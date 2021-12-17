Gymnastics
Smoky's Club, Madison's most iconic supper club, is, after 69 years, making way for a five-story, mixed-use development from Flad Development & Investment Corp.
This marks the first time the UW Board of Regents has exercised this authority since program cuts were controversially added in 2016 as a reason to lay off faculty.
Badgers senior guard Josh Seltzner called his All-American and All-Big Ten season a "perfect ending" to his career.
A triple fatal crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle, Madison police reported Wednesday morning.
UW knocks out top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville in the national semifinals.
Badgers wrap: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin volleyball defeats Louisville Cardinals in NCAA Final Four
The UW volleyball team will battle for the program's first national title on Saturday after the fourth-seeded Badgers took down the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals in the NCAA Final Four.
Dana Rettke said she is “really thankful for the bond” she’s developed with the young fan. And Izzy’s mother said the Badgers have boosted the self-confidence of the girl, who sometimes struggles with being “different.”
Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
What Wisconsin football coaches said about 9 of the state’s top 15 recruits signing with other schools
Five of the top 15 in-state players signed with the Badgers on Wednesday. Here’s why coaches say it was “harder for us” to recruit in-state talent this year.
An official visit to UW was enough to convince Connor Essegian to forego more visits and join the Badgers.