Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy, left school early and became the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
That’s a tough act to follow. But his successor is among the favorites to strike the pose this season.
Here’s a look at 10 top candidates to win college football’s most prestigious award:
Tua Tagovailoa (above), QB, Alabama: Tagovailoa had a spectacular sophomore season, throwing for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns. But that was only good for a runner-up finish behind Murray in the Heisman race.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: Lawrence took over as a starter in Week 5 of his freshman campaign and ended up throwing for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns while helping the Tigers win a national title.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma: It’s been a good run for Oklahoma quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield winning the Heisman in 2017 and Murray following up that feat the next season. Can Hurts, a transfer from Alabama who was the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year as a true freshman in 2016, make it a trifecta?
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: As a sophomore, Etienne rushed for 1,658 yards and scored 24 touchdowns to finish seventh in the voting.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: The junior rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018, finishing ninth in the Heisman race.
Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas: Ehlinger can do it with his arm and his feet. As a sophomore, he threw for 3,292 yards and 25 touchdowns and also ran for 16 scores.
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: Herbert likely would have been among the top picks in the 2019 NFL draft but decided to return for his senior season. He threw for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns a year ago.
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: Fromm threw for 2,761 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore and should have the Bulldogs in the hunt for a playoff berth.
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: The nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, Fields appeared in 12 games as a backup at Georgia as a true freshman. But Fields will get a chance to lead an explosive offense after transferring to Ohio State and being granted a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately.
Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan: After transferring to Michigan from Mississippi, Patterson threw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior. If Patterson can help the Wolverines have a breakthrough season, he could be in the mix for the Heisman.