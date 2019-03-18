Madison East junior Anthony Washington was the only area player to make the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 1 all-state first team.
Washington, a 6-3 junior, scored 597 points to average 16.9 points per game, shooting 65.1 percent from the field and adding five rebounds per game. East went 22-2, ended the regular season with the No. 1 state ranking but was upset by Racine Horlick in a WIAA regional final.
Making the honorable mention list in Division 1 was Madison East senior Damontae Thompson.
DeForest’s Austin Westra, a 6-6 senior forward, was named to the Division 2 all-state first team after averaging 17.3 points for the Norskies, who went 19-6 and finished second in the Badger North Conference.
Area players earning honorable mention in Division 2 were McFarland senior Trevon Chislom, Mount Horeb senior Jason Larson and Monona Grove senior Caden Nelson. From the region, East Troy's A.J. Vuckovich made the first team.
In Division 4, New Glarus senior guard Jaden Kreklow made the first team after leading the Glarner Knights to a 26-2 record and their first state championship. He averaged 22.2 points and 2.8 rebounds.
Also making the Division 4 first team was Mineral Point junior Isaac Lindsey, who averaged 20.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as the Pointers went 17-7 and lost to New Glarus in a regional final.
Also making the Division 4 first team from the region were Fennimore senior Reid Larson. Darlington senior Stryker Fitzsimmons earned honorable mention.
Barneveld senior Malcolm Reed, a 6-5 senior, made the Division 5 first team. He averaged 16.4 points for the Eagles, who went 16-8.
Players from the region making the Division 5 first team were Wauzeka-Steuben junior Carter Lomas, Bangor junior Grant Manke, Seneca junior Jared Payne and Rio senior Brandon Rowe. Making the honorable mention list were Randolph senior Jake Roberts and Pecatonica senior Colton Schraepfer.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WISCONSIN BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2018-2019 ALL-STATE TEAMS
DIVISION 1
FIRST TEAM
Patrick Baldwin Jr., so., Sussex Hamilton (unanimous); Levi Nienhaus-Borchert, sr., Kimberly (unanimous); David Skogman, sr., Waukesha West (unanimous); Dalton Banks, jr., Eau Claire North; Jacob Fierst, sr., West Allis Central; Carter Gilmore, jr., Hartland Arrowhead; Max Klesmit, jr., Neenah; Riley LeTourneau, sr., Brookfield East; Cole Nau, sr., Brookfield Central; Anthony Washington, jr., Madison East.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jake Buchanan, jr., Kimberly; Larry Canady, sr., Racine Park; Nobal Days, sr., Racine Park; David Joplin, so., Brookfield Central; Will Mahoney, sr., Appleton West; A.J. Makinen, sr., Muskego; Marquise Milton, sr., Racine Horlick; Karter Thomas, jr., Oshkosh West; Damontae Thompson, sr., Madison East; Ryan Waddell, sr., Mequon Homestead; Brent Widder, sr., Sheboygan North.
DIVISION 2
FIRST TEAM
Johnny Davis, jr., La Crosse Central (unanimous); Michael Foster Jr., so., Milwaukee Washington (unanimous); Jalen Johnson, jr., Glendale Nicolet (unanimous); Donovan Ivory, sr., Kaukauna; Deontay Long, sr., Milwaukee Washington; Will Pytleski, sr., Green Bay Southwest; Jamari Sibley, jr., Glendale Nicolet; A.J. Vukovich, jr., East Troy; Austin Westra, sr., DeForest; Jaeden Zackery, sr., Westosha Central.
HONORABLE MENTION
Trevon Chislom, sr., McFarland; Jordan Davis, jr., La Crosse Central; Kyran Gaines, sr., Milwaukee Madison; Jason Larson, sr., Mount Horeb; Caden Nelson, sr., Monona Grove; Quinn Steckbauer, sr., Merrill; Tyrell Stuttley, jr., Onalaska.
DIVISION 3
FIRST TEAM
Trequan Carrington, sr., Greendale Martin Luther (unanimous); Marcus Domask, sr., Waupun (unanimous); Alex Antetokounmpo, jr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Aidan Clarey, jr., Brookfield Academy; Ace Evans, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Mayson Hazaert, sr., Wrightstown; Tyrese Hunter, so., Racine St. Catherine’s; Xzavier Jones, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Parker Nielsen, jr., Prescott; Nick Otto, sr., Appleton Xavier; Brandin Podziemski, so., Delafield St. John’s NW; Pat Suemnick, sr., Denmark.
HONORABLE MENTION
Logan Benson, sr., Ellsworth; Quinn Cafferty, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Kyle Daoust, sr., Southern Door; Jaylon Gentry, sr., Brown Deer; Qwan Jackson, jr., Milwaukee Lifelong Learning; Sam Risley, sr., Maple Northwestern; Zane Short, sr., Denmark.
DIVISION 4
FIRST TEAM
Chombi Lambert, sr., Manitowoc Roncalli (unanimous); Bailey Blanchard, sr., Clear Lake; Carter Hanke, sr., Marathon; Jaden Kreklow, sr., New Glarus; Reid Larson, sr., Fennimore; Isaac Lindsey, jr., Mineral Point; Logan Mulhern, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Henry Noone, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Kaleim Taylor, jr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Zach Yuenger, sr., Dodgeland.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Baldwin, sr., Howards Grove; Ian Behringer, sr., Manitowoc Roncalli; Stryker Fitzsimons, sr., Darlington; Alex King, jr., Neillsville; Justin Sivertson, jr., Iola-Scandinavia; Trey Zastrow, jr., Manitowoc Lutheran.
DIVISION 5
FIRST TEAM
Justin Kuehl, sr., Hustisford (unanimous); Sam Meerstein, sr., Green Bay NEW Lutheran (unanimous); Jacob Ognacevic, jr., Sheboygan Lutheran (unanimous); Bryce Fuerlinger, sr., Marshfield Columbus; Cory Hoglund, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Noah Kollock, sr., Almond-Bancroft; Carter Lomas, jr., Wauzeka-Steuben; Grant Manke, jr., Bangor; Jared Payne, jr., Seneca; Malcolm Reed, sr., Barneveld; Brandon Rowe, sr., Rio.
HONORABLE MENTION
Evan Beaster, sr., Florence; Cade Bowker, sr., Rosholt; Addison Gibbs, sr., Port Edwards; Cade Lamb, sr., Almond-Bancroft; Jake Roberts, sr., Randolph; Alex Schmidt, sr., Mercer; Colton Schraepfer, sr., Pecatonica.