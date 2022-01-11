Gymnastics
Tuesday's results
Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 6 p.m.
Madison East/La Follette at Verona 6 p.m.
A new owner has taken over the former Pine Cone truck-stop restaurant in DeForest and opened Highway Cafe.
Two Mineral Point firefighters were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 151 early Thursday morning, authorities reported.
"A lot of cases begin with a murder. This one is just a small piece of the puzzle," the prosecutor told the 18-member jury.
"His ultimate goal is to be a top-five (pick) in the NBA. If it happens this year, it happens this year. If it happens next year, it happens next year. If it happens the year after that, it happens then. But that is his goal,” Mark Davis said of his son.
Rettke’s life has been a whirlwind since her final kill wrapped up the Badgers' five-set victory over Nebraska in the NCAA championship match in Columbus, Ohio.
Aftershock Classic Arcade has opened on East Washington Avenue, bringing the 1980s back to life.
Four people were killed when the minivan they were in was hit by two semi-trailer trucks Thursday night on Interstate 39/90/94 in Dane County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the ticket worth half of the $632 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in Ashwaubenon. The winner has not yet come forward.
Halderson's former girlfriend believed he was working and going to school and nicknamed him "hubby." Prosecutors say Halderson was living a lie.
Badgers jump in AP Top 25 poll after 3-0 week.
