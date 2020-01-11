1. 'HE’S GOT TO BE A-ROD’

Aaron Rodgers (above) has taken more slings and arrows from fans and national media this season for his un-Rodgers-like statistics than perhaps ever before. With a passer rating that was the third-lowest of his career as a starter and a completion percentage that was the second-lowest, rumors of the Packers two-time NFL MVP quarterback’s demise got plenty of attention, even if other factors may have been at work. Regardless, whatever the reasons, his numbers were down.

“I love winning and whatever it takes for us to win, that’s the most important thing,” Rodgers said at midweek. “I know how difficult a couple of those years were when we weren’t winning and how the last couple years were here. Winning is a cure-all, and if you truly care about the squad and embrace your role, then you feel like you’re part of something special. And I feel like that I have been this year. It’s been a lot of fun.”