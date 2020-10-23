Prep football update: Schedule changes affect a couple of this week's area games

Friday’s inclement weather has brought about some late changes to the weekend's area high school football schedule.

• Tonight’s non-conference game between neighbors Sauk Prairie and Baraboo has been relocated. The game now will be played on Sauk Prairie’s Field Turf surface, starting at 7 p.m.

• Saturday’s non-conference game between Watertown Luther Prep and Kenosha St. Joseph has been switched to a 7 p.m. Saturday start and moved to Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.

Here’s the weekend area and regional schedule for Week Five of the adjusted regular season, with live streaming sites added as received from school emails and Twitter feeds. The list is updated as of 12:15 p.m. Friday:

FRIDAY

AREA

Eastern Suburban Conference

Markesan (0-3, 0-2) at Waterloo (2-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Marshall (4-0, 3-0) at Pardeeville (0-2, 0-2), 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle (1-3, 1-2) at Cambridge (2-2, 2-1), 7 p.m.

Non-conference