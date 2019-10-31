THE BASICS
What: The 107th WIAA state boys cross country meet and the 46th WIAA state girls cross country meet.
When: Saturday.
Where: The Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids.
Tickets, parking: Tickets are $8 at the gate. No pets. Spectator parking is not available near the course. A shuttle bus will run with park-and-ride curbside stops at these locations: Hockey Rink Field, 1731 Grove Ave.; Wisconsin Rapids High School, 1801 S. 16th St. (South, West and North lots); Grand Rapids Lions Club, 2411 S. 36th St.
On the Web: Qualifiers, schedules and tournament history can be found at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Boys-Cross-Country and www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Girls-Cross-Country. On race day, live results can be found at www.pttiming.com/events/87931611. Updates can be found on Twitter at @wiaawistate with the hashtag #wiaaxc.
Format: Boys and girls will run a 5,000-meter course. Twenty team qualifiers (of seven runners each) and 50 individual qualifiers will run in each Division 1 race. Division 2 and 3 races each will feature 16 teams and 40 individual qualifiers. In total, up to 988 runners will compete.
Schedule: Girls — Division 2, noon; Division 1, 12:40 p.m.; Division 3, 1:20 p.m. Boys — Division 2, 1:45 p.m.; Division 1, 2:35 p.m.; Division 3, 3:10 p.m.
Last year’s champs: Boys — Division 1, Neenah, Mequon Homestead’s Drew Bosley; Division 2, Valders, East Troy’s Henry Chapman;’ Division 3, La Crosse Aquinas, Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi. Girls — D1, Muskego, Madison West’s Genevieve Nashold; D2, Medford, Denmark’s Leah Kralovetz; D3, Lancaster, Edgar’s Marissa Ellenbecker.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Division 1 boys: The field includes 12 teams that competed last year, including seven of the top 10 finishers. Stevens Point, returning four runners from last year’s fifth-place team, has been ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ pre-state poll. Middleton, last year’s runner-up, returns four of its seven runners and is ranked second. Ranked third coming in is Madison La Follette, which didn’t run as a team last year but features two runners who competed as individuals. Madison West, also of the Big Eight Conference, returns two runners from last year and is ranked ninth coming in. Green Bay Preble, Brookfield East and Oconomowoc are ranked fourth fifth and sixth, and Preble and Oconomowoc each return five runners from last year’s top-10 teams. Brookfield East has six runners back from last year’s 13th-place finisher. Germantown, third last year, is ranked eighth.
Division 1 girls: Thirteen of the 20 teams in the field competed last year, including each of last year’s top five finishers. Defending champ Muskego holds the No. 1 ranking in this year's coaches' pre-state poll, and returns six runners from last year’s team. Last year’s runner-up, Sun Prairie, enters with the No. 8 ranking and is one of four Big Eight Conference teams making the trip (with Middleton, Madison West and Janesville Craig). Middleton, ranked second by the state coaches, did not qualify as a team last year. Onalaska is ranked third, returning five runners from last year’s third-place finisher. Whitefish Bay, Waukesha West and Hartland Arrowhead enter ranked fourth, fifth and sixth, followed by last year’s fourth-place finisher, Madison West. Craig, eighth last year, has four runners returning and is ranked 16th in the field.
Division 2 boys: Five of last year’s top 10 teams return, and 11 of the 16 teams in the field are back. Two-time defending champion Valders is again ranked first, with five runners back from last year. Green Bay Notre Dame, last year’s runner-up, has six returnees but is ranked fifth by coaches. The No. 2 ranking went to Shorewood, despite two returnees from last year’s seventh-place team. Freedom is ranked third and Wisconsin Lutheran fourth. Freedom has six runenrs back from last year’s 11th-place team, and Wisconsin Lutheran has three back from last year’s fourth-place finisher. Mount Horeb comes in ranked ninth, Deerfield/Cambridge is ranked 10th, New Glarus/Monticello is 12th and Jefferson 14th.
