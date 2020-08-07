Heather Driscoll: I have a record of activism and vision

What differentiates me in this race is I’ve been already been working on this broad range of critical state-level issues for years. As a mom of two kids in public school, I know how important these issues are to our kids’ future. In addition, I’m the candidate who has already done the work on the ground to support Democrats across the state. In 2018, I knocked doors in Darlington, Wausau and Lodi to support Democrats. I look forward to leveraging this seat to protect Gov. Evers’ veto power this November, and fight to win back the Assembly in 2022.

Everyone has their reasons to fight.

I fight because white supremacy needs to be dismantled at every level of our institutions. I fight because people I love died due to lack of adequate or affordable health care. I fight because gun violence is an issue that has not only touched the lives of many Wisconsinites, but has affected me personally. I fight because we all deserve a greener, cleaner future.

I fight because we need to come out of this current crisis ready to create a Wisconsin that works for everyone.