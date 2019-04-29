Try 3 months for $3
2018-05-22-Regional Golf 7-05222018141536

Waunakee's Sean Murphy tees off on the 2nd hole. Action from area teams in the WIAA Division 1 boys golf regional at Pleasant View. May 22, 2018 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained top-ranked in Division 2 in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.

Edgerton was third, Columbus ninth and McFarland earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 2.

Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day was No. 1 in Division 3.

Cambridge was ranked fifth, New Glarus sixth and Mineral Point was on the honorable-mention list in Division 3.

In Division 1, Middleton stood fifth, Waunakee eighth and Verona ninth. Mount Horeb received honorable-mention recognition.

Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 in Division 1.

Boys golf

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette 110 (1); 2, Kaukauna 89 (2, tie); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 68 (4, tie); 4, Wauwatosa East/West 65 (2, tie); 5, Middleton 58 (4, tie); 6, Menomonee Falls 52 (6); 7. Mequon Homestead 43 (7); 8, Waunakee 38 (8); 9, Verona 19 (HM); 10, Lake Geneva Badger 14 (HM).

Others receiving votes: Hudson 12, Fond du Lac 10 (10), Brookfield Central 7, Sheboygan North 5, Mukwonago 4, Greendale 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2 (9), Germantown 2, Holmen 1, Mount Horeb 1, Green Bay Notre Dame Academy 1, Union Grove 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Madison Edgewood 59 (1); 2, Kewaskum 50 (2, tie); 3, Edgerton 47 (2, tie); 4, Rice Lake 36 (4); 5, Platteville 35 (6); 6, Minocqua Lakeland Union 24 (7); 7, Appleton Xavier 22 (5); 8, Peshtigo 16 (8); 9, Columbus 8 (HM); 10, tie, Maple Northwestern 6 (9) and Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6 (10, tie).

Others receiving votes: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4, Winneconne 4 (10, tie), McFarland 1.

DIVISION 3

1, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 68 (1); 2, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 60 (2); 3, Luck/Frederic 39 (3); 4, Eleva-Strum 37 (5, tie); 5, Cambridge 33 (5, tie); 6, New Glarus 31 (4); 7, tie, Markesan 18 (9, tie) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran 18 (9, tie); 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 16 (7); 10, Manitowoc Roncalli 15 (UR).

Others receiving votes: Osseo-Fairchild 11 (8), Orfordville Parkview 10, Mineral Point 6, Howards Grove 6, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 4, Williams Bay 4, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 3, Palmyra-Eagle 2, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 2, Princeton/Green Lake 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.