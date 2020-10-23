Prep football update: Schedule changes affect a couple of this week's area games

Friday’s inclement weather has brought about some late changes to the weekend's area high school football schedule.
• Tonight’s non-conference game between neighbors Sauk Prairie and Baraboo has been relocated. The game now will be played on Sauk Prairie’s Field Turf surface, starting at 7 p.m.
• Saturday’s non-conference game between Watertown Luther Prep and Kenosha St. Joseph has been switched to a 7 p.m. Saturday start and moved to Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.
Here’s the weekend area and regional schedule for Week Five of the adjusted regular season, with live streaming sites added as received from school emails and Twitter feeds. The list is updated as of 12:15 p.m. Friday:
FRIDAY
AREA
Eastern Suburban Conference
Markesan (0-3, 0-2) at Waterloo (2-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.
Marshall (4-0, 3-0) at Pardeeville (0-2, 0-2), 7 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle (1-3, 1-2) at Cambridge (2-2, 2-1), 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Baraboo (3-1) at Sauk Prairie (0-4), 7 p.m.: https://www.muscovision.com/?C=..%2FHSSaukPrairieWI
Edgar (4-0) at Portage (2-2), 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran (3-0) at Lake Mills (3-1), 7 p.m.: https://justagamelive.com/clients/lake-mills-high-school/live/7759
Madison Edgewood (2-2) at Wisconsin Lutheran (0-3), 7 p.m.
Watertown (2-2) at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.: http://live.ruclightspeed.com
REGION
Trailways Conference
Cambria-Friesland (2-1, 0-1) at Delafield St. John's NW (2-1, 1-1), 3 p.m.
Ridge & Valley Conference
De Soto (2-0, 1-0) at Hillsboro (0-2, 0-2), 7 p.m.
South Central Conference
Westfield (0-1, 0-1) at Mauston (3-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells (2-2, 1-2) at Wautoma (1-1, 1-1), 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Darlington (1-1) at Lancaster (3-1), 7 p.m.
Dodgeland (0-2) vs. Horicon/Hustisford (0-1) at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.
Highland (4-0) vs. Pecatonica/Argyle (0-2) at Pecatonica HS, 7 p.m.
Iowa-Grant (0-3) vs. Potosi/Cassville (2-1) at Potosi HS, 7 p.m.
Onalaska (2-2) at Adams-Friendship (1-2), 7 p.m.
Nekoosa (0-3) at Weyauwega-Fremont (0-2), 7 p.m.
Onalaska Luther at Ithaca, canceled
Prairie du Chien at Mineral Point, canceled
Southern Conference (eight-player)
Williams Bay (0-4, 0-4) at Belmont (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (2-1, 2-1) at Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian (2-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
AREA
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
River Valley (3-1) vs. Platteville (1-3) at UW-Platteville, 1 p.m.
Watertown Luther Prep (2-2) at Kenosha St. Joseph (2-1) at Paddock Lake Westosha Central HS, 7 p.m.
REGION
Trailways Conference
Randolph (4-0) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (4-0) at Neenah St. Mary HS, 1 p.m.
Non-conference
Brookfield Academy (2-0) at Fall River/Rio (1-1), 4 p.m.
Boscobel at River Ridge, canceled
Fall River/Rio at Johnson Creek, canceled
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!