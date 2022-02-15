 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Here's who won and who lost in Tuesday's Dane County-area school board primaries

  • 0

Tuesday was Wisconsin’s spring primary. In the Dane County area, voters in Barneveld, Columbus, Lodi, Mount Horeb and New Glarus narrowed the list of candidates who will appear on the April 5 ballot. Here are unofficial results.

AREA SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS

SCHOOL RACES Percent
BARNEVELD
All precincts reporting
x-Kevin Clougherty 116 50%
x-Jaci Haack 78 33%
Jennifer Knight 40 17%
COLUMBUS
All precincts reporting
x-Chris Roelke 423 21%
x-Mike O’Brien 396 20%
x-Martha Rule 366 18%
x-Joseph Hammer 329 16%
Adam Pulver 214 11%
Corey Ohlson-Rappe 183 9%
Michelle Stark 90 4%
LODI
All precincts reporting
x-Julie McKiernan 669 24%
x-Heather Baron 630 23%
x-Scott Bilse 610 22%
x-William M. Wipperfurth 542 20%
Nathan Dennis 318 11%
MOUNT HOREB
All precincts reporting
x-Adam Mertz 1,108 21%
x-Carleen Fisher 795 15%
x-Leah Lipska 752 14%
x-Joel Craven 619 11%
x-Jeff Shields 493 9%
x-Kristen Karcz 371 7%
Mary Nelson 343 6%
Jeff Hanna 302 6%
Chris Smith 268 5%
Karl Zelle 190 4%
Kevin Sommers 157 3%
NEW GLARUS
All precincts reporting
x-Bill Oemichen 508 36%
x-Ron Roesslein 244 17%
x-Alex Bean 239 17%
x-Jenny Julseth 237 17%
Heather Thornton 168 12%
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics