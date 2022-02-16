Gymnastics
Related to this story
Most Popular
Too many of the Badgers' flaws were on display, especially down the stretch, during a 73-65 home loss to Rutgers that damaged UW's Big Ten title hopes.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
All five voters improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address.
Wisconsin senior Brad Davison’s fiancee, Tyra Buss, played at Indiana and plans to be in the stands to watch Davison play Tuesday.
This week's Beacons beat from the Times of Northwest Indiana looks at how Wisconsin transfers Trevor Anderson and Kobe King are adjusting to their respective roles with the Beacons.
Madison-based American Family Insurance announced Wednesday the company is raising its minimum hourly wage from $20 to $23 as businesses across Dane County continue to grapple with workforce challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard joked that sophomore Johnny Davis should change his number to 51 after the guard didn’t miss a shot wearing that number against Michigan State.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked, what he didn't like and what it all means after the No. 15 Badgers beat the Hoosiers 74-69 in Bloomington.
Moderate to heavy snow is likely to fall from near the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan during the middle and latter part of next week, according to forecasters.