 295, jr., Chippewa Falls; Chad Schuster, 6-6, 282, jr., Franklin; Joey Woida, 6-3, 250, sr., Hartland Arrowhead.
Kickers: Luke Cool, 5-10, 170, sr., Franklin; Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, sr., Watertown; Owen Konopacki, 6-4, 200, sr., Sun Prairie; Gavin Lahm, 6-1, 180, jr., Kaukauna; Aiden Wolfram, 6-2, 225, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Daniel Ford, 5-11, 190, sr., Waunakee; Reid Jamerson, 6-0, 185, jr., Whitefish Bay; Wes King, 6-5, 270, jr., Appleton North; Ben Kujawa, 6-3, 275, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Ben Moore, 6-2, 255, sr., Kaukauna; Mila Stephens, 6-0, 360, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Joey Woida, 6-3, 250, sr., Hartland Arrowhead.
Defensive ends: Logan Graff, 6-0, 220, sr., Fond du Lac; Noah Jessup, 6-4, 225, sr., Franklin; Holden Luetkens, 6-3, 240, sr., Hudson; Hayden Nelson, 6-4, 240, sr., Brookfield Central; Evan Taft, 6-2, 241, sr., Greendale; Randy Vojtisek, 6-1, 210, sr., Waunakee; Sam Wood, 6-0, 210, sr., Fond du Lac.
Inside linebackers: Ethan Amelsberg, 6-1, 220, sr., Hudson; Ben Buelow, 6-0, 200, sr., Hortonville; Blake Fletcher, 6-3, 225, so., Racine Horlick; Skyler Gill-Howard, 6-2, 228, sr., Greenfield; Billy Howard, 6-2, 220, sr., Menomonee Falls; Will Ockler, 5-11, 205, sr., Menomonie; Kyle Santos, 5-8, 205, sr., Mukwonago; Kyle Walljasper, 6-1, 225, sr., Fond du Lac.
Outside linebackers: Emett Grunwald, 5-9, 170, sr., Medford; Colin Heckman, 6-1, 205, sr., Menomonee Falls; Andrew Heinz, 6-1, 220, sr., Germantown; Daniel Martens, 5-11, 184, jr., Franklin; Addison Ostrenga, 6-5, 225, jr., Sun Prairie; Tyler Van Deslunt, 5-8, 175, sr., Fond du Lac.
Defensive backs: Drew Biber, 6-5, 215, sr., Cedarburg; Jake Binkowski, 6-1, 178, sr., Pulaski; Alex Boyko, 6-1, 195, sr., Greenfield; Aydan Dautermann, 6-2, 185, sr., Slinger; Dyson Klubertanz, 5-10, 167, sr., Franklin; Zach Peterson, 5-10, 172, sr., Oak Creek; Kevon Powell, 5-11, 160, sr., Ashland.
Punters: AJ Arndt, 6-0, 186, sr., Hartford; Logan Kobus, 6-4, 245, sr., Pulaski; Owen Konopacki, 6-4, 200, sr., Sun Prairie; Marcus Margraf, 6-2, 180, sr., Delavan-Darien; Jack Meyer, 5-11, 165, sr., Chippewa Falls.
SMALL SCHOOLS ALL-STATE
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Maddux Allen, 5-11, 175, jr., Cumberland; Joshua Bauer, 6-0, 196, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Brady Hoppert, 6-2, 185, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Adam Moen, 6-3, 190, sr., Lake Mills.
Running backs: Kyle Brewster, 6-0, 181, sr., Edgar; Eden Jacobson, 6-1, 180, sr., Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; Ben Wellhoefer, 5-9, 190, sr., Omro.
Wide receivers: Colin Girdaukas, 6-1, 190, jr., Kohler co-op; Jack Martens, 6-0, 195, sr., Cumberland.
Tight end/fullback: Quinn Taege, 6-3, 205, sr., Freedom.
Offensive linemen: Trevor Daffinson, 6-3, 240, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Carson Hinzman, 6-5, 280, jr., Hammond St. Croix Central; Avery Johnson, 6-3, 265, sr., Lomira; Evan Ladwig, 6-5, 275, sr., Plymouth; Billy Schrauth, 6-0, 285, jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Kicker: Michael Karlen, 5-9, 165, jr., Stanley-Boyd.
Offensive Player of the Year: Adam Moen, 6-3, 190, sr., Lake Mills.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Carson Hinzman, 6-5, 280, jr., Hammond St. Croix Central; Billy Schrauth, 6-0, 285, jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Adam Thompson, 6-2, 250, sr., Maple Northwestern.
Defensive ends: Avery Johnson, 6-3, 265, sr., Lomira; Evan Ladwig, 6-5, 275, sr., Plymouth.
Inside linebackers: Austin Dahlke, 6-0, 195, sr., Edgar; Hayden Lyga, 5-11, 170, sr., Bangor; Will Straka, 6-1, 215, sr., Mineral Point.
Outside linebackers: Aundreus Griffin, 6-0, 178, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Benjamin Wellhoefer, 5-9, 190, sr., Omro.
Defensive backs: CJ Boyd, 6-1, 200, sr., University School of Milwaukee; Drew Guden, 6-1, 170, sr., Edgar; Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, 185, sr., River Valley; Cade Stachura, 6-1, sr., Omro.
Punter: Mason Wiesner, 6-2, 195, sr., Manawa.
Defensive Player of the Year: Avery Johnson, 6-3, 265, sr., Lomira.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Luke Haertle, 6-2, 205, jr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Robby Michael, 5-10, 165, jr., Kohler co-op; Parker Prahl, 6-4, 175, jr., Iola-Scandinavia; Tristan Schelvan, 6-0, 185, sr., Amherst.
