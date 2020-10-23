 Skip to main content
Prep football update: Schedule changes affect a couple of this week's area games

Owen Diehl

Sauk Prairie's Kyle Breunig (10) looks on as Owen Diehl hauls in a 13-yard catch in Portage territory to help set up a touchdown a few plays later during the first half of Friday night's game between the Warriors and Eagles at Bob Mael Field in Portage.

 DAN LARSON Capital Newspapers

Friday’s inclement weather has brought about some late changes to the weekend's area high school football schedule.

• Tonight’s non-conference game between neighbors Sauk Prairie and Baraboo has been relocated. The game now will be played on Sauk Prairie’s Field Turf surface, starting at 7 p.m.

• Saturday’s non-conference game between Watertown Luther Prep and Kenosha St. Joseph has been switched to a 7 p.m. Saturday start and moved to Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.

Here’s the weekend area and regional schedule for Week Five of the adjusted regular season, with live streaming sites added as received from school emails and Twitter feeds. The list is updated as of 12:15 p.m. Friday:

FRIDAY

AREA

Eastern Suburban Conference

Markesan (0-3, 0-2) at Waterloo (2-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Marshall (4-0, 3-0) at Pardeeville (0-2, 0-2), 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle (1-3, 1-2) at Cambridge (2-2, 2-1), 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Baraboo (3-1) at Sauk Prairie (0-4), 7 p.m.: https://www.muscovision.com/?C=..%2FHSSaukPrairieWI

Edgar (4-0) at Portage (2-2), 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran (3-0) at Lake Mills (3-1), 7 p.m.: https://justagamelive.com/clients/lake-mills-high-school/live/7759

Madison Edgewood (2-2) at Wisconsin Lutheran (0-3), 7 p.m.

Watertown (2-2) at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.: http://live.ruclightspeed.com

REGION

Trailways Conference

Cambria-Friesland (2-1, 0-1) at Delafield St. John's NW (2-1, 1-1), 3 p.m.

Ridge & Valley Conference

De Soto (2-0, 1-0) at Hillsboro (0-2, 0-2), 7 p.m.

South Central Conference

Westfield (0-1, 0-1) at Mauston (3-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells (2-2, 1-2) at Wautoma (1-1, 1-1), 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Darlington (1-1) at Lancaster (3-1), 7 p.m.

Dodgeland (0-2) vs. Horicon/Hustisford (0-1) at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.

Highland (4-0) vs. Pecatonica/Argyle (0-2) at Pecatonica HS, 7 p.m.

Iowa-Grant (0-3) vs. Potosi/Cassville (2-1) at Potosi HS, 7 p.m.

Onalaska (2-2) at Adams-Friendship (1-2), 7 p.m.

Nekoosa (0-3) at Weyauwega-Fremont (0-2), 7 p.m.

Onalaska Luther at Ithaca, canceled

Prairie du Chien at Mineral Point, canceled

Southern Conference (eight-player)

Williams Bay (0-4, 0-4) at Belmont (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (2-1, 2-1) at Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian (2-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

AREA

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

River Valley (3-1) vs. Platteville (1-3) at UW-Platteville, 1 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep (2-2) at Kenosha St. Joseph (2-1) at Paddock Lake Westosha Central HS, 7 p.m.

REGION

Trailways Conference

Randolph (4-0) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (4-0) at Neenah St. Mary HS, 1 p.m.

Non-conference

Brookfield Academy (2-0) at Fall River/Rio (1-1), 4 p.m.

Boscobel at River Ridge, canceled

Fall River/Rio at Johnson Creek, canceled

