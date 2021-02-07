WIAA boys basketball: Regional pairings award No. 1 seedings to six area teams

Beaver Dam, Waunakee and Milton in Division 1. Sauk Prairie, Lake Mills and Edgerton in Division 2.
Those are the six area boys basketball teams that drew No. 1 seedings in their five- or six-team WIAA regional brackets, announced Sunday. The full set of brackets can be found here.
Beaver Dam is the only area team in Division 1’s Sectional 2. The Golden Beavers earned a quarterfinal bye on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and will play either Hartford or Slinger in a regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 19, with that winner meeting West Bend East or West Bend West for the regional title on Saturday, Feb. 20.
In Sectional 3, Waunakee earned the No. 1 seeding and will meet either Middleton or Verona in a regional semifinal. DeForest earned the No. 2 seeding in that regional, and will meet either Sun Prairie or Oregon in a regional semifinal.
Milton earned the No. 1 seeding in its Regional 2 as part of Sectional 3, and will meet either Monona Grove or Janesville Craig in a regional semifinal. Fort Atkinson and Janesville Parker also earned byes and will meet on Feb. 19.
Watertown earned a No. 4 seeding in Regional 3, and must beat Waukesha North on Feb. 16 to get the chance to meet top-seeded Hartland Arrowhead on Feb. 19.
In Division 2, Wisconsin Dells was seeded first in Regional 1 and will meet either Reedsburg or Portage in a regional semifinal. Baraboo must visit Adams-Friendship in a quarterfinal for the chance to visit second-seeded Mauston in a semifinal.
Sauk Prairie got the top seeding in Regional 2 and will meet either Mount Horeb or Madison Edgewood in a semifinal. Lodi earned the No. 2 seeding and will await the winner of McFarland and Platteville.
In Regional 3, Lake Mills earned the top seeding and will meet either Jefferson or Whitewater in a regional semifinal. Second-seeded Waupun and third-seeded Stoughton will meet in the other semifinal.
Edgerton earned the top seeding in Regional 4, and will play host to either Beloit Turner or Walworth Big Foot in a semifinal. Monroe was seeded second and will have to get past third-seeded Evansville or Delavan-Darien in a semifinal.
In Division 3, River Valley earned the fourth seeding in Division 3’s Sectional 1 and will meet Westby in a quarterfinal on Feb. 16. In Regional 3, fifth-seeded Belleville will open against Dodgeville, with the winner visiting top-seeded Darlington; the other half of the bracket has No. 2 New Glarus earning a first-round bye and playing host to Prairie du Chien or Lancaster in a semifinal.
In Regional 4, Delafield St. John’s NW earned the top seeding and will meet either Cambridge or Brodhead in a semifinal. Lakeside Lutheran was seeded second and will meet either Marshall or Clinton in a semifinal.
In Division 4’s Sectional 4, Wisconsin Heights earned the No. 3 seeding in Regional 1 and will visit Fennimore in a semifinal. River Ridge got the No. 1 seeding and will meet Boscobel or Riverdale in the other half of the regional.
In Regional 3, Randolph was seeded No. 1 and will meet either Waterloo or Horicon in a semifinal. Deerfield was seeded second and will meet Johnson Creek or Dodgeland in its semifinal.
In Division 5, Madison Abundant Life Christian earned the No. 6 seeding and must visit Rio in a quarterfinal game, with the winner heading to second-seeded Cambria-Friesland for a semifinal.
The four surviving teams in each sectional will be re-seeded on Sunday, Feb. 21, with sectional semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 25, and finals on Saturday, Feb. 27. The state tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday, March 4-6, with three divisions at the La Crosse Center and two at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WIAA REGIONAL PAIRINGS
(Seedings in parentheses)
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Note: Sectional brackets will be re-seeded on Feb. 21, after the regional champions have been determined.
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Feb. 16
DIVISION 1
Sectional 2
Regional 1
(1) Kimberly bye
(5) West De Pere at (4) Appleton East
(6) Appleton West at (3) Kaukauna
(2) Neenah bye
Regional 2
(1) Fond du Lac bye
(5) Sheboygan North at (4) Manitowoc
(6) Sheboygan South at (3) Oshkosh North
(2) Oshkosh West bye
Regional 3
(1) Beaver Dam bye
(5) Hartford at (4) Slinger
(2) West Bend East bye
(3) West Bend West bye
Regional 4
(1) Cedarburg bye
(5) Germantown at (4) Glendale Nicolet
(2) Menomonee Falls bye
(3) Mequon Homestead bye
Sectional 3
Regional 1
(1) Waunakee bye
(5) Verona vs. (4) Middleton at Baraboo, 5:30 p.m.
