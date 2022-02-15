Here's who won and who lost in Tuesday's Dane County-area school board primaries

Tuesday was Wisconsin’s spring primary. In the Dane County area, voters in Barneveld, Columbus, Lodi, Mount Horeb and New Glarus narrowed the list of candidates who will appear on the April 5 ballot. Here are unofficial results.
AREA SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS
|SCHOOL RACES
|Percent
|BARNEVELD
|All precincts reporting
|x-Kevin Clougherty 116
|50%
|x-Jaci Haack 78
|33%
|Jennifer Knight 40
|17%
|COLUMBUS
|All precincts reporting
|x-Chris Roelke 423
|21%
|x-Mike O’Brien 396
|20%
|x-Martha Rule 366
|18%
|x-Joseph Hammer 329
|16%
|Adam Pulver 214
|11%
|Corey Ohlson-Rappe 183
|9%
|Michelle Stark 90
|4%
|LODI
|All precincts reporting
|x-Julie McKiernan 669
|24%
|x-Heather Baron 630
|23%
|x-Scott Bilse 610
|22%
|x-William M. Wipperfurth 542
|20%
|Nathan Dennis 318
|11%
|MOUNT HOREB
|All precincts reporting
|x-Adam Mertz 1,108
|21%
|x-Carleen Fisher 795
|15%
|x-Leah Lipska 752
|14%
|x-Joel Craven 619
|11%
|x-Jeff Shields 493
|9%
|x-Kristen Karcz 371
|7%
|Mary Nelson 343
|6%
|Jeff Hanna 302
|6%
|Chris Smith 268
|5%
|Karl Zelle 190
|4%
|Kevin Sommers 157
|3%
|NEW GLARUS
|All precincts reporting
|x-Bill Oemichen 508
|36%
|x-Ron Roesslein 244
|17%
|x-Alex Bean 239
|17%
|x-Jenny Julseth 237
|17%
|Heather Thornton 168
|12%