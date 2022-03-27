High-performing midsize firms drive workplace excellence

Building a workplace culture is highly individualized, depending on the company, but these midsize Top Workplaces have something in common – the purposeful way in which they have crafted employee engagement.

Here are the other winners in the midsize category:

6. RAMAKER

Sauk City-based Ramaker, with 114 employees, is a multi-discipline architecture and engineering firm with a national presence. It is an employee-owned firm that each year in December gives $10,000 to organizations where employees live and work.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I never feel worried about asking questions, all the employees are kind and approachable, from the newest interns to the experienced executives.”

7. AMERICAN TEL-A-SYSTEMS

Also called Amtelco, this family-owned McFarland business produces call center systems, software applications and secure texting technologies. Leadership says employees are treated like family, with a strong benefits package and a wellness program that include a community-supported agriculture program.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “There is a willingness to listen and include all employees in major changes being considered.”

8. SHOREWEST REALTORS

The firm’s 114 employees and agents enjoy a 401(k) plan with company matching, two weeks of vacation within the first year of employment, paid vacation for part-timers and flexibility in work-life balance. The family-owned firm, now in its third generation, also sponsors charitable opportunities in communities it serves.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “We all work toward common goals and celebrate each other’s success.”

9. RHD PLUMBING

Each year, RHD sponsors a “Plumbing for a Cause” benefit event with its entire team — along with contractors, subcontractors, sales representatives and customers — to raise money for charity. The Stoughton firm also offers a comprehensive benefit package and motivates employees with incentive programs based on feedback from customers and clients.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “Everyone is respectful and willing to always help each other out.”

10. NEUGEN

Founded in 2018, NeuGen supports both health insurance companies and provides medical management and administrative services to other health care companies from its Madison headquarters. NeuGen offers its 284 employees a tuition reimbursement program, a food mart with healthy food options, on-site chair massages and an employee wellness program.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I know what is expected of me. My boss is available when needed. I have the resources I need to do my job. I feel valued.

11. WEST BEND MUTUAL INSURANCE

West Bend has 184 employees in Madison and, through its Pathfinder Program, new employees are paired with experienced associates to help them integrate into the company’s culture smoothly. The company also encourages community involvement, supports local charities, holds blood drives and “adopts” families in need over the holidays.

Ownership: Cooperative/mutual

Employee comment: “I have endless opportunities for growth in my role and beyond.”

12. WIPFLI LLP

This large Milwaukee-based accounting firm employs 112 people at its Madison office, and provides a comprehensive benefits package, offers bonuses, savings plans, training options, fitness services and technology and educational reimbursement plans.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I can work at what I love and not be micro-managed.”

13. PARADIGM

This Middleton firm specializes in enterprise software for the building products industry and has an extensive reward and incentive program allowing its 246 employees to try a new hobby or experience. It also has a program that allows managers to show their gratitude to employees by doing things such as buying them lunch or surprising them with that new video game they want.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I am fully supported by my colleagues and leadership and the team/family atmosphere is second to none.”

14. SKINNER TRANSFER CORP.

Based in Reedsburg, Skinner Transfer serves the freight transportation needs of customers through its asset and brokerage divisions. The family-owned company, founded in 1932, has 125 employees and offers drivers a comprehensive benefit package, a 401 (k) plan, paid vacation and personal days and weekly home time.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “You are treated like family and family always comes first.”

15. INDEPENDENT PHARMACY COOPERATIVE

The cooperative, based in Sun Prairie, is a group-purchasing organization for independent pharmacies, with more than 6,000 member-participants. It offers employees a profit-sharing match of up to 3% annually, depending on profitability, a 401 (k) and eight paid hours annually for staff to volunteer for a cause of their choice.

Ownership: Cooperative/mutual

Employee comment: “We are empowered to make our own decisions and our efforts are always met with praise for a job well done.”

16. FIRST CHOICE DENTAL GROUP

First Choice consists of 11 dental clinics in Dane County and focuses on employee engagement, diversity, inclusion and pay equity. For hygienists and staff, it offers continuing education allowances, classroom and in-clinic training, an annual clothing allowance, transfer opportunities along with a comprehensive benefit package.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “My co-workers care about our patients first and foremost, and we all care about each other immensely.”

17. COMPEER FINANCIAL

Compeer Financial is a member-owned farm credit cooperative providing loans, leases, risk management and other financial services in 144 counties in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. It has 145 employees at its Sun Prairie headquarters and has a Champion Award program, where each team member is given a budget of $120 per year to recognize the efforts of their coworkers.

Ownership: Cooperative/mutual

Employee comment: “I love the flexibility of the job and the ability to do my job on farm. I get to work with great clients that make my career rewarding.”

18. RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN OF MILWAUKEE

This window sales and installation enterprise has two divisions, one covering Milwaukee and another focusing on much of the rest of Wisconsin – including the Top Workplaces area. It offers 401(k) matching, community involvement including fundraisers for Make-a-Wish and a culture that stresses teamwork and promotion from within the organization.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “The managers are willing to help you grow in the company and are always positive.”

19. ONE COMMUNITY BANK

One Community Bank, headquartered in the village of Oregon, has 175 employees at seven locations across Dane County. The company values customer service in a collaborative work environment and offers wellness and insurance benefits, a 401(k) plan and opportunities for advancement.

Ownership: Private

Website: www.onecommunity.bank

Employee comment: “Senior leadership does a great job of encouraging colleagues to work at their full potential.

20. JOHNSON FINANCIAL GROUP

With 155 Madison-based employees, the Johnson Financial Group offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes a retirement plan with a company match and an additional annual company contribution. It also says it is committed to a diverse workplace and serving diverse communities.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I am in a position where I am able to help others in a meaningful way, for a company that promotes doing what’s best for clients.”

21. THE DOUGLAS STEWART COMPANY

The firm is a leading education distributor, linking manufacturers with about 4,500 academic resellers, including college bookstores, in the U.S. and Canada. It has been ranked in Top Workplaces for four straight years and offers a casual, team-oriented work environment. It is also a pet-friendly employer, supporting pet rescues and offering employees with a fenced dog play area.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I have had the opportunity to learn most aspects of the business. My managers work harder than anyone I know, and it is inspiring.”