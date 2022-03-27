Here’s how the Top Workplaces were determined

Employers have been forced to focus harder than ever to retain and attract talent amid the disruption of the business environment during the COVID pandemic. Top Workplaces celebrates the employers that are getting it right.

The heart of the Top Workplaces program is an employee survey. The 24-question survey collects feedback from those who know organizations the best: the people who work there. Employee feedback is the sole basis for determining which employers make the Top Workplaces list.

This is the fourth year employee survey company Energage has partnered with the Wisconsin State Journal to identify outstanding workplaces in the Madison area.

“The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “By giving employees a voice and showcasing an authentic culture, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance.”

This year, 60 employers made the winners list, a record high. Energage invited 974 organizations to participate, and they were eligible provided they had 35 or more employees in the region. Most of the surveying was done between September and November 2021. Surveys went out to 16,027 employees in the region, and 11,231 responded.

Employers were divided based on the number of employees in the region, to compare feedback of similar-size groups.

Organizations that exceeded benchmark scores for each size group made the winners list. Within those groupings, organizations are ranked by the aggregate score based on the employee feedback — the more positive the employee responses, the higher the score and the higher the rank.

Energage also determines special award winners for companies with standout scores in certain survey areas, such as leadership, values, direction, communication, meaningfulness and benefits.

Why isn’t a particular company on the list?

Perhaps it did not participate, had too few employees to qualify or did not score high enough. Each year, Energage also disqualifies a small number of participants based on irregularities in the employee survey responses, including if employees say they were pressured into answering positively.

To nominate a company for next year’s program, go to topworkplaces.com/madison.