Division 2 girls: Six of last year’s top 10 team finishers return, including defending champion Medford, ranked third with four runners back. Shorewood, fifth last year, enters with the No. 1 ranking and four returning individuals, and last year’s team runner-up, Freedom, is again ranked second, with four returnees. Freedom won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. Winneconne returns five runners from last year’s sixth-place squad. Wisconsin Dells, ranked 10th, returns six runners from last year, as does 11th-ranked Lake Mills. The McFarland girls, ranked 12th entering state, did not qualify last year. Mount Horeb, 16th last year, is ranked 14th.
Division 3 boys: La Crosse Aquinas, last year’s champion, is one of four returning teams that finished in the top 10 last year. The Blugolds have four runners back, but are ranked second behind Kohler. The Blue Bombers return five from last year’s seventh-place team. Boscobel is ranked third, with all seven runners back from last year. Fourth-ranked Brillion took third last year and returns five runners, including two who finished in the top 14. Iowa-Grant is ranked fifth and New Lisbon 15th.
Division 3 girls: Three of last year’s top five teams return, including defending champ Lancaster, which has four of last year’s seven runners back. However, the coaches rank Lancaster fifth. The top ranking went to Oshkosh Lourdes, which didn’t qualify as a team last year. Last year’s runner-up, Auburndale, returns with five of last year’s runners. Oostburg took fifth last year. Darlington is ranked seventh and Brookwood 10th.
INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH
Division 1 boys: Last year’s top four finishers have graduated, but 2018 fifth-place finisher Ben Schnoor of Germantown returns for his senior year. He turned in a sectional time of 15:41, best among all sectional winners and nine seconds better than his state time of last year. Schnoor also finished sixth in 2017. Sussex Hamilton senior Gavin Kuhlenbeck returns after taking 14th last year and winning his sectional this year in 15:47. Slinger senior Cael Grotenhuis took 47th last year, but won his sectional with the second-best time, 15:42. Other top sectional performances were turned in by Hortonville senior Jake Krause (15:48), Oconomowoc senior Alexander Vance (15:56), DeForest senior John Roth (16:05), Kimberly junior Nolan Richel (16:09), West Allis Hale junior Joshua Truchon (16:11) and River Falls senior Mason Shea (16:13). Janesville Craig’s Bryan Bloomquist was the top sophomore finisher last year (10th, 15:56), followed by Oshkosh North’s Jack Scherer (11th, 16:01). Madison West will be led by senior Julian Gary, second in his sectional; Middleton placed its top five runners among the top 10 in its sectional, led by senior Egan Johnson (third, 16:17); Verona qualified sophomore Aidan Manning and senior Luka DiMaggio, both top-five sectional finishers; Madison La Follette junior Karl Olson and senior Chris Wolfe took third and fourth in their sectional.
Division 2 boys: Six of last year’s top seven finishers have graduated, and the other's team was reclassified to Division 3. That leaves Shorewood senior Lucas Florsheim as the top returnee (eighth, 16:30), followed by La Crosse Logan senior Zach Slevin (ninth, 16:32), as the only returnees among last year’s top 13 finishers. Both won their sectional races last week, with Florsheim recording the second-best time, 16:17, and Slevin the sixth-best, 16:58. The top sectional time was a 16:09 turned in by Madison Edgewood junior Leo Richardson, more than a minute better than his 43rd-place time of 17:18 last year. Sophomore Shane Griepentrog of Valders won his sectional (16:33) after taking 46th for the champion Vikings last year. Senior Xavier Lassee of North Fond du Lac and junior Jakob Eggen of Hammond St. Croix Central also won their sectionals, as did Deerfield/Cambridge sophomore Zach Huffman. Joining Richardson up front for Edgewood will be senior Jack Brolin, who took third in his sectional, with challenges from Evansville junior Riley Siltman (15th last year), Dodgeville/Mineral Point senior Henry Keith (21st last year) and Mount Horeb freshman Joseph Stoddard.
Division 3 boys: With the graduation of three-time champion David Vannucchi of Onalaska Luther and the other top seven finishers overall, it’s a wide-open race. And a wild card has been added, with Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld senior Christian Patzka joining the Division 3 field after taking fifth last year in Division 2 (16:27). Patzka turned in the fastest sectional time by a 10-second margin (16:17) and broke the 16-minute mark in one meet this year. The top returning D3 entry is Brillion junior Hunter Krepline (ninth, 16:33), who won his sectional in 16:28. Senior Garrett Dolan of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption was 10th last year (16:34) and won his sectional (16:27), as did La Crosse Aquinas junior Andrew Skemp (16:31), Birchwood senior Matthew Marcinski (16:35), Chippewa Falls McDonell sophomore Dan Anderson (16:57), Brookfield Academy sophomore Nathaniel Osborne (17:05) and Oconto junior Josh Woller (17:15).
