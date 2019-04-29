The Madison Edgewood boys golf team remained top-ranked in Division 2 in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Edgerton was third, Columbus ninth and McFarland earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 2.
Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day was No. 1 in Division 3.
Cambridge was ranked fifth, New Glarus sixth and Mineral Point was on the honorable-mention list in Division 3.
In Division 1, Middleton stood fifth, Waunakee eighth and Verona ninth. Mount Horeb received honorable-mention recognition.
Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 in Division 1.
Boys golf
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette 110 (1); 2, Kaukauna 89 (2, tie); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 68 (4, tie); 4, Wauwatosa East/West 65 (2, tie); 5, Middleton 58 (4, tie); 6, Menomonee Falls 52 (6); 7. Mequon Homestead 43 (7); 8, Waunakee 38 (8); 9, Verona 19 (HM); 10, Lake Geneva Badger 14 (HM).
Others receiving votes: Hudson 12, Fond du Lac 10 (10), Brookfield Central 7, Sheboygan North 5, Mukwonago 4, Greendale 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2 (9), Germantown 2, Holmen 1, Mount Horeb 1, Green Bay Notre Dame Academy 1, Union Grove 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 59 (1); 2, Kewaskum 50 (2, tie); 3, Edgerton 47 (2, tie); 4, Rice Lake 36 (4); 5, Platteville 35 (6); 6, Minocqua Lakeland Union 24 (7); 7, Appleton Xavier 22 (5); 8, Peshtigo 16 (8); 9, Columbus 8 (HM); 10, tie, Maple Northwestern 6 (9) and Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6 (10, tie).
Others receiving votes: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4, Winneconne 4 (10, tie), McFarland 1.
DIVISION 3
1, Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 68 (1); 2, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 60 (2); 3, Luck/Frederic 39 (3); 4, Eleva-Strum 37 (5, tie); 5, Cambridge 33 (5, tie); 6, New Glarus 31 (4); 7, tie, Markesan 18 (9, tie) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran 18 (9, tie); 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 16 (7); 10, Manitowoc Roncalli 15 (UR).
Others receiving votes: Osseo-Fairchild 11 (8), Orfordville Parkview 10, Mineral Point 6, Howards Grove 6, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 4, Williams Bay 4, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 3, Palmyra-Eagle 2, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 2, Princeton/Green Lake 2.