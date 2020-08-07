Heather Driscoll: I have a record of activism and vision

I am running for state Assembly as the candidate with a real record of action and vision for change on the issues facing the Assembly. We need immediate action on climate change, clean water, racial and gender equity, affordable health care for everyone, and gun violence prevention.
I’ve been a leader on these issues for years in our community, working in the Capitol, advocating to the School Board, and serving on my neighborhood association and on city committees. I’ve used my own personal story to advocate for access to health care and for survivors of sexual assault.
We are experiencing multiple crises, from the gun violence epidemic to the threat of global climate change to the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and racism. If these past few months have shown us anything, it is that we need strong leaders to fight for all of us. To overcome the crises we face, we need real action.
From working on environmental and gun violence prevention issues to advocating for access to health care and for survivors of sexual assault, anywhere I’ve seen problems, I’ve looked for solutions. I worked with the school board to pass the 100% renewable energy resolution at MMSD and was Madison legislative lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. I have used my voice to advocate for investing in youth rather than criminalizing them in schools. I have shown up in various ways to take a strong stance against the F-35s.
What differentiates me in this race is I’ve been already been working on this broad range of critical state-level issues for years. As a mom of two kids in public school, I know how important these issues are to our kids’ future. In addition, I’m the candidate who has already done the work on the ground to support Democrats across the state. In 2018, I knocked doors in Darlington, Wausau and Lodi to support Democrats. I look forward to leveraging this seat to protect Gov. Evers’ veto power this November, and fight to win back the Assembly in 2022.
Everyone has their reasons to fight.
I fight because white supremacy needs to be dismantled at every level of our institutions. I fight because people I love died due to lack of adequate or affordable health care. I fight because gun violence is an issue that has not only touched the lives of many Wisconsinites, but has affected me personally. I fight because we all deserve a greener, cleaner future.
I fight because we need to come out of this current crisis ready to create a Wisconsin that works for everyone.
This fight is the reason that despite not holding elected office, I have received the endorsement of former Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk; a majority of the Madison School Board including President Gloria Reyes, Vice President Ali Muldrow, Savion Castro, Ananda Mirilli, and former member Ed Hughes; environmental pioneer Tia Nelson; Madison Common Council Vice President Syed Abbas and former alders Judy Olson, Denise DeMarb, Sally Rohrer, and Mark Clear; Dane County Supervisors Kristen Audet, Holly Hatcher, Steve Peters, and former Supervisors Tanya Buckingham and Andy Olsen, and Shorewood Hills Trustee Shabnam Lotfi. I am a Gun Sense candidate and have been endorsed by Run for Something.
Now is the time for real action. I’ve been in this fight for years and now I’m ready to fight for you as your representative at the State Capitol. I’m asking for your vote on or before Aug. 11. Thank you!
Heather Driscoll chairs the Environmental Committee for the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood group and co-chairs SASY's Equity and Inclusion Committee, and is a candidate for the 76th Assembly District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!