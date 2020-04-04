You are the owner of this article.
HAAKON ANDERSON

Haakon Anderson recruit collection photo

Verona’s Haakon Anderson made it official he was staying home in early April.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver tweeted he would be joining the University of Wisconsin football program, accepting a walk-on offer. Anderson played multiple positions for the Wildcats, including tight end, H-back, running back and defensive back.

As a senior, Anderson tallied 45 rushes for 693 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 28 catches for 442 yards and five scores.

He was an honorable mention all-state selection by the Wisconsin AP and invited to play the WFCA all-star game. He was a three-time first-team All-Big Eight pick in his career.

