Responding to a late-season stumble with seven consecutive victories, the Madison East boys basketball team moved into the No. 1 spot in the season’s final Associated Press Division 1 state poll, released Monday.
The Purgolders, who won the Big Eight Conference title and finished the regular season with a 21-1 record, drew five of six possible No. 1 votes from a panel of state sports reporters.
The former No. 1 team, Greater Metro Conference champ Sussex Hamilton (18-4), dipped to No. 4 after losing its final regular-season game to Brookfield East, 61-42.
Also in Division 1, Madison La Follette (17-5) moved up to the No. 10 position.
In Division 2, Badger North champion Mount Horeb (19-3) held on to the No. 5 spot, and DeForest earned honorable mention. Glendale Nicolet (21-1) was a unanimous No. 1 pick.
In Division 3, Waupun (21-1) kept the No. 1 ranking, with Lakeside Lutheran (17-3) moving up a spot to No. 7, Prairie du Chien (19-3) falling one place to No. 7 and Lake Mills (17-5) holding at No. 9.
Manitowoc Roncalli (22-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in Division 5, with New Glarus (20-2) still at No. 5, Darlington (19-2) falling three spots to No. 7, Mineral Point (16-6) holding at No. 10 and Cuba City earning mention.
Randolph (20-2) held the No. 1 spot in Division 5, followed by Bangor (20-1) and Wauzeka-Steuben (20-1). Hustisford (20-2) was seventh, Rio (18-4) ninth, Potosi (17-4) 10th and Shullsburg got honorable mention.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The season’s final weekly Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Madison East (5), 21-1, 59, 2
2, Kimberly (1), 20-2, 53, 3
3, Brookfield East, 18-4, 45, 5
4, Sussex Hamilton, 18-4, 38, 1
5, Waukesha West, 19-3, 35, 7
6, Brookfield Central, 17-5, 22, 4
7, West Allis Central, 18-3, 21, 8
8, Mequon Homestead, 18-4, 18, 9
9, Hartland Arrowhead, 18-4, 17, 10
10, Madison La Follette, 17-5, 8, NR
Others receiving votes: Racine Park 5, Eau Claire North 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Glendale Nicolet (6), 21-1, 60, 1
2, La Crosse Central, 20-2, 54, 2
3, Westosha Central, 21-1, 46, 3
4, East Troy, 20-1, 35, 4
5 (tie), Mount Horeb, 19-3, 31, 5
5 (tie), Milw. Washington, 17-5, 31, 7
7, Onalaska, 18-4, 26, 8
8, Green Bay Southwest, 20-2, 23, 6
9, Milw. Bay View, 18-2, 16, 9
10, Kaukauna, 17-5, 6, 10
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 1, DeForest 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Waupun (5), 21-1, 58, 1
2, Racine St. Catherine’s, 19-3, 50, 2
3, Delafield St. John’s NW, 21-1, 45, 3
4, Stratford, 22-0, 41, 5
5, Greendale Martin Luther (1), 19-3, 40, 4
6, Hartland Lake Ctry Luth, 18-4, 21, 6
7, Lakeside Lutheran, 17-3, 19, 8
8, Prairie du Chien, 19-3, 16, 7
9, Lake Mills, 17-5, 13, 9
10 (tie), Brookfield Academy, 17-5, 7, NR
10 (tie), Freedom, 18-4, 7, NR
Others receiving votes: Whitefish Bay Dominican 4, Wrightstown 4, Appleton Xavier 3, Denmark 2.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (6), 22-0, 60, 1
2, Oshkosh Lourdes, 21-1, 52, 2
3, Clear Lake, 19-1, 47, 3
4, Iola-Scandinavia, 20-1, 41, T5
5, New Glarus, 20-2, 36, T5
6, Osseo-Fairchild, 21-1, 25, 8
7, Darlington, 19-2, 22, 4
8, Howards Grove, 19-2, 19, 7
9, Colfax, 21-1, 15, 9
10, Mineral Point, 16-6, 5, 10
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Science 4, Cuba City 3, Manawa 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Randolph (5), 22-0, 57, 1
2, Bangor, 20-1, 49, 2
3, Wauzeka-Steuben, 20-1, 46, 4
4, Sheboygan Lutheran (1), 20-2, 43, 5
5, Blair-Taylor, 21-1, 37, 6
6, Marshfield Columbus, 20-2, 36, 3
7, Hustisford, 20-2, 23, 7
8, Almond-Bancroft, 19-3, 20, 8
9, Rio, 18-4, 10, 9
10, Potosi, 17-4, 4, NR
Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 3, Shullsburg 2.