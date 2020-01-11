1. 'HE’S GOT TO BE A-ROD’

Aaron Rodgers (above) has taken more slings and arrows from fans and national media this season for his un-Rodgers-like statistics than perhaps ever before. With a passer rating that was the third-lowest of his career as a starter and a completion percentage that was the second-lowest, rumors of the Packers two-time NFL MVP quarterback’s demise got plenty of attention, even if other factors may have been at work. Regardless, whatever the reasons, his numbers were down.
“I love winning and whatever it takes for us to win, that’s the most important thing,” Rodgers said at midweek. “I know how difficult a couple of those years were when we weren’t winning and how the last couple years were here. Winning is a cure-all, and if you truly care about the squad and embrace your role, then you feel like you’re part of something special. And I feel like that I have been this year. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Rodgers also said several weeks ago that with the Packers’ winning formula of running the ball effectively and playing good defense, he was no longer required to throw 40 touchdown passes each season. A 13-3 record certainly showed that, but in the playoffs — against another Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Russell Wilson — Rodgers’ best will be required, be it against the Seahawks or in the NFC Championship Game if the Packers advance. And now’s as good a time as any to play at his optimal level, while staying within the confines of the offense.
“The defense has played so well. When you look at their season, it’s been about the defense and what they’ve done,” said Rodgers’ former Super Bowl XLV teammate Charles Woodson in a phone conversation during the week. “So Aaron’s really kind of been able to take a back seat to that and he hasn’t had to carry the team and at times he has in the past.
“I think for him, I think it’s going to be important for him to go out there and truly dominate and be that player. He’s got to be A-Rod. He’s got to be that guy. Of course the defense has been playing well, but this is his show. It’s important for him to go out there and perform.”