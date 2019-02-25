Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep boys basketball photo: Madison East finishes No. 1 in state rankings

East's Jevan Boyton gets by Memorial's Dryden Schaefer, as Madison Memorial takes on Madison East on Dec. 4. East is ranked No. 1 and Memorial No. 9 in this week's Associated Press state rankings.

 Greg Dixon Photo

Responding to a late-season stumble with seven consecutive victories, the Madison East boys basketball team moved into the No. 1 spot in the season’s final Associated Press Division 1 state poll, released Monday.

The Purgolders, who won the Big Eight Conference title and finished the regular season with a 21-1 record, drew five of six possible No. 1 votes from a panel of state sports reporters.

The former No. 1 team, Greater Metro Conference champ Sussex Hamilton (18-4), dipped to No. 4 after losing its final regular-season game to Brookfield East, 61-42.

Also in Division 1, Madison La Follette (17-5) moved up to the No. 10 position.

In Division 2, Badger North champion Mount Horeb (19-3) held on to the No. 5 spot, and DeForest earned honorable mention. Glendale Nicolet (21-1) was a unanimous No. 1 pick.

In Division 3, Waupun (21-1) kept the No. 1 ranking, with Lakeside Lutheran (17-3) moving up a spot to No. 7, Prairie du Chien (19-3) falling one place to No. 7 and Lake Mills (17-5) holding at No. 9.

Manitowoc Roncalli (22-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in Division 5, with New Glarus (20-2) still at No. 5, Darlington (19-2) falling three spots to No. 7, Mineral Point (16-6) holding at No. 10 and Cuba City earning mention.

Randolph (20-2) held the No. 1 spot in Division 5, followed by Bangor (20-1) and Wauzeka-Steuben (20-1). Hustisford (20-2) was seventh, Rio (18-4) ninth, Potosi (17-4) 10th and Shullsburg got honorable mention.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The season’s final weekly Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Madison East (5), 21-1, 59, 2

2, Kimberly (1), 20-2, 53, 3

3, Brookfield East, 18-4, 45, 5

4, Sussex Hamilton, 18-4, 38, 1

5, Waukesha West, 19-3, 35, 7

6, Brookfield Central, 17-5, 22, 4

7, West Allis Central, 18-3, 21, 8

8, Mequon Homestead, 18-4, 18, 9

9, Hartland Arrowhead, 18-4, 17, 10

10, Madison La Follette, 17-5, 8, NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Park 5, Eau Claire North 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Glendale Nicolet (6), 21-1, 60, 1

2, La Crosse Central, 20-2, 54, 2

3, Westosha Central, 21-1, 46, 3

4, East Troy, 20-1, 35, 4

5 (tie), Mount Horeb, 19-3, 31, 5

5 (tie), Milw. Washington, 17-5, 31, 7

7, Onalaska, 18-4, 26, 8

8, Green Bay Southwest, 20-2, 23, 6

9, Milw. Bay View, 18-2, 16, 9

10, Kaukauna, 17-5, 6, 10

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 1, DeForest 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Waupun (5), 21-1, 58, 1

2, Racine St. Catherine’s, 19-3, 50, 2

3, Delafield St. John’s NW, 21-1, 45, 3

4, Stratford, 22-0, 41, 5

5, Greendale Martin Luther (1), 19-3, 40, 4

6, Hartland Lake Ctry Luth, 18-4, 21, 6

7, Lakeside Lutheran, 17-3, 19, 8

8, Prairie du Chien, 19-3, 16, 7

9, Lake Mills, 17-5, 13, 9

10 (tie), Brookfield Academy, 17-5, 7, NR

10 (tie), Freedom, 18-4, 7, NR

Others receiving votes: Whitefish Bay Dominican 4, Wrightstown 4, Appleton Xavier 3, Denmark 2.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (6), 22-0, 60, 1

2, Oshkosh Lourdes, 21-1, 52, 2

3, Clear Lake, 19-1, 47, 3

4, Iola-Scandinavia, 20-1, 41, T5

5, New Glarus, 20-2, 36, T5

6, Osseo-Fairchild, 21-1, 25, 8

7, Darlington, 19-2, 22, 4

8, Howards Grove, 19-2, 19, 7

9, Colfax, 21-1, 15, 9

10, Mineral Point, 16-6, 5, 10

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Science 4, Cuba City 3, Manawa 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Randolph (5), 22-0, 57, 1

2, Bangor, 20-1, 49, 2

3, Wauzeka-Steuben, 20-1, 46, 4

4, Sheboygan Lutheran (1), 20-2, 43, 5

5, Blair-Taylor, 21-1, 37, 6

6, Marshfield Columbus, 20-2, 36, 3

7, Hustisford, 20-2, 23, 7

8, Almond-Bancroft, 19-3, 20, 8

9, Rio, 18-4, 10, 9

10, Potosi, 17-4, 4, NR

Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 3, Shullsburg 2.

