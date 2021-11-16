 Skip to main content
Hadley Walters, jr., G, Poynette
A 5-foot-7 guard that was third on the team with 4.9 points a game last season. The Pumas lost a lot of production when Megan Reddeman (10.5 points) and Kayelyn Chadwick (5.9) graduated in the summer. Walters is fast and athletic, according to Lodi coach Nathan Morter, who coached Walters in AAU for multiple years. She led the Pumas last season with 22 3-pointers on 67 attempts. However, her strength is driving the lane and attacking the basket. She averaged 2.4 rebounds a game last year. She only had 11 steals a game but Morter said she has good awareness on that side of the ball.

