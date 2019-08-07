The Lombardi-era Packers had so many great players on defense — from linebacker Ray Nitschke to defensive end Willie Davis to safety Willie Wood to defensive tackle Henry Jordan to linebacker Dave Robinson, Pro Football Hall of Famers all — that this list could have been compiled solely of defensive players on those teams.
But as good as they all were, this list had to include Adderley, a shutdown, big-play cornerback who could have played in any NFL era and dominated in the secondary. Just ask Robinson.
“He was the best I played with,” Robinson said. “And I played with a lot of guys.”
The 6-foot, 205-pound Adderley had the kind of speed and size NFL teams still seek at the position today. He was also instinctive and tough, with a knack for making things happen. He finished his 12-year NFL career with 48 interceptions, including 39 with the Packers. He returned seven of those for touchdowns.
A starter on all five of Lombardi’s championship teams before playing his final three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he won a sixth title, Adderley was named to the NFL’s 1960s all-decade team, was a five-time All-Pro pick and five-time Pro Bowler. He also played in four of the first six Super Bowls, including two with the Cowboys.
And Adderley, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, was as dominant as he was during his Packers career while playing almost exclusively man-to-man coverage — something Lombardi demanded.
“We played 99% man-to-man. We didn’t play zone,” Adderley told Packers team historian Cliff Christl in 2014. “Lombardi said, ‘Gentlemen, we’re not playing zone. You have to be held accountable. I want to know who is covering these guys.’”