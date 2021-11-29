 Skip to main content
Hanna Errthum, jr., Mount Horeb
Errthum (132 pounds) is a nationally ranked girls wrestler at No. 1 ranking from a 2021-22 preseason ranking done by USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum. Among her results, she has first-place finishes at the 2021 Northern Plains regional championships (132), the USAW National Recruiting Showcase — Wisconsin (132) and the WWF Women’s High School folkstyle state tournament (126), according to Trackwrestling. She competed against the boys in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional and finished fifth at 132. She has a 2020 Wisconsin High School girls championship meet first-place finish at 132 pounds on her résumé.

