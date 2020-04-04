Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Verona’s Haakon Anderson made it official he was staying home in early April.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver tweeted he would be joining the University of Wisconsin football program, accepting a walk-on offer. Anderson played multiple positions for the Wildcats, including tight end, H-back, running back and defensive back.

As a senior, Anderson tallied 45 rushes for 693 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 28 catches for 442 yards and five scores.

He was an honorable mention all-state selection by the Wisconsin AP and invited to play the WFCA all-star game. He was a three-time first-team All-Big Eight pick in his career.

