WIAA boys basketball: Regional pairings award No. 1 seeds to 6 Madison area teams

In Division 2, Wisconsin Dells was seeded first in Regional 1 and will meet either Reedsburg or Portage in a regional semifinal. Baraboo must visit Adams-Friendship in a quarterfinal for the chance to visit second-seeded Mauston in a semifinal.

Sauk Prairie got the top seeding in Regional 2 and will meet either Mount Horeb or Madison Edgewood in a semifinal. Lodi earned the No. 2 seeding and will await the winner of McFarland and Platteville.

In Regional 3, Lake Mills earned the top seeding and will meet either Jefferson or Whitewater in a regional semifinal. Second-seeded Waupun and third-seeded Stoughton will meet in the other semifinal.

Edgerton earned the top seeding in Regional 4, and will play host to either Beloit Turner or Walworth Big Foot in a semifinal. Monroe was seeded second and will have to get past third-seeded Evansville or Delavan-Darien in a semifinal.

In Division 3, River Valley earned the fourth seeding in Division 3’s Sectional 1 and will meet Westby in a quarterfinal on Feb. 16. In Regional 3, fifth-seeded Belleville will open against Dodgeville, with the winner visiting top-seeded Darlington; the other half of the bracket has No. 2 New Glarus earning a first-round bye and playing host to Prairie du Chien or Lancaster in a semifinal.