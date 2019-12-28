3. HEALTHY OUTLOOK

By contrast, the Packers have had one of their healthiest seasons in recent memory, although they are expected to be without No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) and fullback Danny Vitale (knee), both of whom were listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report this week. Both are expected to be good to go when the playoffs begin, however.

As important as this game is for the Packers’ playoff path, coming out of this game in continued good health is just as imperative as winning. The last thing the Packers need derailing their postseason hopes is a significant injury to a key player.

With the exception of veteran left guard Lane Taylor, who was lost for the season to a biceps injury after two games but seemed likely to be replaced in the lineup by rookie Elgton Jenkins anyway, and wide receiver Davante Adams (above), who missed four games with a turf toe injury but seems back to 100 percent now, the Packers have been largely injury-free.

Considering the Packers have kept their athletic training, medical and strength-and-conditioning staffs largely intact, it would seem that luck has at least been part of it — luck the Packers hope continues through this game and throughout the postseason.