Division 1 girls: This could be the most exciting and unpredictable race of the day, as last year’s top seven finishers each return, along with other strong challengers. The defending champ is Madison West sophomore Genevieve Nashold (18:10), who finished a strong second in last week's West sectional (18:18). The runner who beat her in the sectional, and who appears ready to challenge for the championship, is Middleton sophomore Lauren Pansegrau, whose sectional winning time was 17:55 after she took 31st at state last year in 19:26. Also hungry for the gold medal is Muskego junior Kate Sperka, the state runner-up each of the last two seasons (18:27 last year). She won her sectional in 18:39. Four other 2018 top-seven finishers return after winning their sectionals last week: Stevens Point sophomore Roisin Willis (fourth, 18:31), Onalaska junior Kora Malecek (fifth, 18:36), Fond du Lac sophomore Riley Collett (sixth, 18:38) and Sun Prairie junior Kate Kopotic (seventh, 18:39). Kaukauna junior Anna Fauske took eighth in 2017 but finished 97th last year. She turned in the third-best sectional winning time, 18:31. Other sectional champs are Mequon Homestead junior Leane Willemse (18:48), who was 17th last year; Waukesha West freshman Myra Stray (19:17); and Brookfield Central junior Julia Neustedter (19:54), who took 23rd last year. Sun Prairie senior Hannah Ray, junior Dani Thompson and senior Anna Boardman are looking for big finishes, along with Middleton freshman Zaira Malloy-Salgado and junior Kiara Malloy-Salgado, Madison West sophomore Cecily Greblo, Janesville Craig senior Ellie Lorenz, Oregon freshman Dasha Vorontsov, Stoughton senior Grace Jenny and Madison Memorial sophomore Annika Cutforth.
Division 2 girls: Five of last year’s top eight finishers return, led by Southwestern co-op sophomore Kayci Martensen, who finished third last year (18:32) and beat that with her winning sectional time of 18:29 last week. Another top challenger will be Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin, who took eighth last year after a pair of runner-up finishes, and won her sectional last week. Sophomore Anna Gallagher of Two Rivers and senior Ashley Peterson of Minocqua Lakeland took fifth and sixth last year, and both return though not as sectional champs. Green Bay Notre Dame junior Molly Desotell, 14th last year and 12th in 2017, had the second-best sectional time, 18:45, and Shorewood sophomore Bella Lozier won her sectional in 19:02. Other sectional champs in the field are Osceola freshman Rachel Ulrich, Marinette senior Katelyn Kitzinger, Winneconne freshman Joey Perry and Waukesha Catholic Memorial junior Elle Erato.
Division 3 girls: Six of last year’s top 10 finishers are back, led by two-time defending champion Marissa Ellenbecker of Edgar, who also finished third in 2016. She finished second in her sectional by a tenth of a second, trailing Loyal junior Savannah Schley (19:36). The top sectional qualifier, though, was Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld freshman Samantha Herrling (19:07), whose time was 19 seconds better than the next-best sectional winner, Anelise Egge of Kickapoo/La Farge, who was eighth last year. Last year’s third-place finisher, Durand sophomore Madison Sand, also returns, along with North Crawford junior Helen Carlson, sixth last year. Weyauwega-Fremont sophomore Abby Bartel, 11th last year, won her sectional as did Waterloo senior Christi Forman, who took 23rd last year. Other sectional champs in the field are Manitowoc Lutheran sophomore Brooklyn Luebke, Colfax freshman Molly Heidorn and Chequamegon freshman Claudia Lasiowski. Poynette junior Katelyn Chadwick finished fourth in her sectional in 19:21, and Madison Country Day sophomore Ella Whinney. In the Whitewater sectional, Johnson Creek senior Hannah Constable was second and Marshall senior Gianna Dugan third.