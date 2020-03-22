Here’s what appreciation really means

When it comes to feeling appreciated at work, what matters most to employees? If you answered “pay,” think again. Research shows pay is low on the list.

Energage has surveyed more than 20 million employees across 60,000 organizations over the past 14 years. We’ve learned that one of the things that matters most to employees — what truly motivates them — is feeling appreciated. Across all U.S. sectors and populations, appreciation ranks among the most important workplace culture drivers.

In our Madison survey to determine the 2020 Top Workplaces, appreciation rated among the top three factors when employees shared what was most important to them. It was right up there with whether employees feel their organization is headed in the right direction, and whether their job enables them to work at their full potential.

It’s important to note there is no definition for appreciation in our survey. We don’t tell employees how – or in what ways – they should gauge their feelings about it.

They use their own definition, and even more, employees know it when they feel it. And they can also readily distinguish between what’s authentic and what’s simply lip service.

