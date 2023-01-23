Gymnastics: Madison Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday

Madison Memorial plays host to a meet expected to draw 20 teams from around the state. The competition includes area teams Madison Memorial, Madison East/La Follette, Madison West, Middleton, Sauk Prairie, Sun Prairie West/Sun Prairie East, Verona/Madison Edgewood and Waunakee. The meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Madison Memorial.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today