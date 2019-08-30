When Gary Andersen (above) was named UW’s coach late in 2012, he talked about how hard it was to leave Utah State.
Now, Andersen has come full circle, returning for a second stint with the Aggies after a six-year journey that was, well, interesting.
Andersen went 19-7 in two seasons with the Badgers before bolting for Oregon State, a shocking move that opened the door for Paul Chryst’s return to UW.
But Andersen’s run at Oregon State was a disaster. He went 7-23, including 3-18 in the Pac-12, before resigning in 2017 midway through his third season.
After spending last season as an assistant coach at Utah, Andersen pounced on his old job after Matt Wells left Utah State for Texas Tech.
Andersen went 26-24 in four seasons in charge of the Aggies from 2009-12, including 11-2 in his final campaign. His staff at Utah State includes some familiar names: T.J. Woods is the offensive line coach, the same position he held at UW under Andersen in 2013 and ’14; meanwhile, two former Badgers — Mike Caputo (safeties) and D.J. Gillins (offensive administrative assistant), also are on staff.