In the daily crush of the hour-to-hour, if not minute-to-minute, busy lives we all lead, it's easy to forget about what happened yesterday. Or last week, or last year on this same date.
We can help with that, thanks to our extensive archive collection. As a Wisconsin State Journal member, there are many ways you can "catch up" on what you might have missed in the news lately. One easy way is to check out our electronic replica of the newspaper, which we call our e,Edition. The e-Edition is a page-by-page digital version of each day's State Journal, and our members have access to review previous issues or special sections any time.
Another handy way to keep up with your favorite topics, as well as your favorite reporters and columnists, is to simply "follow them" through our website. If you're a big fan of the UW Badgers football team, you should follow Jason Galloway, our football beat writer who knows the program inside and out. The next time you see Jason's byline, simply click on it and you'll be prompted to follow his work. After that, any time Jason writes a story, you'll get a quick notification that a new story is available.
And, of course, everybody loves Oatesy. Tom Oates, our longtime sports columnist, writes four times a week on everything from Badgers to Bucks to Brewers, and some things that don't start with the letter "B." Every sports fan in Wisconsin should definitely be following Tom and his columns.
If state politics is more to your liking, you should follow Riley Vetterkind, who covers the Capitol extensively. If it's City Hall you're interested in, follow Dean Mosiman, who is, ahem, the dean of local government reporters in town. For all the latest in education news, follow Kelly Meyerhofer (UW and higher ed) and Logan Wroge (K-12 schools).
If you haven't yet, we recommend that you check out our Members Center. It allows you to manage your subscription, contribute content, manage your classified ads and much more. This portal also provides a way to sign up for the email newsletters that can keep you informed.
Thank you for being a State Journal member!