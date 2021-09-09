HealthX Ventures

A graduate of St. Louis University with a degree in political science and government, Gaffney is a passionate advocate for artificial intelligence and machine learning and believes it will create unprecedented economic opportunity for the U.S. and the world. She counts over 15 years of experience working with federal and state elected officials along with other key organizations consulting on various technology opportunities.

For starters, Madison has the entrepreneurial spirit and grit for new businesses of any kind to grow and succeed. Epic certainly set the stage but it’s just one example of the thriv­ing tech sector that’s grown from the unique combination of cutting-edge research and a rich healthcare ecosystem coupled with an affordable, business-friendly community. University of Wisconsin Madison graduates are highly-mo­tivated workers from all backgrounds and veda owes much of our success to the university’s investment in research. My co-founder and chief technology officer, Bob Linder, was a researcher in the astronomy department, where veda con­tinues to recruit alumni talent with top-notch data science skills. Madison is also home to quality healthcare systems, fueling innovation by providing access to clinicians and other stakeholders. This is important when you’re looking to build relationships with – and solutions for – this incred­ibly complex industry. Additionally, Madison’s affordability means companies can grow here and employees can thrive with a high quality of life. Our hybrid team is committed to building our home in Madison where we have our head­quarters and recently doubled our State Street office space.