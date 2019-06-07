Wanting to be fan-friendly has driven other changes.
Names went on the back of jerseys in 1970. Players also chose their own numbers for decades, with quarterback Otto Graham wearing No. 60. Brandt credits Schramm and Don Weiss with devising the numbering system adopted in 1973 (and subsequently tweaked) limiting players to numbers by position. That's why quarterbacks and specialists wear a number between one and 19.
NFL teams now have up to four uniforms, with a color and a white required for home and the road. When NFL games first hit TV, home teams wore their color uniform with the road team in white to help viewers distinguish the teams. Then Schramm wanted the Cowboys to wear white at home.
"Our explanation was that we wanted our fans to have the ability to understand what the Bears' jerseys looked like, what the Cardinals' jerseys looks like, what the Packers' jerseys look like," Brandt said. "When in reality, we did it because we thought it created an advantage for us in that they had to sit on the sunny side of the field, and we got to sit in the shade."
Now teams, especially in the South, often wear white at home early in the season to turn up the heat on their opponents.