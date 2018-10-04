Jimmy Schuldt

St. Cloud State's Jimmy Schuldt is one of six first-team All-Americans returning to their college teams this season.

It’s always tempting to took at what star players teams lost since last season. This season, more big-time players returned to their teams than there have been in a long time.

Of the 24 players named All-Americans last season, 13 are back in 2018-19. Six of them were first-team selections last year: goalies Matthew Galajda of Cornell and Cale Morris of Notre Dame; and defensemen Jeremy Davies of Northeastern, Adam Fox of Harvard, Scott Perunovich of Duluth and Jimmy Schuldt of St. Cloud State.

It’s the first time all four first-team defensemen — two from each region — have returned to school the following season.

No season in at least the last 30 years has had more of the previous campaign’s All-Americans returning. The only comparable year in that span was 1995-96, when Vermont’s Martin St. Louis and Tim Thomas and Michigan State’s Anson Carter were among 13 All-Americans returning.