(6) Oregon vs. (3) Sun Prairie at Baraboo, 8 p.m.
(2) DeForest bye
Regional 2
(1) Milton bye
(5) Monona Grove at (4) Janesville Craig
(3) Janesville Parker bye
(2) Fort Atkinson bye
Regional 3
(1) Hartland Arrowhead bye
(5) Waukesha North at (4) Watertown
(2) Sussex Hamilton bye
(3) Oconomowoc bye
Regional 4
(1) Waukesha West bye
(5) Elkhorn at (4) Mukwonago
(6) Lake Geneva Badger at (3) Waukesha South
(2) Wales Kettle Moraine bye
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Regional 1
(1) Wisconsin Dells bye
(5) Reedsburg at (4) Portage
(6) Baraboo at (3) Adams-Friendship
(2) Mauston bye
Regional 2
(1) Sauk Prairie bye
(5) Mount Horeb at (4) Madison Edgewood
(6) Platteville at (3) McFarland
(2) Lodi bye
Regional 3
(1) Lake Mills bye
(5) Jefferson at (4) Whitewater
(3) Stoughton bye
(2) Waupun bye
Regional 4
(1) Edgerton bye
(6) Walworth Big Foot at (4) Beloit Turner
(6) Delavan-Darien at (3) Evansville
(2) Monroe bye
DIVISION 3
Sectional 1
(1) Richland Center bye
(5) Westby at (4) River Valley
(2) Poynette bye
(3) Viroqua bye
Regional 2
(1) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran bye
(5) Markesan at (4) Laconia
(2) Columbus bye
(3) Watertown Luther Prep bye
Regional 3
(1) Darlington bye
(5) Belleville vs. (4) Dodgeville
(6) Prairie du Chien at (3) Lancaster
(2) New Glarus bye
Regional 4
(1) Delafield St. John’s NW bye
(5) Cambridge at (4) Brodhead
(6) Clinton vs. (3) Marshall at Cambridge
(2) Lakeside Lutheran bye
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
Regional 1
(1) River Ridge bye
(5) Riverdale at (4) Boscobel
(2) Fennimore bye
(3) Wisconsin Heights bye
Regional 2
(1) Cuba City bye
(5) Iowa-Grant at (4) Orfordville Parkview
(2) Mineral Point bye’
(3) Southwestern bye
Regional 3
(1) Randolph bye
(5) Waterloo at (4) Horicon
(6) Johnson Creek at (3) Dodgeland
(2) Deerfield bye
Regional 4
(1) Racine Prairie bye
(5) Palmyra-Eagle at (4) Jackson Living Word Lutheran
(2) Williams Bay bye
(3) Heritage Christian bye
DIVISION 5
Sectional 4
Regional 1
(1) Shullsburg bye
(5) Argyle at (4) Belmont
(6) Pecatonica at (3) Black Hawk
(2) Benton bye
Regional 2
(1) Monticello bye
(5) Williams Bay Faith Christian at (4) Burlington Catholic Central
(6) Juda at (3) Albany
(2) Barneveld bye
Regional 3
(1) Hustisford bye
(5) Waupun Central Wis. Christian at (4) Fall River
(6) Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at (3) Rio
(2) Cambria-Friesland bye
Regional 4
(1) Stockbridge bye
(5) Milwaukee Young Coggs at (4) Oshkosh Valley Christian
(2) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah bye
(3) Sheboygan Christian bye
Sectional 3
Regional 1
(1) Eau Claire Immanuel bye
(5) West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence at (4) Independence
(2) Gilmanton bye
(3) Alma/Pepin bye
Regional 2
(1) Marshfield Columbus bye
(5) Loyal at (4) Greenwood
(6) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at (3) Port Edwards
(2) Almond-Bancroft bye
Regional 3
(1) Wauzeka-Steuben bye
(5) Potosi at (4) De Soto
(6) Cassville at (3) North Crawford
(2) Seneca bye
Regional 4
(1) Royall bye
(5) Wonewoc-Center at (4) La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative
(6) Weston at (3) Ithaca
(2) Highland bye