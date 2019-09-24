Middleton held on to the No. 1 spot in this week’s Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings, with Madison La Follette keeping the No. 3 ranking and Madison West holding firm in the No. 6 spot.
Also from the Big Eight Conference, Verona was ranked 12th, Sun Prairie 19th and Madison Memorial 20th, giving the Big Eight six of 20 spots in the boys rankings.
In the Division 1 girls rankings, Madison West slipped two spots to No. 4 this week, with Middleton falling one spot to No. 5 and Madison Memorial dropping two spots to No. 9. Janesville Craig was ranked 18th this week.
In the Division 2 boys rankings, Madison Edgewood moved up one spot to No. 8 this week, with Deerfield/Cambridge holding firm at No. 10. Also, Mount Horeb was ranked 12th, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 13th, New Glarus/Monticello 15th and Jefferson 16th.
In the Division 2 girls rankings, Wisconsin Dells slipped two places to No. 5, and Lake Mills fell two spots from fifth to seventh this week. McFarland appeared in the rankings at No. 16.
In the Division 3 boys rankings, Darlington moved up four spots to No. 8 this week, with Poynette ranked 13th.
In the Division 3 girls poll, Lancaster climbed two places to No. 3 behind leader Oshkosh Lourdes, with Boscobel jumping seven spots to No. 5, Darlington holding at No. 7, and Brookwood and Albany each slipping one spot to Nos. 9 and 10, respectively. Poynette fell from fourth to 11th this week, with Marshall ranked 15th.
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY
COACHES’ ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Middleton (1); 2, Stevens Point (2); 3, Madison La Follette (3); 4, Green Bay Preble (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 6, Madison West (6); 7, Brookfield East (8); 8, Germantown (9); 9, Oconomowoc (7); 10, Kimberly (10).
Also receiving votes: 11, Appleton North (11); 12, Verona (12); 13, Whitefish Bay (16); 14, Marshfield (14); 15, Hortonville (17); 16, River Falls (13); 17, Kenosha Indian Trail (15); 18, Greendale (18); 19, Sun Prairie (19); 20, Madison Memorial (NR).
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, Valders (1); 2, Freedom (3); 3, Shorewood (2); 4, La Crosse Logan (5); 5, Wisconsin Lutheran (7); 6, New London (4); 7, Green Bay Notre Dame (6); 8, Madison Edgewood (9); 9, Little Chute (8); 10, Deerfield/Cambridge (10).
Also receiving votes: 11, Tomahawk (12); 12, Mount Horeb (14); 13, Dodgeville/Mineral Point (16); 14, Wautoma/Wild Rose (11); 15, New Glarus/Monticello (NR); 16, Jefferson (NR).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, La Crosse Aquinas (1); 2, Kohler (4); 3, Sheboygan Lutheran (6); 4, Brillion (3); 5, Gillett (2); 6, Boscobel (5); 7, Manitowoc Lutheran (7); 8, Darlington (12); 9, Stevens Point Pacelli (11); 10, Eau Claire Regis (8).
Also receiving votes: 11, Onalaska Luther (9); 12, Iowa-Grant (15); 13, Poynette (10); 14, Kenosha St. Joseph (NR); 15, Jackson Living Word Lutheran (14); 16, Marathon (NR).
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Muskego (1); 2, Onalaska (3); 3, Waukesha West (9); 4, Madison West (2); 5, Whitefish Bay (4); 6, Middleton (5); 7, Mequon Homestead (6); 8, Sun Prairie (10); 9, Madison Memorial (7); 10, Kaukauna (8).
Also receiving votes: 11, Brookfield Central (11); 12, Hudson (12); 13, Appleton North (13); 14, Hartland Arrowhead (14); 15, Eau Claire Memorial (15); 16, Menomonie (18); 17, Kimberly (16); 18, Janesville Craig (17); 19, Germantown (19); 20, Marshfield (NR).
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Freedom (1); 2, Shorewood (2); 3, Winneconne (4); 4, Minocqua Lakeland (9); 5, Wisconsin Dells (3); 6, Tomahawk (6); 7, Lake Mills (5); 8, Port Washington (10); 9, Medford (7); 10, Appleton Xavier (11).
Also receiving votes: 11, Kiel (15); 12, Osceola (8); 13, Little Chute (14); 14, Two Rivers (16); 15, La Crosse Logan (13); 16, McFarland (NR).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Oshkosh Lourdes (3); 2, Gillett (1); 3, Lancaster (5); 4, Oostburg (6); 5, Boscobel (12); 6, Auburndale (2); 7, Darlington (7); 8, Ozaukee (10); 9, Brookwood (8); 10, Albany (9).
Also receiving votes: 11, Poynette (4); 12, Marathon (11); 13, Glenwood City (NR); 14, Fall Creek (NR); 15, Marshall (NR); 16, Durand (NR).