Running backs: Kraig Armstrong, 5-9, 170, sr., Mauston; Jack Genzmer, 5-11, 210, jr., Ozaukee; Lucas Heyroth, 6-2, 195, jr., Lodi; Tanner Marsh , 5-9, 185, sr., Mondovi; Dayo Oye, 5-10, 195, jr., St. Croix Falls; Trevor Rodebaugh, 6-0, 170, sr., Monroe; Gabe Siler, 6-0, 175, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central; Will Straka, 6-1, 215, sr., Mineral Point; Luke Vance, 6-0, 180, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Michael Volz, 6-1, 183, sr., New Holstein.
Wide receivers: Carmelo Aleman, 6-4, 180, sr., Amherst; Sylvere Campbell, 6-2, 215, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Konner Knauf, 5-11, 170, sr., Edgerton; Evan Pauly, 6-4, 211, sr., Arcadia; Jaxson Retrum, 6-4, 195, sr., Lake Mills; Robby Roe, 6-0, 175, jr., Potosi/Cassville; Preston Ruedinger, 6-2, 180, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Ray Runde, 6-0, 175, sr., Southwestern; Nathan Streiff, 6-2, 195, sr., New Glarus/Monticello.
Tight ends/fullbacks: Ben Knaus, 6-2, 200, sr., Plymouth; Ryan Matzek, 6-1, 190, jr., Ellsworth; Ryan Molitor, 6-3, 200, sr., Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.).
Offensive linemen: Andrew Elmhorst, 6-2, 260, sr., Manawa; Austin Fox, 6-2, 265, sr., Prescott; Tanner Gaffey, 6-1, 285, sr., St. Croix Falls; Joseph Hella, 6-3, 230, sr., Wrightstown; Jack Kaiser, 6-4, 275, sr., Potosi/Cassville; Mitchell Lane, 6-2, 285, jr., Lodi; Max Larson, 6-2, 280, sr., Edgar; Ryan Lund, 6-4, 300, sr., Cambridge; Malachi Munoz, 6-5, 265, sr., Sheboygan Falls; Cole Raisbeck, 6-2, 240, sr., Lancaster; Gabe Sporle, 5-11, 225, sr., Mineral Point; Ben Werner, 6-4, 240, jr., Benton co-op; Austin Zeeveld, 6-3, 290, sr., Plymouth.
Kickers: Ismael Diaz, 5-10, 170, sr., Edgerton; Ryan Freund, 6-3, 185, sr., Kiel; Jackson Pettit, 6-2, 187, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Korbyn Bauman, 5-11, 212, sr., Edgar; Cole Ebert, 5-11, 235, jr., Reedsville; James Hartwig, 6-5, 235, sr., Darlington; Ethan Hemmersbach, 5-10, 216, sr., Bangor; Ben Knuth, 5-9, 205, sr., Brodhead/Juda; Isaac Leonard, 6-1, 215, sr., Laconia; Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 255, sr., Marshall; Israel Powell, 5-9, 255, sr., University School of Milwaukee; Hayden Van Camp, 5-11, 255, sr., Freedom.
Defensive ends: Brayden Baumgartner, 6-4, 220, sr., Edgar; Josh Boardman, 6-1, 195, jr., De Soto; Sam Casper, 6-6, 230, sr., New Holstein; Jax Rataczak, 6-1, 205, sr., Randolph; Quinn Taege, 6-3, 205, sr., Freedom; Ben Werner, 6-4, 240, jr., Benton co-op.
Inside linebackers: Caden Brunell, 5-10, 181, sr., Columbus; Nick Carlson, 6-2, 210, sr., Osceola; Kyle Dietzen, 6-0, 215, sr., Omro; Cal Dorota, 5-10, 200, jr., Highland; Payton Kostka, 5-10, 175, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Travis Runberg, 5-11, 195, sr., Cumberland; Ryan Verstegen, 5-11, 207, sr., Little Chute; Charlie Weber, 6-1, 197, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Brennen Werner, 5-9, 230, sr., Maple Northwestern.
Outside linebackers: Blaze Grams, 5-9, 145, sr., Markesan; Brandon Hoppman, 6-0, 190, sr., Benton co-op; Chris Izard, 5-9, 184, sr., Brown Deer; Eden Jacobson, 6-1, 180, sr., Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; Brady Lemmer, 5-11, 170, sr., Edgar; Colten Schillinger, 5-10, 180, sr., Stratford; Austin Schlies, 6-0, 215, jr., Maple Northwestern.
Defensive backs: Sylvere Campbell, 6-2, 215, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Luke Haertle, 6-2, 205, jr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Jack Martens, 6-0, 195, sr., Cumberland; Jaxson Pier, 5-8, 155, sr., Belleville; Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 175, jr., Madison Edgewood; Kaden Updike, 5-9, 174, jr., Arcadia; Jesse Weber, 6-1, 185, sr., Lomira; Brayden Wolf, 6-0, 185, sr., Spring Valley.
Punters: Mason Dado, 5-11, 200, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central; Zack Dolson, 6-0, 185, sr., Lodi; Logan Kobliska, 6-3, 185, sr., Brookfield Academy.
EIGHT-PLAYER ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback: Riley Christensen, 6-2, 220, sr., Belmont.
Wide receiver: Charlie McCarty, 6-4, 197, sr., Wausau Newman.
Defensive ends: Mitchell Douglas, 5-11, 215, sr., Belmont; Blake Justmann, 6-5, 205, sr., Oakfield.
Inside linebackers: Dawson Van Meter, 5-11, 215, sr., Luck; Julian Krizan, 5-11, 170, jr., Gilman.
Defensive back: Dylan Ackerman, 6-2, 170, sr., Wausau Newman.
HONORABLE MENTION